Oleh_Slobodeniuk

Income-producing assets have staged a tremendous rally over the past five months, fueled by positive speculation around interest rate movements. Following a period of rapidly increasing interest rates, the Federal Reserve appears to have tempered their action, possibly pointing toward cuts later this year. Optimism took over at year-end, causing a rally across real estate, bonds, and other assets linked to the ten-year treasury's yield.

Data by YCharts

The Federal Reserve's "dot plot" is a quarterly update that provides projections around movements in the federal funds rate. As of year-end, the consensus pointed towards a series of rate cuts over the next several years with the federal funds rate ultimately landing at 2.5%.

Bank Rate

The hope that interest rates will broadly decline has fueled the rally into income-producing assets. As a result, bond prices and share prices have increased. However, near-term cuts to the federal funds rate may not be as sure as investors believe.

Today, we're going to circle back to the highest-yielding closed-end fund from PIMCO. The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) is one of PIMCO's flagship closed-end funds which has been trading for over ten years. PDI is notable among the PIMCO closed-end fund lineup as it has sustained the highest yield of the entire fund lineup.

Data by YCharts

Let's dive into PDI and discuss the recent rally and important risk factors.

Fund Overview

Data by YCharts

PDI is one of the largest funds from PIMCO with over $5 billion in assets under management. PDI has grown significantly in recent years following the merger of several other competing PIMCO funds.

Despite challenging conditions, PDI has remained a top performer among other competing funds from PIMCO. Most of the PIMCO closed-end fund lineup holds well-diversified portfolios of credit instruments. There is little limitation to what can be included in these portfolios, and they are notably complex. Most PIMCO funds use derivatives liberally and participate in "special situations" such as bankruptcies.

PIMCO

The portfolio is primarily invested in mortgage securities such as residential mortgage-backed securities, representing 26.8% of market value. The next largest category is high-yield debt, including the aforementioned "special situations", representing 21.5% of market value. For a thorough discussion of PDI's participation in special situations, I would recommend reading Rida Morwa's article discussing PDI's investment in distressed loans from Carvana Co. (CVNA).

PIMCO's closed-end funds are heavily diversified and rely on diversification as a primary risk management approach. Diversification is set across asset type, geography, industry, and issuer credit profile.

PDI's semiannual report provides detailed insight into performance contributors and detractors. Management identified special situations and distressed investments as key contributors to performance. However, management noted that the performance of international distressed investments was negative. This could be a noteworthy indicator of the diverging health of global economies. As the United States maintains a strong trajectory, other nations may be falling behind.

PDI also notes bank loans and other secured loans as positive contributors. Additionally, security selection aided the performance of the mortgage investments.

In contrast, Management notes that costs of leverage detracted from performance. The negative impact is reflected in the fund's expense reporting. Despite a base management fee of 1.1%, total expenses amount to over 5.0% when accounting for interest paid. The elevated expenses create a higher hurdle that PDI must clear to remain healthy.

PIMCO

The primary form of leverage used by the fund comes in the form of reverse repurchase agreements. Interest expenses amount to a weighted average interest rate of 3.20% across the portfolio.

PIMCO

PDI's most attractive aspect for most investors is the dividend yield. At nearly 14%, PDI has maintained one of the highest yields on the market, despite long-term low interest rates.

Data by YCharts

As with most PIMCO funds, PDI sends a monthly distribution, supported by a special annual dividend if required. Given the healthy monthly dividend, special distributions are rare. PDI remains one of the few income-producing assets which has yielded over 1% per month for a prolonged period.

PDI currently trades at a premium to net asset value or NAV. While many PIMCO closed-end funds trade at rich valuations, PDI has fluctuated significantly. Some funds such as PTY have maintained strong premiums, however, PDI has offered more opportunities to purchase assets at a discount.

Data by YCharts

The Recent Rally

As we mentioned, speculation around declining interest rates has been a serious tailwind for bonds and other income-producing assets over the past several months. PDI has been no exception as the fund's share price has appreciated significantly. The optimism has been fueled by positive commentary from the Federal Reserve.

Data by YCharts

What would happen if the consensus were wrong? What if the Federal Reserve does not cut rates in the Summer? Let's explore this possibility in greater detail.

Inflation remains the primary determinant of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Powell has indicated that other factors remain in the backseat and interest rates will continue to be driven by changes in asset prices. In January, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose at the fastest monthly increase in nearly twelve months. While inflation is still cooling on a year-over-year basis, the short-term uptick will certainly land on the Fed's radar.

Reducing rates too early remains a primary concern for policymakers:

The sentiments expressed in Wednesday's minutes help explain the Fed's decision last month to signal that its policymakers would need more confidence that inflation was in check before cutting their key rate. At the January meeting, the Fed decided to keep its key rate unchanged at about 5.4%, the highest level in 22 years, after 11 rate hikes beginning in March 2022. At a news conference after the meeting, Chair Jerome Powell disappointed Wall Street by indicating that the Fed was not inclined to cut rates at its next meeting in March, as some investors and economists had hoped. Rate cuts by the Fed typically lower a wide range of borrowing costs, including for homes, cars, and credit card purchases, as well as for business loans.

