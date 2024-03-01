onurdongel

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) recently attracted attention for the 52% distribution increase (they issue a K-1). But the big overall story here is that this is part of the Occidental acquisition of Anadarko. Like much of Anadarko, Occidental can run this far better than Anadarko ever did. Therefore, investors should expect "more where that came from" in the future because Occidental is far from completing the task.

Back in 2019, Occidental sold some midstream operations (at the peak of Permian takeaway issues) for a big gain. Therefore, the recent statement by Western Midstream that nothing is underway despite a lot of press rumors to the contrary should not be a surprise. Occidental has long waited for the right time and the right price. If a sale should happen in spite of denials, then investors had better believe that it is for a good price. Occidental has a darn good record of creating value and then getting every penny.

The recent $.30 distribution increase is a 52% increase in the base distribution. Anyone who thinks that is the end of the road does not know Occidental Petroleum very well. This was accompanied by a recently completed acquisition as well as disposal of noncore assets. Investors had better believe there is more growth ahead where this came from. That growth will come organically as well as from opportunistic acquisitions.

The Start Of The Strategy

Occidental acquired Anadarko back in 2019 when no one saw the pandemic on the horizon. Back then, Occidental was set to liquidate at least part of Western Midstream (and probably the whole thing) for a fraction of the current rumor values to raise cash and get that post acquisition debt down. Now how far that idea got is the subject of still more rumors and some facts. But the fact is that Occidental was "stuck" with the asset and then the pandemic hit.

Western Midstream Ownership Structure Showing The Occidental Interest And Control (Western Midstream Fourth Quarter 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Occidental is now being reconstituted to serve all of the Occidental operations in the relevant areas, not just the acquired Anadarko business. That is a far larger pie. As shown above, Occidental has the control to do just that.

More importantly, Vicki Holub, CEO, Occidental Petroleum was quoted throughout the acquisition bidding as stating something like "we can run these assets better than anyone else". Western Midstream is the most visible asset for that statement. From the looks of things Occidental is not about to settle for anything less than a homerun. Investors get to participate next to one of the best managers in the industry while that manager goes for that homerun. While success is never certain. I like the management's chances.

Fiscal year 2022 saw a sizable improvement in Occidental fortunes. But Occidental likely has more improvement ahead. This midstream recently achieved investment grade level and Occidental itself is investment grade. More importantly, Occidental is large enough to keep Western Midstream growing at a good pace while maintaining one of the best balance sheets in the business. When Occidental is done with the Western Midstream finances, the balance sheet strength could well rival Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) for best balance sheet in the midstream business.

What About Income

The first thing Occidental did when it took over Western Midstream was cut the distribution as shown below:

Seeking Alpha Distribution History Of Western Midstream (Seeking Alpha Website February 29, 2024)

Note that the latest distribution increase is not part of the chart just yet. However, it now takes the dividend past the old rate to a new high. While that initial cut makes the long-term distribution growth anemic, the "new" Western Midstream is in far better shape for distribution increases in the future than the old one ever was in the past.

Now whether that initial distribution cut "pays off" in the eyes of long-term investors is still subject to a lot of speculation and the strategy probably needs more time. But to me, this appears to be a well-thought-out approach that is about to show benefits for years to come.

The latest rumors have Western Midstream valued at $20 billion plus. Now as shown above, Occidental does not own all of the midstream (and that figure includes the debt). But Occidental would be in a position to receive far more money now than back in 2019. Those rumors make this midstream worth nearly half the acquisition price back in 2019 (all by itself). That alone should give you some idea about the progress that Occidental has made overall with the acquisition.

Summary Of Overall Progress

The Western Midstream for investors to consider now is very different from the one that was public back in 2019.

Western Midstream Financial Improvement And Investor Benefits Since Occidental Took Over (Western Midstream Fourth Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Occidental is basically telling investors that the stock is a bargain by repurchasing shares. But that also likely means that the midstream is not available for sale unless that sale is at a premium to the current price.

More importantly, the finances shown above are far superior to what was the case a few years back. There is now room to support the distribution by borrowing if that is needed. Even if the distribution were cut in the future (for whatever reason), it would be quickly restored due to the superior finances.

More importantly, that distribution is now supported by share repurchases that keep improving the distribution coverage ratio. Those common unit purchases indicate that there is more money available for capital projects or distributions when the common unit price is no longer a bargain in the eyes of management.

Location

The midstream business is well located in some of the hottest basins in the industry.

Western Midstream Map Of Operations (Western Midstream Earnings Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2024)

Occidental largely acquired the DJ Basin operations through the Anadarko acquisition. Investors can just about "bet" that Occidental intends to grow the profitability of that operation in the future.

Many focused on the Permian acreage acquired. But that acreage was not as significant an addition as the DJ Basin and other areas outside the Permian. The whole in-place structure has been benefitting from debottlenecking projects, expansion projects, and sometimes just plain filling up idle capacity.

A lot of these areas are business-friendly areas that will welcome any operational expansion. The days of rapid industry growth are over. But there is a lot of Occidental operations that Western Midstream can expand to service if that is the indicated way to go. Oftentimes, the close coordination that results from that integration saves money and raises corporate profitability. All that means more potential dividends for common unit holders.

Value

Management recently announced full year EBITDA of roughly $2 billion. The market value of the common units is roughly a whole $12 billion. Even considering the debt to get to an enterprise value, that is dirt cheap for a growth story.

This partnership is embarking on a growth and income strategy that is really just becoming apparent to the market. It is far more likely that the enterprise value-to-EBITDA will head towards 15 in the future. Even if the midstream business remains out of favor with the market during the next five years (unlikely) the growth and income from the distribution should enable a total return in the mid-teens.

Since midstream is considered the utility part of the oil and gas business, that attractive rate of return should be priority investment proposal for many types of investors. The risk level is unusually low for that kind of long-term return.

Occidental management is doing just what they stated they would do. They are managing these assets better than anyone else could. That is good news for common unit holders. It makes this a strong buy consideration likely for years to come unless the common unit price overruns current prospects.