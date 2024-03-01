Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Best ETF For Retiring With Dividends: SCHD, VIG, Or JEPI?

Summary

  • Retiring with dividends provides financial freedom and security, allowing retirees to focus on enjoying their golden years and pursuing their passions.
  • Dividend income reduces the risk of relying on capital appreciation and market volatility to fund living expenses.
  • We compare three leading dividend ETFs to see which is the best option for retiring with dividends.
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

Retiring with dividends is a great way to set yourself up for long-term financial freedom and security. This is because:

  1. Living off of dividend passive income frees you up from the need to earn active income through hard

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value.

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Article Update 01 Mar. 2024
While all three of these ETFs have their own strengths for specific situations, SCHD seems to be the best overall, especially for someone who wants to combine decent current income with powerful long-term dividend growth and total returns. Personally, at High Yield Investor I am picking my own stocks because I can get a current yield that is close to JEPI's while also generating pretty strong dividend growth. If you found this article valuable, please click "Like" and "Follow" above to get more of our content and to help us continue producing content on this platform.
P
PAPS_22
Yesterday, 7:24 PM
Best ETF is really a strong word. SCHD div yield just barely beats the current inflation. It can't even be considered by a Rule4 retirement schedule. The Dow style dividend (growth) model is out of date as proved by the last 12 month performance which is even worse than JEPI, but JEPI has much lower volatility. I guess if we invest 50% in VOO and 50% in JEPI, it will surely good for Rule4 and expect much more appreciation. The volatility could be less or similar to that 100% in SCHD.
Gprattalpha profile picture
Gprattalpha
Yesterday, 6:09 PM
VIG’s yield is too low. That’s why I’ve been dripping for 10 years and counting.
M
Monk Jr. Monk
Yesterday, 4:58 PM
Perhaps the right way to compare JEPI to others is to include dividend reinvestments.
U
User 286
Yesterday, 4:13 PM
While I know it's impossible to compare all dividend ETF's I would suggest in a future article to include FDVV. I have sold most of my family's SCHD and JEPI in favor of this....better performance, higher yield than SCHD, and plenty of liquidity. Solid ETF.
a
alpha-alpha
Yesterday, 1:46 PM
Great way to compare and stratify the ETFs and their relative benefits, Samuel. Long JEPI as that "yield-chasing" income-oriented guy who doesn't mind (well, not too much) the portfolio value shrinkage that goes along with it -- hopefully not forever tho.
maley2711 profile picture
maley2711
Yesterday, 9:59 PM
@alpha-alpha If JEPI is just another covered call fund, then history does not bode well for JEPI. Another thing....are you sure that JEPI generates qualified dividends.....or primarily just ordinary dividends...can make a big difference tax-wise!!! Qualified dividends taxed like long-term capital gains!!!
Of course , tax wise for heirs, VIG probably is the best.....lower taxable divvies, greater appreciation which avoids any future taxes for heirs!!! Afer-tax returns is the botttom-line goal for many investors.
RhythmMethod profile picture
RhythmMethod
Yesterday, 1:15 PM
I hold SCHD and JEPI. Almost twice as much in SCHD. VIG is redundant for me as many of its holdings are duplicated in PRWAX, VWENX, VUG, and individual holdings in MSFT, APPL. I don't see these as separate but rather as legs of a stool for income and cap appreciation. Thanks for the article.
R
RMUinFL
Yesterday, 12:27 PM
@High Yield Investor
Thanks for putting together this ETF comparison. I always find comparisons add extra value to an analysis. (I am currently long SCHD and VIG in different accounts)
Many of the comments made by others were also very useful.
Andy Dude profile picture
Andy Dude
Yesterday, 9:58 AM
JEPI is designed for flat or declining market, that is when its distribution soars, which is useful in such a situation. I allocate 5% of my assets to it for that purpose.
Its not a dividend compounder, so I find the comparison unfair.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Yesterday, 9:18 AM
Total Return = Dividend Yield + Capital Appreciation.
Per SA Total Return since 2/24/2022 CGDV inception: CGDV (+32.2%), VIG (+20.4%), JEPI (+18.5%), SCHD (+11.5%). I'll keep CGDV.
TaiPan profile picture
TaiPan
Yesterday, 2:19 PM
@Maxlzzp
CGDV has indeed made a good start, but can it hold up the entire race? I am assuming we are evaluating an ETF with the intention of holding “forever”.

Total return is very important, but if you’re really going to hold an ETF through thick and thin, it helps to know how that ETF performed in previous business cycles. Past is not a perfect predictor of future performance, but it’s the best guide we have, and better than guesswork and Ouija boards. (I'm not implying that you use a Ouija board ^_^) Unfortunately, CGDV’s lifespan is too short for such an examination, while VIG and SCHD have been around long enough to allow it.

