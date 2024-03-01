Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) skidded 18% on Thursday after the company's guidance for FQ1'25 disappointed and it announced that Snowflake's CEO was leaving the data cloud service provider. However, Snowflake's actual results for FQ4'24 were very good and the firm beat expectations solidly in terms of earnings and revenues. I believe the market is overreacting to the earnings report, especially the guidance part, as the forecast strongly implies a continually expanding top line. I don't see how the risk profile has significantly deteriorated after FQ4 and I am upgrading shares of Snowflake to strong buy as a result. In my opinion, investors should consider buying the drop!

Previous rating

In January 2024, I provided an update for Snowflake that mentioned the company's strong customer acquisition momentum as a reason to consider buying Snowflake: A Solid Growth Play For 2024 And Beyond. In my opinion, the market widely overreacted to Snowflake's guidance for FQ1'25 which I believe is an opportunity that investors can exploit. Given that the firm is also seeing very strong free cash flow margins now, I believe investors turned too bearish too quickly on Thursday.

Snowflake continues to see considerable top line and acquisition momentum

My original motivation to buy Snowflake (momentum in the enterprise market) was confirmed yesterday when Snowflake easily beat expectations for both the top and the bottom line. Snowflake reported revenues of $774.7M for the fourth fiscal quarter which compared against a top line expectation of $759.7M. Adjusted EPS beat the average consensus estimate by a solid $0.17 per-share as well.

Snowflake continued to exhibit continual top line momentum that is backed by customer acquisition growth in the enterprise market. The data-based cloud company generated $775M in revenues in FQ4, showing 32% year over year growth. In the fourth fiscal quarter, Snowflake added 546 new customers to its platform business, bringing the year-end total to 9,437 (+22% Y/Y). The account net-add total included 25 new customers that generate $1M annually in revenues for Snowflake. Importantly, customers generating $1M or more annually in revenues grew 39% year over year in FQ4, significantly faster than the total customer growth rate.

Weakening customer monetization trend

Although Snowflake's customer monetization, as measured by the net revenue retention rate/NRRR, is weakening, the company is still growing its organic revenues at a healthy rate. The net revenue retention rate measures organic revenue upside that comes from upselling customers already spending money on the Snowflake's platform. In essence, the NRRR measures by how much customers from one year to the next are increasing their spending on Snowflake's product and services. A rate above 100% therefore implies strong organic revenue growth. In the case of Snowflake, the NRRR was 131% in the last quarter, showing a 4 PP Q/Q drop. This NRRR indicates that customers, on average, increased their spending by 31% year over year. Although the NRRR trend is pointing down, a 31% organic revenue growth rate is still pretty solid. The NRRR (and FCF margins) are the two most important metrics for me to follow going forward.

Soaring free cash flow

As expected, Snowflake's free cash flow profile improved drastically in the last year as the company added a ton of new customers. In FQ4'24, Snowflake generated $324.5M in free cash flow (+58% Y/Y) which calculates to a margin of 42%. The growth in free cash flow margins (+7 PP Y/Y) has been driven in part through the addition of lucrative enterprise customers (those generating $1.0M or more in annual revenues). For FQ1'25 I also expect robust free cash flow and margins as the first and fourth fiscal quarters are typically strong quarters in terms of contract renewals and on-boardings.

$ in thousands Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 Y/Y Growth Product Revenue $555,329 $590,072 $640,209 $698,478 $738,090 33% Professional Services $33,683 $33,527 $33,809 $35,695 $36,609 9% Total Revenue $589,012 $623,599 $674,018 $734,173 $774,699 32% Net Cash from Operating Activities $217,316 $299,444 $83,191 $120,907 $344,580 59% Property, Plant & Equipment ($5,362) ($6,970) ($6,298) ($8,746) ($13,072) 144% Capitalized Software Development Costs ($6,693) ($9,341) ($7,874) ($9,889) ($7,029) 5% Free Cash Flow $205,261 $283,133 $69,019 $102,272 $324,479 58% Free Cash Flow Margin 35% 45% 10% 14% 42% 20% Click to enlarge

CEO retirement, light guidance for FQ1'25

Two factors especially drove yesterday's panic selling for Snowflake: 1) The company announced the retirement of its well-regarded CEO, Frank Slootman, and 2) Snowflake issued a FQ1'25 forecast that was considered weak in terms of top line growth.

The CEO has overseen the company's rise to becoming a leading cloud data platform and is behind Snowflake's considerable revenue momentum. Frank Slootman will be replaced by Sridhar Ramaswamy who has 15 years of experience as an advertising executive with Alphabet (GOOG). He also has experience in the artificial intelligence realm, a key lever for growth for software companies going forward.

As to the second point, the company's guidance.

For the first-quarter, Snowflake guided for revenues of between $745M and $750M while the market expected a top line figure of $759M. Since FQ1'25 revenues are still projected to grow 26-27% year over year, I believe the market overreacted yesterday. Full-year product revenues are expected to grow 22% in FY 2025, implying a 22% growth rate.

Snowflake's valuation

Snowflake's meltdown yesterday has made shares more attractively valued, in my opinion. Snowflake has attracted investors chiefly by its prospects for revenue growth in the past as it is a solid cloud growth play.

For this reason, I am using a P/S ratio to value Snowflake. Shares currently trade at 14.4X forward revenues which is not overly expensive, in my opinion, considering that other cloud-based companies are also trading at similar P/S ratios. The industry average P/S ratio of high-growth, cloud-based companies including Snowflake, Cloudflare (NET), Datadog (DDOG) and Zscaler (ZS) is 14.3X. Snowflake, however, has traded at significantly higher P/S ratios last year... and the company is now bigger, more profitable and generates a ton of free cash flow. In my opinion, Snowflake could be valued at 20X FY 2025 revenues (implying a near-20% discount to the historical average P/S ratio of 24.6X) given the massively improved FCF picture and double-digit top line growth. This would calculate to a fair value of $261, implying 39% upside potential.

Risks with Snowflake

I do see a risk with regard to the net revenue retention rate in the longer term. If the NRRR continues to drop toward 100%, then Snowflake may at some point run into organic revenue challenges which I believe would weigh heavily on the company's valuation factor. The CEO change is likely only going to be a short term confidence problem that should be resolved with time. From a financial perspective, slowing top line growth is likely the biggest risk for Snowflake going forward.

Final thoughts

Investors that can see past short-term events such as the CEO change, may want to consider buying Snowflake as investors went into meltdown-mode yesterday. The market overreacted to Snowflake's earnings release for the fourth fiscal quarter and while I can understand that the CEO retirement is causing some uncertainty in the short term, the new CEO has considerable experience as a Google ad executive. Snowflake also beat earnings and revenue and saw a significant boost to its free cash flow, in large part because the company continues to add a large number of customers. While the outlook for FQ1'25 was not as great as expected, Snowflake is still growing rapidly and shares are deserving of an upgrade, in my opinion!