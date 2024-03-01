Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Median Household Income In January 2024

Summary

  • Median household income in the United States rose to start 2024, reversing the small decline recorded in December 2023.
  • Motio Research's estimate of median household income in January 2024 is $77,397, rising by $346 (+0.4%) from the firm's initial estimate of $77,051 for December 2023.
  Motio Research presents its median household income data in the form of an index that incorporates seasonal and inflation adjustments.

Median household income in the United States rose to start 2024, reversing the small decline recorded in December 2023.

Motio Research's estimate of median household income in January 2024 is $77,397, rising by $346 (+0.4%) from the firm's initial estimate of $77,051 for December 2023.

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

