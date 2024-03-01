Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Payers Cheap, Market Momentum Turning In Favor Of SCHD

Summary

  • Goldman Sachs suggests that the recent increase in market yields is due to a more positive economic growth outlook rather than concerns about inflation, which could benefit value and cyclicals.
  • The outperformance of risk-on sectors like Consumer Discretionary and Industrials indicates a shift away from large-cap US tech stocks as the market's rally broadens.
  • I have a buy rating on SCHD given its low valuation, high yield, and portfolio exposure, though seasonal risks are in play.
  • I highlight key price levels to monitor on the chart.

Manhattan New York City Wall Street

Mike

The team at Goldman Sachs put out an interesting note earlier this week. Their team asserted that the recent increase in market yields has more to do with a more sanguine growth outlook rather than the Fed needing to be

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.54K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Comments (10)

S
SteveInAtlanta
Yesterday, 7:28 PM
Comments (427)
SPY outperforms SCHD on prices of course, but even on the total return basis, SPY outperforms in 1 year, 3, 5 and 10 years.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Yesterday, 9:19 AM
Comments (3.09K)
FDVV.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Yesterday, 9:18 AM
Comments (3.09K)
Pair w/ CGDV/JQUA...rebalance when prudent.
D
DoNoTPassGo
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (5)
In the meme stock era do fundamentals still matter? If you’ve got billions in automatic QQQ and VOO buy then is the market going to really be efficient and care about boring metrics like free cash flow? I own SCHD and believe in the methodology but this market is about as rational as a flat earther.
K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (1.45K)
@DoNoTPassGo —- that’s right, stay diversified.
t
the real Jake Malloy
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (287)
Why is this investment "tax efficient"? I am new to this so trying to understand.
D
DoNoTPassGo
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (5)
@the real Jake Malloy If you're in the USA SCHD dividends are considered qualified dividends, so they are not taxed at the income tax rate. REITS/JEPI etc, are taxed at the income tax rate.
r
rsmoney
01 Mar. 2024
Comments (133)
@the real Jake Malloy For the USA, there are (over-simplified) 5 basic tax brackets, for a regular, non-retirement account:

1) Wage income. This is taxed the highest. Doesn't apply to stocks, but it's important for the majority of people.
2) Interest and short-term capital gains. Taxed at your normal income tax rate, but at least you avoid social security and medicare/medicaid taxes.
3) REIT dividends which are generally 199A. 80% taxed at your normal income tax rate, but 20% is tax free.
4) Qualified dividends and long-term capital gains. These are generally the second lowest, with a max rate of 20%, but it could be as low as 0%. In every case I've seen, it will always be lower than your normal income tax rate.
5) Tax free. Generally municipal bonds. Being tax-free, they don't pay much and generally only make sense for people with very high numbers in #1 and #2.

Obviously, there are lots of little gotchas and exceptions and above is just a high level view. For example, Treasury interest (#2) is federally taxable, but exempt from state and local taxes.

SCHD dividends usually fall into category #4.
