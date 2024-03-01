MarsBars

Retiring with dividends is a great way to set yourself up for long-term financial freedom and security. This is because:

Living off of dividend passive income frees you up from the need to earn active income through hard work. Your golden years are generally best spent enjoying grandchildren, spending more time with your spouse, children, and/or close friends, enjoying the fruits of your decades of labor, and focusing your extra time and energy on causes and ministries that you are truly passionate about. By not having to earn money to fund your lifestyle, you can devote the wisdom and experience you have accumulated over the years to make the world a better place and invest in your true legacy: your loved ones Relying on dividend income rather than capital appreciation to fund your living expenses frees you from worrying about the day-to-day volatility in the stock market. Moreover, it significantly reduces your sequence of returns risk, since you will never be forced to sell your stocks during a market crash in order to meet living expenses. Instead, you can kick back and watch the cash flow roll in while waiting for optimal times to sell your stocks.

However, not any stock or fund that pays a dividend will adequately serve as a retirement passive income machine. As we detailed in a recent article, there are four qualities that every dividend stock or fund must have in order to properly fund a retirement lifestyle:

Defensive and Durable Strong Balance Sheet Safe and Growing Dividend Payout High Enough Current Dividend Yield.

In this article, we will compare three very popular dividend ETFs - the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD), the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG), and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - and share our view on which one best meets these four criteria as a dividend machine for retirees.

#1. SCHD vs. VIG vs. JEPI: Diversified and Durable

Since ETFs consist of so many individual stocks, instead of the "defensive" metric, we will instead use diversification. SCHD and VIG have proven to be very durable funds over time, as they have both generated considerable capital appreciation, despite facing considerable challenges from the COVID-19 outbreak and - in VIG's case - the 2008 financial crisis and following recession:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, their portfolios are well diversified, with SCHD having very balanced exposure across the Health Care, Industrials, Financials, Technology, Consumer, and Energy sectors, rounded out with smaller exposure to Communication, Basic Materials, and a very small exposure to Utilities:

SCHD Portfolio (Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, VIG is a bit overweight in Technology and Financials but also has considerable exposure to Health Care, Industrials, and Consumer stocks. It also has smaller exposure to Basic Materials, Energy, Utilities, and Communication stocks:

VIG Portfolio (Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, JEPI has generated some slight capital appreciation over its shorter trading history:

Data by YCharts

However, it should be noted that this was mostly during a very strong bull market for stocks, so it has not yet been tested in the same way that SCHD and VIG have. Moreover, it is structurally different from VIG and SCHD in that it pays out a much higher yield from the cash flow that it generates from what amounts to being effectively a covered call strategy. This means that it is exchanging capital gains for current income, which serves to erode principal over the long term. As a result, while JEPI has thus far managed to preserve capital, over the long term there is greater risk to shareholder principal in JEPI than there is with VIG and SCHD, even though JEPI has pretty good diversification by sector:

JEPI Portfolio (Seeking Alpha)

Another reason to be more confident in SCHD's and VIG's long-term durability relative to JEPI's is that they have much lower expense ratios. SCHD and VIG both have a very low 0.06% expense ratio whereas JEPI has a 0.35% expense ratio (i.e., nearly six times greater fees are charged by JEPI's management each year relative to SCHD's and VIG's).

#2. SCHD vs. VIG vs. JEPI: Strong Balance Sheet

SCHD's, VIG's, and JEPI's financial strength is evidenced in their top holdings as they are all blue chip stocks with strong credit ratings.

SCHD's top 10 holdings make up 42.22% of its total portfolio and consist of:

Broadcom Inc (AVGO): 5.09%

AbbVie Inc (ABBV): 4.77%

Merck & Co Inc (MRK): 4.71%

The Home Depot Inc (HD): 4.46%

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN): 3.98%

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ): 3.91%

Chevron Corp (CVX): 3.90%

Amgen Inc (AMGN): 3.86%

Coca-Cola Co (KO): 3.83%

PepsiCo Inc (PEP): 3.72%

VIG, meanwhile, has its top 10 holdings allocated accordingly, making up 32.16% of its portfolio:

Microsoft Corp (MSFT): 5.54%

Apple Inc (AAPL): 4.20%

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM): 3.29%

Broadcom Inc (AVGO): 3.28%

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH): 3.09%

Visa Inc Class A (V): 2.72%

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM): 2.69%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 2.50%

Mastercard Inc Class A (MA): 2.44%

Procter & Gamble Co (PG): 2.43%

Finally, JEPI's top 10 make up 16.59% of its total portfolio and include:

Trane Technologies PLC Class A (TT): 1.76%

Progressive Corp (PGR): 1.75%

Meta Platforms Inc Class A (META): 1.75%

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN): 1.72%

Intuit Inc (INTU): 1.67%

Microsoft Corp (MSFT): 1.66%

Mastercard Inc Class A (MA): 1.63%

Accenture PLC Class A (ACN): 1.56%

AbbVie Inc (ABBV): 1.56%

Visa Inc Class A (V): 1.52%.

As should be evident from these names, each of these ETFs emphasizes investment-grade blue chip companies that have strong balance sheets and durable business models. This bodes well for the longevity of these ETFs' principal and dividends.

#3. SCHD vs. VIG vs. JEPI: Safe And Growing Dividend Payout

In terms of safe and growing dividend payout, both SCHD and VIG have phenomenal track records.

Over the past 10 years, SCHD has had a dividend CAGR of 11.39% and VIG has had a dividend CAGR of 8.74%. Over the past five years, SCHD has had a 13.05% dividend CAGR and VIG has had a 9.50% dividend CAGR. JEPI, meanwhile, has a much shorter and choppier track record. As the chat below illustrates, SCHD and VIG have grown their dividend payouts significantly since JEPI began trading, whereas JEPI's have been quite volatile:

Data by YCharts

This is largely a product of JEPI's de facto-covered call strategy, which leads to month-to-month volatility in its payouts that are largely a function of market-implied volatility.

#4. SCHD vs. VIG vs. JEPI: High Enough Current Yield

Finally, when it comes to current yield, these funds are clearly divided into three tiers. JEPI leads the pack with a 7.86% trailing twelve-month yield, followed distantly by SCHD with a 3.43% trailing twelve-month yield, and VIG brings up the rear with a 1.80% trailing twelve-month yield.

JEPI is the clear winner here for people who want to maximize current yield, while VIG's yield looks very low for someone who wants to live entirely off of passive income from dividends. SCHD strikes a middle path, combining the safety and strong growth of its dividend with a fairly high yield that makes it a decent candidate for someone planning to live according to the 4% Rule, especially if it is supplemented with some higher-yielding funds like preferreds (PFFA) or even MLPs (AMLP).

Investor Takeaway

When we put it all together, we arrive at the following conclusions:

Metric SCHD VIG JEPI Diversification and Durability Yes Yes Somewhat Strong Balance Sheet Yes Yes Yes Safe and Growing Dividend Yes Yes No High Enough Current Yield Somewhat No Yes Click to enlarge

The only one of these three funds that checks all four boxes is SCHD, as VIG's current yield is far too low for someone nearing or in retirement who wants to live off of dividends, while JEPI's inconsistent dividend payout makes it too erratic to be a dependable income machine, especially over the long-term due to the impact of inflation on earnings power.

As a result, SCHD is our top pick of these three popular dividend ETFs for retiring on dividends.