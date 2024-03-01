Philipp Berezhnoy

I've done a fair bit of coverage of Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLCY) in the past 3 years, with my last article updating the company as an overall "HOLD" with a neutral rating. While the company is very impressive and is rarely cheap as well, I did not believe it was poised to outperform in a manner that befitted a "BUY" rating. The company climbed more since then, and is now at a sort of "peak" for its valuation, yielding less than 1.3% and having what I consider to be a very unappealing investment profile based on both Valuation and the growth prospects in this environment.

In this article, I will update my previous article on Atlas Copco, which you can find here.

While this company has structural advantages and has already transitioned to the often-coveted (by other companies) asset-light operational profile, and its products are essentially timeless and irrelevant in terms of technical approach (we're talking tools, equipment for industrials), nothing about this takes away that we need to be careful with regard to the overall valuation of the company.

Let's look at 4Q and see what sort of upside we can expect from Copco - and why this company is one I consider to be a "HOLD" here - and even a potential profit rotation.

Atlas Copco - The valuation dictates this to be unattractive here, despite good results

Atlas Copco is a great company. Any other characterization of the business does not take into consideration its superb fundamentals and profitability. I'm talking about a 40%+ gross margin and over 16% net margin level. Overall, Atlas Copco is a sector outperformer in every relevant KPI that I look at and track (Source: GuruFocus).

I have not updated on this company in over 6 months here - but the company is a very asset-light operation, with a very profitable aftermarket segment. I was at a hold rating in my last article despite this, due to what I viewed as a very high valuation.

You can read this article if you're more interested in this previous stance if you go here.

Remember, this company is a very broad business with a 65/35 equipment/service appeal and no single segment being above 20% of the complete sales mix, which is found in general manufacturing and electronics. Other sectors are the process industry, construction, services, and other segment.

The 4Q and FY results are mixed in nature. We have an order growth on the industrial side, but orders in vacuum are down, as an example. Overall, the company saw a sequential order decline, but record revenue and operating cash flow. 36.84B SEK represents an organic growth of 1%, with revenues up 10%, and operating profit/EBIT at a 20.2% margin level, up from around 19.5% YoY.

Profit was up, basic earnings were up, and ROCE was up 1%.

For the full year, not 4Q, we saw record orders and operating profit, with good results from Compressor and Industrial techniques, while Vacuum especially related to the semiconductor end market, saw a decline. Power technique orders are flat as well.

However, service growth was up, and the company managed to complete 17 M&As during the period. This led to the BoD recommending a relatively significant increase in dividends, from 2.3 SEK to 2.8 SEK, with two installment payments over the next year.

Atlas Copco IR (Atlas Copco IR)

This picture shows very well the order growth trends during ZIRP and after.

Atlas Copco IR (Atlas Copco IR)

The bottom line is, that most of these demand declines were more or less expected - and the trends on the upside were trends that the company was able to forecast with more or less accuracy as well. Overall, the FY results presented no real surprises to Atlas Copco.

Atlas Copco's overall market focus is, above all, on Air Compressor systems and Vacuum technologies and services. This means that the company services a wide variety of end markets from the oil/energy sector, to industrial, to facility management, construction, and many others. It's also a market leader in these products in many areas, not just in terms of sales, but in terms of margins and profitability as well (Source: GuruFocus).

The company is very heavily involved in many of the technologies that are set to push the current macro ESG trends - such as carbon capture. The company's new compressors and products are an essential part of carbon capture systems because they work closely with the compressing and processing of these technologies. The "legacy" systems, such as vacuum technique-related dry claw pumps, are still being developed and improved upon. The company's latest innovations include lower noise levels, higher performance, and improved overall reliability in a very big way.

The company also has an energy/power technique segment, which works with things like energy storage. The company's ZBC1000-1200M is a good example of this - an energy storage system that can work with different power sources and supports the creation and management of micro-grid systems both at Infrastructure sites and also potentially in smaller communities going forward.

In my investment stance, I lean heavily towards a future where smaller, modular power plants and small-scale reactors are likely to be part of energy management and generation - and Atlas Copco is at the forefront of this development, even if the recent set of results showed a top-line decline.

Atlas Copco IR (Atlas Copco IR)

Questions for Atlas Copco as an investment relate mainly to macro trends and whether the current growth or slight lack thereof, is a new normal for this company in this industry. I would also say that the decline in Vacuum is actually somewhat larger than I expected - maybe 2-3% higher - but this has to do with the higher-than-expected decline in the semiconductor industry - so not something that is unexplainable, but rather a correlation we need to keep in mind for this company.

For that vacuum, there's also the fact that there was a 1B SEK cancellation, which isn't typical for the company, but, of course, happens to every business.

