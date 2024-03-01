Yongyuan Dai

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares tanked 8% on February 28 after reporting Q4 earnings despite reporting solid growth amid challenges. Last November, when I upgraded Baidu stock, I was banking on the improving regulatory outlook in China, Baidu's AI investments, and the company's focus on returning capital to shareholders to drive its market value higher in the long term. Despite all these expectations being met, BIDU stock has yet to gain traction in the market. This has created an opportunity for long-term-oriented investors to double down on Baidu stock while it's still cheap.

Key Highlights From Baidu's Q4 Earnings Report

Baidu reported a 2% YoY increase (USD terms) in revenue to $4.9 billion in the fourth quarter, which is not eye-popping growth yet a strong performance given the challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

Baidu Core, the company's search and advertising business, generated $3.8 billion in revenue driven by the continued success of Baidu's AI-powered marketing solutions. The cloud segment was the real highlight, with revenue increasing 31% YoY, underscoring the strong momentum behind this business segment at a time when the company is aggressively incorporating AI into the cloud.

Baidu's intelligent driving segment also performed well in the fourth quarter, with Apollo Go completing 839,000 rides in Q4, up almost 50% YoY. The iQIYI segment proved to be a pain point for Baidu in terms of subscriber growth. The OTT platform reported a massive YoY decline in subscribers to 100.3 million from 111.6 million. One bright spot was the growth in monthly average revenue per membership to RMB 15.98 from RMB 14.17 a year ago, which fueled modest growth in iQIYI revenue.

From an operating perspective, Baidu's strategic moves to optimize efficiency seem to have delivered the desired results in Q4. Operating income increased 14% YoY in the fourth quarter, and I believe the company will continue to benefit from margin improvements in the future stemming from its prudent cost management practices.

As illustrated below, Baidu has reported YoY revenue growth in each quarter last year, a notable improvement from 2022 when the company struggled to achieve growth.

Exhibit 1: Baidu quarterly revenue growth (CNY)

FinChat

As expected, Baidu aggressively repurchased shares in the fourth quarter. Filings reveal that the company has repurchased $318 million worth of shares since the beginning of the fourth quarter, bringing the total repurchase amount to $669 million since authorizing the buyback program in 2023.

Overall, the company's Q4 performance falls largely in line with my long-term expectations discussed in my previous article.

Baidu's AI Investments Will Reward Shareholders

Baidu's growth strategy is centered on its AI investments. ERNIE, the company's large language model, or LLM, is at the heart of this strategy. Baidu is strategically focused on turning ERNIE into a foundational system to develop AI-native applications both in-house and through third-party developers. I believe this approach will help Baidu emerge as the clear leader in the AI space in China in the long run, potentially opening up new monetization opportunities.

Today, the company is monetizing ERNIE through advertising technology improvements. By integrating ERNIE into Baidu's search engine, the company now offers its users a more seamless experience that allows them to find more relevant search results for complex queries. This, in my opinion, will establish Baidu's moat in China's search engine market further, enabling the company to tackle the recent decline in search engine market share.

A closer look at market dynamics reveals Bing, owned by Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), has eaten Baidu's lunch in recent quarters. Investments in ERNIE will be key to addressing this challenge.

Exhibit 2: Market share of leading search engines in China

Statista

The integration of ERNIE is enabling Baidu to offer innovative ad placement solutions for advertisers as well, which is an encouraging sign. AI-powered ad generation tools can help marketers seamlessly create ads that match the intent and search interests of a user, paving the way for higher ROIs from marketing investments. I believe Baidu is the undisputed leader in China in this category, which leaves room for the company to grow advertising revenue steadily even amid increasing competition.

Baidu is integrating ERNIE into its cloud-based services as well, making them accessible via APIs. The company is already helping businesses of every scale and size through ERNIE-powered chatbots that can handle customer inquiries, content generation tools that can create ad copies and marketing content, and data analysis tools with the capability to identify sales trends and industry patterns.

There is early evidence to suggest Baidu is winning high-value clients. For example, Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) is using ERNIE API on its Galaxy S24 G5 smartphone and Huawei is using ERNIE in its Honor Magic 8.0 platform.

Overall, I believe the rise of AI will tilt the odds in favor of Baidu in both the search engine market and the cloud services sector because of the company's first-mover advantages to embracing AI technology.

The Depressed Valuation Of BIDU Stock Does Not Make Sense

Baidu is trading at a forward P/E of 10.4. The company is projected to book revenue growth of 8% this year amid the slowing growth of the Chinese economy. Even in isolation, this is not a lackluster projection for a company of Baidu's scale. More importantly, I believe Baidu's AI investments will start delivering the desired results in the next couple of years, accelerating revenue and earnings growth. Today, we are still in the early cycle where Baidu and its rivals are aggressively investing in AI to gain market share and penetrate new markets.

In the U.S., companies that are behind the rise of AI are trading at lucrative valuation multiples. For example, Microsoft is valued at a forward P/E of 36, while Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is trading at a forward P/E of 21. The negative sentiment toward Chinese stocks, which has been prevalent for a few years now, has played a major part in keeping Chinese tech giants under pressure in the stock market.

As a long-term investor, I believe earnings will dictate terms over the stock market performance of Chinese tech giants - not geopolitical tensions - in the long run. Baidu, in my opinion, is a bargain at these prices given the company's market-leading position in AI technology in China.

Takeaway

Baidu's Q4 performance was in line with my long-term expectations. The company is moving in the right direction with a focus on integrating AI into its core products. I believe the company's aggressive AI investments will reward shareholders handsomely in the next few years, opening up new monetization opportunities across its core business while enabling the company to expand into new business verticals. I am reiterating my buy rating for Baidu, Inc. stock, but due to the absence of short-term catalysts, investors may have to wait patiently for longer to enjoy market-beating investment returns.