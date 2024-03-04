Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD Is Treading Water And Isn't Performing As Well As It Once Was

Steven Fiorillo
Steven Fiorillo
Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has been trading sideways and underperforming the S&P 500 and its rival Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF.
  • There are risks to investing in SCHD, including market volatility and the potential for a credit crunch and debt defaults.
  • Despite downgrading my view on SCHD to neutral, I'm holding onto the position due to its reliable dividend and as a component of my income-producing portfolio.
  • I'm also considering allocating capital to other ETFs with better opportunities for appreciation and larger yields.

Money on the edge

PM Images

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is one of the most popular dividend-focused ETFs on Seeking Alpha, with 85,490 followers. SCHD has been a long-time favorite of mine as it provided a modest yield, annual dividend growth, and capital

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases.

Comments (11)

Churchill32 profile picture
Churchill32
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (1.02K)
Are your expectations that SCHD should have the same chart as NVDA. The market is at all times highs and SCHD is at a 52 week high. It's a dividend ETF not magnificent seven ETF.
L
L. Mannheim
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (1.68K)
Investments like SCHD are the kind I like, but they're caught between new competition from fixed income, now that rates are more attractive, and on the other side by tech growth that doesn't pay a dividend, or less of a dividend with a shorter track record, but is driving the overall market returns. It's possible that the investors who moved into dividend payers when rates were so low are reallocating to other income producing investments, while the younger investors are more attracted to growth. I still like the concept of SCHD, or similar. I'm actually strongly considering taking some profits from some of the Nasdaq/tech funds and moving them in SCHD with the thought that when the eventual correction comes, SCHD will go down less, but I'll still stay in the game with a chance for some growth, while also getting some money back each time it pays a dividend.
N
NewDGIInvestor
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (158)
I am in a similar boat and the last 6 months or so I expanded into COWZ and MOAT based on developing more of the growth side of my portfolio. So far, those and FXAIX have been much better growers but SCHD just seems like a solid core position. Even if it doesn't grow much in share price and can keep up the dividend growth I will likely never sell it.
Skip Kapur profile picture
Skip Kapur
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (2.47K)
I own SCHD as a counter weight to my ETF holdings that are s&p 500 based, and nasdaq 100 based.
Christopher Reeves profile picture
Christopher Reeves
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (661)
I wouldn't recommend anything with over a 2% expense ratio...$PDI
F
FalconCowboy
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (293)
Opportunity cost vs VOO has always been a risk for SCHD shareholders. We’re just feeling now as SCHD lacks exposure to the mag 7. This trend could continue for years or reverse today. Probably a good idea to hold both but I certainly wouldn’t cash out on my SCHD position. The contrarian in me says to buy more.
G
GTMoore56
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (108)
PDI has a published Expense Cost of 5.1% - crazy high and the net result is a significant diminishment of the yield.
James 62 profile picture
James 62
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (528)
@GTMoore56 Right, plus it has under performed SCHD for the last 5 years.
J
JayMont
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (37)
How is there less risk in funds that use a covered call strategy vs SCHD that doesn't? The funds you suggested aren't similar to SCHD.... failing to see the comparison here.
B
Bajista
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (871)
@JayMont I got out of RYLD because the monthly dividends were nice but the share price just keeps dropping.
W
Whosman
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (102)
Agree, have in my retirement account, long term holding, not adding anymore,