Let's look at clear risks and upsides for this business.

Atlas Copco - The upside and risks

The company has both risks to consider as well as good upside. In terms of risk, I would want to clarify that Atlas Copco remains a macro-related play, and the fact that Europe is entering a period of weaker spending is very likely to impact the company's near-term results, as we already saw in this quarter. Even a niched player with a market presence in only selected end markets with as "sharp" a focus as Atlas Copco is not immune to these trends.

The near-term order intake is likely to be problematic. I say that this is confirmed by the company's guidance, which sees a spread of nearly 10B on the low and high side when it comes to forecasts. Even Atlas Copco does not have a high visibility here. The reason for this is the reduction in customer CapEx, which Atlas Copco has already experienced given order cancellations. The Semi industry is in the midst of a cyclical downturn, which is currently dialing down demand, especially in the company's otherwise attractive vacuum segment. Even with the company's pricing and market dominance and power in key segments, this will not help given how incredibly concentrated the semi-industry is.

At least, that is how I see it - and why I am not currently long the company.

On the upside front, we have fundamentals, which in this market segment are second to almost none. There is also an increased overall demand for complex semi-products, which is likely to have a long-term supportive effect in terms of pricing and other upsides for this company. Also, Atlas Copco sells products that in themselves have a very high lifespan, when you consider replacement parts. This both enhances the company's quality, as well as provides a very attractive aftermarket segment.

So, all in all, I want to state that if this company is attractively priced, I'll happily buy it.

So is it?

Valuation for Atlas Copco

I would say no - the company is not currently at a great valuation or even an appealing one. The Atlas Copco A-share currently trades at 180 SEK, but even the B-share is close to 150 SEK. I would say that the company should under no circumstances be brought above 150 SEK, and preferably below 140 SEK. My last price target was 115, and I'm raising it to 120 SEK based on a good year under difficult circumstances, and because of the new markets targetable by the company here.

I also want to point out that while I am at a "HOLD" here, it's only because of valuation - every fundamental metric for this business is a positive one, and ignoring this company is not something that should be on your list.

With A+ credit, and a solid DGR, the only problem that I see is that we want to buy it for a good price - which I do not see that we currently can do.

On any sort of 10+ year average, this company is well below any level where it should be trading here. We're talking 31x+ P/E, with a yield of less than 1.6%, even with a double-digit estimated EPS growth overall - but lower, 4-7% in the next few years.

Do you want to forecast the company at 31x based on this 4-6% annualized growth rate, with a 1.5% dividend?

If so, you can say that you could gain a 5-9% annualized RoR based on a 29-30x P/E.

Atlas Copco Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

That is not good enough for me, and it shouldn't be considered good enough for you either. As an investor, you're "worth" more, and getting more annualized, if you're taking this risk.

I would forecast Atlas Copco maybe at 25 - that's the 10-year normalized. I believe it to be worth a premium, just not as much as this. Based on 25x, the current forecast with this growth would come only to a total RoR of negative 1.49%, which would imply a 2026E share price of 167 SEK/share. Not exactly thrilling.

But, it's realistic.

The peer averages here, if we look at peers like Alfa Laval or Ingersoll Rand (IR) also put similar companies at a very overvalued sort of state, with sales multiples of 3-5x and earnings multiples of 30-47x. That's just not a premium that I am willing to pay for this sort of business, and or this sort of growth. Especially with IR, which has a yield of less than 0.1%.

Atlas Copco is a great company - but I want it below 140 SEK, and preferably below the 120 SEK mark to really dial in on that 15% annualized upside even conservatively. When it does that, I'll open my checkbook and make a large investment.

Before that time, I was tepid on Atlas Copco and said the company is worth the following thesis for 2024E.

Thesis

Atlas Copco is an internationally leading company in several key fields related to industrial tools, machines, vacuum technology, and other attractive fields. The company is fundamentally sound at an A+ credit rating, has a 1.4%+ yield, and has delivered 4000%+ RoR over the past 20 years. It's a beyond-solid company, and I wish I had bought it far earlier.

However, investors should beware of the overvaluation in such companies, as the company currently trades at premiums of over 24, and is being forecasted to premiums of 28x P/E. I would say the company deserves 24x-25x P/E, but I want a double-digit upside based on this. I am not getting that at this valuation.

Because of this, I give you my updated target of 120 SEK/share for the native ticker and tell you that I am investing in Atlas Copco mostly through the use of attractively handled cash-secured PUTs with annualized RoRs of over 8%. Those are now expired out of the money, and I currently have no more positions in the company.

Atlas Copco is a "HOLD" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria:

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

The company fulfills all of my quality criteria but none of my valuation criteria here. It's a "HOLD".

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

