After the bell on Thursday, we received fourth quarter results from cell programming and biosecurity company Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA). The company has been one of the more disappointing names out there in recent years, continuing to miss revenue growth targets and losing lots of money. Thursday's report showed much of the same, sending the stock right back down towards its lows again.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Ginkgo Bioworks develops platforms for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. When I covered the name back in November, I detailed the latest revenue disappointment and reiterated a sell rating based on continued estimate declines. Since then, the stock did rise by more than 13%, but it underperformed the S&P 500's rally by more than two percentage points. That gain has since been wiped out and then some in Thursday's after-hours session.

For Q4, Ginkgo reported revenues of less than $34.8 million. This number was down from $98 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 65%, and badly missed street estimates for $42.55 million. The decline was primarily driven by the expected ramp down of K-12 Covid testing in Ginkgo's Biosecurity segment and the impact of Cell Engineering downstream value share from equity milestones in 2022 that did not recur in 2023. The company came in at the lower end of the preliminary revenue range it guided to back in January.

While revenues were expected to drop as Covid testing has wound down, it is the Cell Engineering (formerly Foundry) segment that continues to disappoint. When the company went public through a SPAC a couple of years ago, it guided to this segment itself doing $628 million of revenue in 2024. It has become quite obvious since then that this wouldn't be remotely possible. As the chart below shows, analyst estimates have continued to drop over time.

The blue bars are total guidance for this year, a range of $215 million of $235 million. That range was well below the nearly $288 million that analysts were looking for. Biosecurity revenue is expected to be at least $50 million, with the potential for some upside if additional deals in the pipeline go through. Cell Engineering services revenue is forecast to be $165 to 185 million. Over the past 17 months, the cumulative average street top line estimate for 2024 to 2027 had come down from $5.56 billion to $2.16 billion, and yet Ginkgo continues to disappoint.

With revenues being so low, Ginkgo's spending also continues to be out of control. The company reported an operating loss of $178 million for Q4 and $864 million for the full year. That led to cash burn from operations of more than $336 million from 2023, and it would have been worse if not for the large stock-based compensation add back. That cost, however, comes via ongoing dilution as the share count continues to rise by the quarter. The company finished last year with $944 million in cash, but at some point it needs to get its expense base and cash burn under control.

With almost every biotech company out there trying to do something different, it's hard to compare valuations to others here. Companies like this usually trade at well above average market multiples because of the potential for tremendous revenue growth. The average price to sales ratio for names in the S&P 500 is in the mid to high 2s if we look at this year's revenue estimates. As of Thursday's close, however, Ginkgo went for about 10.5 times its expected revenues for this year. That valuation could actually rise if analyst estimates drop at a percentage greater than the share price falls in the coming days.

I cannot justify paying that much of a premium for a name whose revenue estimates just keep going down. With a quarterly revenue miss for Q4 and another very weak guide for the full year, I'm continuing to rate this stock a sell. The good news here is that growth comparisons will improve in 2025 as BioSecurity forms a recurring base level, but even then this is a very pricey stock and analyst estimates are likely to continue dropping. I won't consider moving to a hold until these revenue trends improve and the company cuts its losses and cash burn down a bit. I also need to see this stock not take out its lows, because a drop below a dollar could put a reverse split into play and that itself would be another negative catalyst.

There's also another major item that could pressure shares at some point. High profile ETF company ARK Invest has a significant stake in Ginkgo. Cathie Wood's firm has accumulated over 178 million shares of the company as of Wednesday, with about 70% of that being in the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and 30% being in the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG). This total holding represents about 10.6% of Ginkgo's Class A shares (the ones that trade in the market), so if ARK changes its stance, any sales here could represent a major overhang on the stock.

In the end, Ginkgo disappointed again on Thursday when it released its Q4 results. The company announced a large revenue miss for the period and delivered 2024 revenue guidance that was well below analyst estimates. While the company a few years ago thought it could do over $1 billion in revenues as early as 2025, the street sees that now happening in 2028 at the absolute earliest. The only good news here is that the balance sheet is in good shape, but large losses and cash burn cannot continue forever while investors also get diluted over time.