SCHD Is Treading Water And Isn't Performing As Well As It Once Was

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is one of the most popular dividend-focused ETFs on Seeking Alpha, with 85,490 followers. SCHD has been a long-time favorite of mine as it provided a modest yield, annual dividend growth, and capital appreciation during my time as a shareholder. Since the end of 2021, shares of SCHD have basically traded sideways in the $70 - $80 channel. SCHD has a history of following the market, but it's certainly trailed the S&P 500 as of late. SCHD has also fallen behind what many consider its rival in the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM). While I am not bearish on SCHD, and it would take much more than the recent sideways price action for me to exit the position, I am no longer bullish on the ETF. I think SCHD is a great hold for investors looking for a diversified asset mix to generate income, but I am not planning on adding capital to it anytime soon. I think there are just better opportunities to generate a combination of income and capital appreciation based on the stagnant share price of SCHD.

It's been more than a year since I wrote an article about SCHD (last article can be read here). While I am still a fan of this ETF, I got it wrong, as SCHD was not the best equity dividend ETF in 2023. Since my last article was published on January 3rd, 2023, shares of SCHD have appreciated by 2.39%, and when the dividend is accounted for, the total return has been 6.21%. This has drastically underperformed the market, as the S&P 500 has appreciated by 32.2% over this period. I wanted to follow up on my previous article because I am downgrading my view on SCHD. I am going from bullish to neutral as I think there are catalysts on the horizon that SCHD will benefit from, but I am not interested in adding capital to SCHD anytime soon. I think there are better opportunities in the market to generate a combination of income and capital appreciation, and I will discuss some of those ideas in this article.

Risks to investing in SCHD

SCHD has 104 holdings and is a diversified ETF across 10 sectors. As an income-focused ETF, SCHD has taken a more conservative approach as it's only investing in mature companies with track records of dividend growth. Just because SCHD doesn't chase growth doesn't mean it's immune to market volatility, and there are several sets of risks. SCHD has opportunity risk as we could be in a multi-year bull market. As the AI revolution heats up, we could see earnings expansion and another era of innovation that drives the market higher. It's too early to tell if this is a fad, but with the amount of capital being dedicated to creating and harnessing the power of AI, the recent rally could be just the beginning. SCHD has underperformed the market, and while there is a modest dividend with annualized growth, SCHD could continue to trail the S&P, and there is an opportunity cost to consider by not being invested in a traditional index fund.

The other big factor is market volatility. While it feels as if we have avoided a recession and inflation is under control, rates are still high, and a soft landing isn't guaranteed. The economy is still hot, and the latest CPI report wasn't great as the market was looking for 2.9%, and the January print was 3.1%. This has decreased the chances that the Fed cuts rates in March, and if inflation starts creeping back up, we could see the Fed reverse its sentiment about rate cuts in 2024. If the Fed stays higher for longer at this point, we could see the market sell-off while running the risk of a recession. A higher for longer rate environment increases the chances of a credit crunch and debt defaults, which would be a negative blow to expanding GDP. If this occurs, SCHD would probably decline with the market, and based on the past 2 years, shares would trail the market again when the operating environment improves.

Why I am holding onto SCHD rather than exiting the position

Opportunity cost is real, and I am sure there are some readers who may be wondering why I am staying in SCHD if I am downgrading my view to neutral. SCHD has delivered 12 years of annualized dividend growth, with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 13.05%. Today, shares of SCHD pay a dividend of $2.66, which is a yield of 3.43%. It's not the largest yield and certainly not the smallest, but it's incredibly reliable. SCHD allows me to gain exposure to many companies that I am not invested in and helps round out my income-producing portfolio. SCHD generally invests in stocks that are included in the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, and I don't have much exposure to these companies outside of ETFs. The stocks held within SCHD must have a minimum of 10 consecutive years of dividend payments, and the companies within the index are selected based on cash flow to total debt, return on equity, dividend yield, and 5-year dividend growth rate.

I am a big fan of diversification, and by holding SCHD as a component of my income-producing portfolio, I am ensuring that a portion of my holdings has a growing dividend rather than just relying on the powers of compounding. SCHD has done well for me, and each dividend that is reinvested allows me to own more shares and produce more income. I am not looking to exit the position because it's achieving my main goals of mitigating risk while producing income. I have a whole growth portfolio and am invested in big tech as well, so my opportunity cost is limited to a degree. This is why I am holding and not adding to SCHD at this point, as it's a foundational asset in my income-producing portfolio, but with the lack of capital appreciation recently, I feel there are better opportunities out there. I hope SCHD proves me wrong, but currently, it's been range-bound.

Some other opportunities I like for income and yield based on where we are today

There are 4 ETFs I would rather allocate capital toward than SCHD at this moment, and they include the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO), and the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). Over the past year, JEPQ, DIVO, and JEPI have outperformed SCHD on a capital appreciation basis, and PDI has slightly trailed SCHD. Each of these ETFs has larger yields than SCHD as PDI comes in with the largest yield at 13.96%, then JEPQ with 9.23%, JEPI at 7.86%, and DIVO with 4.57%.

JEPQ, JEPI, and DIVO are not solely equity-focused ETF's as they utilize a call option overlay strategy to increase the amount of income generated. DIVO implements a covered call strategy to generate an additional 2-4% of income in addition to collecting 2-3% from the underlying positions dividends. JEPQ and JEPI utilize a call option strategy within the ELN portion of their portfolios to generate significant monthly income. Based on how these ETFs are structured, I think there is a good chance they will outperform SCHD in 2024 while generating a larger yield.

While PDI has underperformed SCHD from an appreciation standpoint over the past year, I think it's going to do well in 2024. PDI is down -2.3% over the past year, but it's climbed roughly 24% since bottoming out in November of 2023 at $15.45. As we enter into a cutting cycle, I think that PDI will continue to appreciate in value as its underlying assets made up of debt obligations and other income-producing securities, including mortgage-backed securities, investment grade, and high-yield corporates, developed and emerging markets corporate and sovereign bonds, other income-producing securities, and related derivative instruments should become more valuable. As the Fed cuts rates, the risk-free rate of return will decline, and debt that trades at a discount with larger yields will become more attractive. PDI has a 13.96% yield that is paid monthly, so for me, it's worth the additional risk, and I think there is a larger opportunity in 2024 in PDI rather than in SCHD.

Conclusion

I am downgrading my view on SCHD to neutral from being bullish, but I am not exiting the position. SCHD has established a strong track record of dividend growth and paying a modest yield, but the lagging appreciation while the markets rip higher has me allocating capital elsewhere. I will continue to collect and reinvest the dividends from SCHD, as it will remain a foundational holding in my income-producing portfolio. Until SCHD breaks out of its sideways pattern, I will be allocating more capital toward ETFs such as JEPQ, JEPI, DIVO, and PDI as I feel there is a stronger opportunity for appreciation in the foreseeable future in these names while they are generating larger yields.