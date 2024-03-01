georgeclerk

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have seen modest share price gains recently, with the performance actually looking a bit soft while wider equity markets are setting fresh all-time highs. This observation and the fact that the business started 2024 with a big and strategic deal is enough of a reason to update the investment thesis here.

It was September of last year when I believed that appeal was on the increase, driven by continued impressive asset inflows, despite market volatility. A $650 stock at the time has risen by a quarter to $810 per share here, as shares are still quite a bit removed from all-time highs around the $1,000 mark in the fall of 2021.

Amidst rising equity markets and a big strategic deal early in the year, BlackRock is well positioned to post record earnings in 2024, creating still a solid outlook for the shares here.

All About Low Costs

During the 2000 recession, BlackRock engaged in decisive M&A action which laid down the foundation of the current low-cost empire which BlackRock has become, as the business doubled down on a continued and prolific rise of low-cost ETFs.

With the passage of time, BlackRock has grown assets under management to $10 trillion by 2021, driven by a combination of asset inflows (on average $1.5 billion per calendar day that year) and asset value appreciation. The company generated over $19 billion in revenues in that peak year, with revenues equal to 0.2% of assets under management, while operating profits were reported at $7.5 billion, resulting in net profits of $38 per share.

With markets turning for the worse in 2022, revenues fell just below $18 billion, as earnings fell to about $34 per share. Despite a rocky start to 2023, BlackRock benefited from a recovery in asset markets, as AUM rose to $9.4 trillion by the end of the second quarter, yet sales and earnings were lagging a bit. Nonetheless, with earnings power at around $35 per share, a market multiple of 19 times for such a good operator amidst a pristine balance sheet looked pretty decent.

A Recovery

As it turned out, shares of BlackRock fell to a low around the $600 mark in the fall but recovered to the low $800s at the moment of writing. The lows coincided with the release of the third quarter results in October and while AUM was solid at $9.4 trillion on average, ending AUM came in at $9.1 trillion, as quarterly inflows totaled a mere $3 billion, as high interest rates provided a real alternative for the company's clients. Nonetheless, quarterly revenues rose and so did earnings, topping $10 per share for the quarter.

Early in January, the company reported an average AUM of $9.4 trillion but ending AUM of just over $10 trillion as a testament to the run-up in valuations during the quarter. For the year, revenues came in dead flat at $17.9 billion, but solid year-over-year growth was seen in the third and fourth quarters. Adjusted earnings rose more than two dollars to $37 and change, with again strong momentum seen in the second half of the year. Moreover, lower interest rates made net inflows improve to $96 billion for the quarter.

With 150 million shares outstanding, the company commands a $120 billion equity valuation, which combined with a flattish net debt load results in a similar enterprise valuation. This values the business at just over 6 times sales, and about 20-21 times earnings.

A Big Deal

Known for transformative M&A, BlackRock announced a big M&A deal alongside the release of the fourth quarter results in January. The company reached a deal to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), in a transaction valued at $3 billion in cash and 12 million shares to be issued, implying a $12.6 billion valuation, equal to about 10% of the value of its own firm. The deal is well-structured, with lock-ups and performance milestone structures put in place.

GIP is the largest independent infrastructure manager with AUM of around $100 billion, equal to just 1% of the AUM of BlackRock. The deal gives BlackRock a strong foothold in a $1 trillion infrastructure market.

With a big need to build and replenish infrastructure, such as digital infrastructure, logistics infrastructure and physical infrastructure, and governments strapped in their budgets, the long-term outlook for this segment as well. At the same time, this allows BlackRock to dig deeper into private and hard assets markets as well.

On the conference call, management indicated that revenues from the pro forma $150 billion infrastructure business are equal to 1% of assets under management, 5 times as high as the overall sales/AUM ratio of (predominantly) the ETF business.

And Now?

The reality is that the deal is actually expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in year one after close, even as the company is paying about 10% of it on valuation in order to grow assets under management by 1%.

That comparison is not fair, as the revenue rate in relation to these assets is superior, while it provides a great platform for growth into real assets as well. The quality, leadership, and growth potential are the reasons why BlackRock rightfully paid a premium sales multiple, estimated at nearly 17 times sales, a huge premium compared to a >6 times sales multiple at which the company trades itself. Moreover, the deal presentation adds over $400 million in post-tax profits, suggesting that the premium is less high than looks in the first instance.

While some limited accretion might be seen from the deal (at the start) the company did see higher assets under management at the end of the quarter, than on average, as markets at large have seen a big start to 2024, boding well for asset inflows and revenues, and thus earnings. Amidst all this, earnings power might easily surpass $40 per share in 2024, boding well for the company and shares here, as valuations look still largely fair.

Amidst all of this, I see no reason to actively add to a long position that has rallied 25% over the past half a year, but the performance is not impressive enough in order to contemplate taking profits already here.