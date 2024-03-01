Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ueda's Comments Knock The Yen Back, While The Euro Flirts With $1.08

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.37K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar-bloc currencies and the Scandis are enjoying a slightly firmer tone, while the euro and sterling are edging higher in European turnover.
  • The yen has given back most of yesterday's gains after BOJ Governor Ueda acknowledged that central bank seeks further confirmation that sustainable price goal is within reach.
  • Gold is firmer as its advance extends into the third consecutive session and is trading above $2050.

Global Market Trends

MicroStockHub

Overview

The US dollar is mixed today. The dollar-bloc currencies and the Scandis are enjoying a slightly firmer tone, while the euro and sterling are edging higher in European turnover. The Swiss franc is softer, and the yen has given back most of

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.37K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USDOLLAR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
STOXX
--
SPX
--
US10Y
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.