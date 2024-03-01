Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD: No Need To Worry About AI Hype Here

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has maintained its resilience since bottoming out in late 2023.
  • Despite underperforming the S&P 500, SCHD remains a robust dividend-focused strategy with a 1Y total return of 8%.
  • SCHD's top ten holdings are fundamentally strong companies, making it an attractive core holding for value and dividend investors.
  • SCHD could benefit from a shift from fixed-income investors, although the timing of interest rate cuts remains uncertain.
  • Investors keen to avoid investing in the AI overhype can consider riding on SCHD's ongoing recovery.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on notebook with chart

Iryna Drozd/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), who picked its steep pullback in October/November 2023, have done relatively well, as SCHD bottomed out resoundingly. I also urged investors to buy SCHD

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
32.54K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (8.17K)
Excellent coverage. Broadcom (AVGO), the largest holding in SCHD, is on fire again this morning as Oppenheimer and Bank of America have each raise their price targets to $1,500. Broadcom reports next week.
Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (1.69K)
I added SCHD and JEPI to my IRA last year and continue to add to both. Isn't SCHD about to rebalance and change its top 10 holdings? I like what's there now and own only three of the companies: VZ, CVX and ABBV. I like the dividend and the diversification SCHD adds to my portfolio.
R
RBinMarietta
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (243)
Nice article! I can't disagree with your assessment, but I have a different perspective. As a DG investor, this is becoming my core fund (as an S&P500 fund would be to growth investors). So I'm still adding to build more 'core' to my portfolio.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.