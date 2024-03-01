Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Fisker's Future In Doubt

Alex Wong

Fisker (FSR) shares in freefall after-hours on doubts it can continue as going concern. (00:24) Lordstown Motors (OTCPK:RIDEQ) charged by SEC with misleading investors. (01:38) Cyber threat: Biden orders investigation into security risks from Chinese cars. (02:21)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) expressed doubts it can continue as a going concern after a difficult year exacerbated by high interest rates and the inability to deliver the Ocean SUV as quickly as expected. Following this announcement shares went into a nosedive during Thursday’s after-hours trade.

Unless the company can obtain additional equity or debt financing and successfully transition to its new Dealer Partner model, Fisker (FSR) will be forced to decrease its planned level of investment in product development, scale back operations and reduce production of the Fisker Ocean, all of which will have an adverse impact on Fisker’s (FSR) business and financial prospects.

There is some hope that the company can pull itself out of the death spiral as it is currently in negotiations with a large automaker for a potential transaction which could include an investment in the company and/or joint development of one or more electric vehicle platforms. Fisker (FSR) is also in discussions with an existing noteholder about making an additional investment.

The company also intends to cut 15% of its workforce related to its pivot to its sales strategy to a Dealer Partner model.

For 2023, the California-based EV maker reported a loss of $2.22 per share on $272.9M in revenue. This compares to a loss of $1.80 on $342M in sales the year prior.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Lordstown Motors Corp. (OTCPK:RIDEQ) on Thursday with misleading investors about the sales prospects of the company's flagship electric pickup truck.

According to the SEC’s settled order, Lordstown (OTCPK:RIDEQ) exaggerated the demand for the Endurance, claiming that the company had received more than 100K nonbinding pre-orders”for the vehicle from commercial fleet customers when, in reality, most of the pre-orders came from companies that did not operate fleets or intend to buy the truck for their own use.

The SEC’s order also found that Lordstown misrepresented the company’s timeline for delivering the Endurance by failing to account for production delays partially due to Lordstown’s inability to access many critical parts.

Lordstown closed +12% on Thursday.

President Joe Biden is warning that Chinese vehicles pose risks to U.S. national security. He has directed Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to start an investigation into connected vehicles with technology from countries of concern. This may lead to curbs on the use of certain vehicle parts in the U.S.

Biden warned that connected vehicles from China could collect sensitive data about U.S. citizens and infrastructure, and send this data back to Beijing.

He noted that China imposes restrictions on vehicles made in the U.S. and abroad.

The investigation would be the latest move by the Biden administration to protect U.S. manufacturing against the threat of Chinese cyberattacks. It recently issued an executive order to improve maritime cybersecurity amid concerns over the growing presence of Chinese manufacturing in critical U.S. ports.

After trading mixed through most of Thursday, U.S. stocks eventually ended higher on a late-session push.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) advanced 0.90% to settle at a new all-time closing peak. The S&P 500 (SP500) added 0.52% while the Dow (DJI) climbed 0.12%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine ended in the green.

Before the start of regular trading, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis published the personal income and outlays report for January. The data showed that the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - rose 0.4% M/M, coming in spot on with the estimate of +0.4% but accelerating from the 0.1% rise seen in December 2023. Moreover, the figure was the highest since February last year.

On a Y/Y basis, core PCE price index was +2.8%, also coming in-line with estimates and cooling slightly from the +2.9% increase in December.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.17%, the S & P 500 is down 0.17% and the Nasdaq is down 0.1%. Crude oil is up 1.4% at more than $79 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 1.3% at more than $62,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.6% and the DAX is up 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) dropped 20% after missing earnings expectations in Q4.

On today’s economic calendar:

10:15 Fed's Christopher Waller: "Responding to a paper entitled, ‘Quantitative Tightening Around the Globe: What Have We Learned? At the 2024 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum

1:30 p.m. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will participate in a panel titled "AI and the Labor Market" before the 2024 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum.

