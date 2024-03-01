shulz

Overview

My recommendation for Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) is a hold rating, as I am not a fan of the high valuation that it is trading today (24x forward PE). While I do agree that the business has a good outlook, the valuation is not providing enough margin of safety in the event that it fails to meet consensus expectations. Note that I previously gave a buy rating for SBGSY because I expected the stock to continue trading at the previous level and because I believed SBGSY was a better choice for investors to gain exposure to this industry. The stock has done well against my target price, and I think it is better to cash in the profits and wait for another opportunity.

Recent Results & Updates

SBGSY FY23 revenue grew 5% to €35.9 billion reportedly, but grew 12.7% organically, touching the high end of its growth guidance (11 to 13%). In 4Q23, organic growth was 9.1%. By division, Energy Management grew revenues by 11.3% organically in 4Q23, while Industrial Automation decelerated sharply to 0.7% (from mid-to-low teens over the past 3 quarters), driven by ongoing destocking in discrete automation markets. Positively, all four geographies maintained positive growth, and in particular, Western Europe was up 7.4%. Asia Pacific also grew by 7.2%, while North America grew by 8.8%.

On the business side, the business continues to show strength in all end markets, which I think is a better indicator of demand than the headline figure. In the Buildings segment, demand for resi sales has stabilized, and non-resi sales performed extremely well, increasing both sequentially and annually. Revenue in the hotel and retail end markets remained robust, increasing by double digits compared to the previous year. Healthcare was also satisfactory. In my opinion, datacenters will remain a crucial end market that will drive growth in this segment. I believe that datacenters will continue to grow at the same momentum, propelled by demand from hyperscalers. This demand is likely to persist for the foreseeable future, thanks to the extremely strong secular trend. Artificial intelligence's rapid rise in popularity should also boost interest in the SBGSY Data Center's services.

On the other hand, SBGSY's systems and software offerings have been growing rapidly, which is, in my opinion, a solid testament to the success of SBGSY's previous strategy for transitioning. With a 28% increase in Q4 FY23 sales, software and digital services now make up 9% of group sales and have surpassed €3 billion for the year. Process automation, data centers, and grid infrastructure end markets all contributed to a 17% increase in systems-related revenues in Q4, bringing the total to 28% of FY revenues, up from 24% the previous year. This suggests that SBGSY has grown more resilient because the positive trends in software and systems have more than offset the slowdown in products during 2023.

In addition, the company's backlog was €19.2 billion, a new record high for 4Q23. This sum represents half of the revenue expected in FY24e and over half of the revenue expected in FY23, to give you an idea of the magnitude. Demand for systems-related offerings drove the expansion of the backlog, with sales increasing from 24% to 28%. On the flip side, only 53% of sales came from product-related revenue, down from 58%. The backlog associated with this revenue is supposedly back to normal, with the exception of North America, where supply constraints are still present, especially in the residential end market. Because of long-term trends in electrification and digitization, bolstered by incentives from the government (this is a good example) to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, I believe that the current robust commercial momentum will last.

Valuation And Risk

SBGSY business has done well, and I believe it will continue to do considerably well, but its valuation has reached a level that is far beyond my risk tolerance. I am revising my rating from buy to hold. Below, I show my thought process.

Author's valuation model

According to my model, SBGSY is valued at $43.53, representing a -3% decline vs. the current ADR price. Given how the business has performed and taking into account the momentum and underlying secular trends, I assumed that SBGSY can achieve the high end of management’s EBITA growth guidance for FY24 and the same for FY25: 12% organic EBITA growth. Using that as a starting point, I assumed the conversion of EBITA to adj net income would inflect back to ~71%, the average over the past 3 years.

Next is valuation, and this is where I differ greatly from what the market is assuming today. The market is attaching 25x forward PE to the stock. This is a huge premium to its historical average (17.5x) and is near the high of the past decade. While I think the business can do well, this premium is too much relative to its history. I do agree that SBGSY should trade at a premium to history given the strong outlook; hence, I am modeling the stock to trade at +1 standard deviation (20x forward PE).

The downside risk of investing at this level is that expectations are high, and any miss in expectations could very well send the stock diving. If we look at SBGSY's history of meeting consensus EPS expectations, it has not been great. Since 2013, SBGSY has only beat estimates by 7x (semi-annual basis), with the rest missing by an average of 6%.

Summary

SBGSY stock price has done well against my previous target price. While the company has exhibited robust performance and positive trends in key segments, its current valuation, trading at a premium of 25x forward PE, raises concerns about potential downside risk if it misses expectations. Given the historical challenges in meeting consensus expectations and the elevated valuation, I am downgrading my rating to hold. My recommendation is to cash in profits and wait for a better entry point.