While progress in moderating inflation has been a key component of a soft landing, there is work to be done. In the immediate term, this means rate cuts are not as sure as the market is pricing.

Even still, there is a very scarce indication that rates will rise. The Fed appears to be maintaining the current rate given it has successfully moderated inflation. Additional increases to the federal funds rate would likely be unnecessary.

For PDI, this means the bulk of the pain has likely ended. The long-term declines in share prices across fixed income caused by rising interest rates are over. Additionally, the fund now has an opportunity to reinvest maturing investments at higher yields. If rates remain at the current level for the next year, PDI can build a stronger portfolio for the long term, possibly positioning investments at longer maturities to fully take advantage of future rate cuts.

Risks

There are a variety of risk factors that face PDI and similar funds. The primary risk factor stems from the sustainability of the fund's dividend. It is worth mentioning again that PDI has maintained one of the strongest dividend yields, generally providing a 10%+ spread over the yield of the ten-year treasury.

Data by YCharts

With a moment to digest that information, we realize that PDI must take significant risks to achieve that goal. PDI maintains one of the lowest distribution coverage ratios of the PIMCO fund lineup. Over the latest three-month period, dividend coverage is around 36%, far short of a sustainable coverage level. That said, we must take these reports with a grain of salt, given PDI's complex structure, active management, and use of derivatives. The whole picture is not as simple as the connections between other financial relationships such as AFFO and dividend payments for REITs.

PIMCO

PDI has a larger risk factor at play which is seldom acknowledged. PDI is rapidly expanding by issuing shares, creating a large-scale management risk. Based on a recent summary prospectus, PDI has issued nearly $2 billion of shares through a sales agreement with JonesTrading and plans to continue issuing new shares.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (the "Fund") has entered into a sales agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC ("JonesTrading") relating to its common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.00001 per share ("Common Shares"), offered by this Prospectus Supplement and the accompanying Prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Fund may offer and sell its Common Shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $2,000,000,000, from time to time through JonesTrading as its agent for the offer and sales of the Common Shares. As of August 31, 2023, in prior "at the market" offerings, the Fund had sold through JonesTrading as its agent pursuant to prior registration statements an aggregate of 65,497,134 Common Shares, representing net proceeds to the Fund of $1,478,381,771 after payment of commissions.

There are two perspectives on the expansion.

Under an optimistic perspective, PDI has identified a large number of attractive investment opportunities. PIMCO's focal point on distressed investments means their funds capitalize on non-recurring opportunities in the credit marketplace. During times of stress, the fund must issue capital rapidly to capture the investments. If managed appropriately, these new investments would provide fuel for the dividend and float net asset value. Again, this approach would align with the belief that interest rates will fall in the near term, economic pain is temporary, and PDI is positioning itself appropriately.

Under the pessimistic scenario, PDI is in trouble. PDI may be issuing shares at a rapid pace to sustain dividend payments. Closed-end funds have a variety of ways to generate capital. They are not as "closed-end" as people may perceive. While the share price is independent of NAV, funds can issue new shares or initiate buyback programs. In this case, PDI is issuing shares to generate cash. While proceeds from newly issued shares generally fund new investments, the prospectus specifically permits the proceeds to fund dividend payments.

The net proceeds of this offering will be invested in accordance with the Fund's investment objectives and policies as set forth in the accompanying Prospectus. It is currently anticipated that the Fund will be able to invest substantially all of the net proceeds in accordance with its investment objectives and policies within approximately 30 days of receipt by the Fund, depending on the amount and timing of proceeds available to the Fund as well as the availability of investments consistent with the Fund's investment objectives and policies, and except to the extent proceeds are held in cash to pay dividends or expenses or for temporary defensive purposes.

Issuing new shares generates an additional long-term dividend burden for the fund. If the capital sourced from newly issued shares is sent as a dividend, the dividend burden is spread to other assets in the fund. This cycle becomes unsustainable quickly.

Verdict

There's evidence that a combination of both could be at play. However, given the macroeconomic conditions, I believe PDI is likely using these funds to sustain the dividend either directly or indirectly. First and foremost, this is reflected in the low coverage ratio relative to other funds from PIMCO. While these CEFs typically don't fully cover their dividend through income, PDI trails its peers considerably.

However, the strategy may not be cause for alarm. As rates have likely peaked, PDI has an opportunity to stabilize its portfolio and reestablish its assets. With new capital coming in, PDI can capitalize on current opportunities which offer outsized returns and potential for long-term yield. While newly issued shares may be plugging bullet holes after a period of rising rates, the strategy may work in the long run. Given the possibility of declining rates, PDI's ability to load up the portfolio may pay off quickly.

PDI remains one of the strongest closed-end funds in the PIMCO lineup. While significant risk factors exist, the fund remains an unparalleled source of income which has continuously disproven the skeptics. I'm rarely one to cast doubt on PIMCO's management. However, the share issuances are a worthy discussion point.