Besides total return, there are other factors to consider: . Sortino ratio; worst and best three months (price performance); upside and downside capture ratio (how the ETF compared to an appropriate index in good and bad markets); what percentage of the portfolio is concentrated in the top ten stocks (the lower the better); and dividend yield.

Those are the important criteria I use, and unfortunately new ETFs like CGDV must not be included yet in the mix for evaluation.

Are there any criteria I have missed?
Florida Doug13 profile picture
Florida Doug13
Yesterday, 2:39 PM
@TaiPan - You raise good and serious points about past performance, or shall we say “track record”.

While the existence of CGDV is short, 2/24/22, the company which brings it forth, The Capital Group, has an excellent reputation and history in managing money. For over 90 years, they have created and managed some of the best mutual funds in America.

It is this experience which focuses on quality, consistency, resilience and a unique financial management style, which gives this particular individual great confidence in their future success.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Yesterday, 4:40 PM
@TaiPan Per M*: "Our research team assigns Silver ratings to strategies that they have a high conviction will outperform the relevant index, or most peers, over a market cycle on a risk-adjusted basis."

I always consult M* for Other factors such as: Profitability, Growth, Financial health of overall portfolio. I am good.
ChristopherSmith profile picture
ChristopherSmith
01 Mar. 2024
All three are fine, depends upon your particular situation
P
PH13
01 Mar. 2024
SCHD or VIG are ETF you would ideally buy long before retirement age, to benefit from capital appreciation / dividend growth. JEPI and similar ETF are those you would buy close to retirement purely for income, possibly as a rotation away from more risky investments like growth or index stock.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
01 Mar. 2024
Should have both SCHD and JEPI BUT ---
JEPI is only for tax deferred accounts
SCHD for taxable accounts
t
tool man
Yesterday, 11:14 AM
@gastro4 Agreed. One of the key metrics that caused me to own SCHD is that the dividends are all qualified and taxed at a lower rate than all the others which are taxed as regular income.
rosestanvt profile picture
rosestanvt
01 Mar. 2024
I m building more of ADX
K
Komeke
Yesterday, 11:30 PM
@rosestanvt like them special dividends do ya
mbmenard profile picture
mbmenard
01 Mar. 2024
I hold SCHD in a taxable account, and JEPI in both a traditional and a Roth IRA. Have recently added DIVO--dividend ETF with a 4.5% yield, expense ratio 0.55%.
Top 10 holdings AS OF Jan-31-2024
53.06% of 40 total
AGPXXInvesco Shrt-Trm Inv Gov&Agcy Instl 6.62%
MSFTMicrosoft Corp 5.48%
VVisa Inc Class A 5.38%
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc 5.26%
PGProcter & Gamble Co 5.24%
WMTWalmart Inc 5.23%
HDThe Home Depot Inc 5.17%
JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co 4.97%
MCDMcDonald's Corp 4.94%
CVXChevron Corp 4.78%
B
Bruce-the-Moose
01 Mar. 2024
@mbmenard thanks, I have not looked a DIVI.
u
usiah
01 Mar. 2024
This retiree hods SCHD and JEPI. Still accumulating SCHD.
jara-mill profile picture
jara-mill
01 Mar. 2024
@usiah Same accept I substitute JEPI for the "Q" version (JEPQ).
N
NewDGIInvestor
01 Mar. 2024
@jara-mill is there a reason you don't have both? I'm looking to build a taxable account for FIRE and currently have both. So far so good in that I'm still in the green with jepq being almost double digits in capital gains. Then again, my timing is not the greatest usually and newer positions tend to waiver like I'm seeing with jepi.
jara-mill profile picture
jara-mill
01 Mar. 2024
@NewDGIInvestor - I do hold both SCHD and JEPQ. And in my HSA (a medical version of the Roth IRA depending upon how you use the monies or a medical version of the Traditional IRA if for non-medical purposes).
ZeroGravitas profile picture
ZeroGravitas
01 Mar. 2024
I wouldn't buy either SCHD or VIG going into retirement. Given the strong dividend growth CAGR of each it would be best to start investing in both 10 or more years from retirement. By the time you retire, both would probably then yield more than 4% on a cost basis. Over the last 5 years total return for both is pretty much equal but VIG's price return has been better. Given how much longer retired life is now, that bit more price appreciation in VIG could be more valuable if you're going by the 4% rule. I'll take VIG.
A
AAJetMan
01 Mar. 2024
@ZeroGravitas Kinda thinking the same thing. You recommend VIG for those early in their retirement?
t
tool man
Yesterday, 11:17 AM
@AAJetMan I am a couple years from retirement and I will hold on to VIG. It has been a top producer for me so no need to ditch it in retirement. I just hold it in my more aggressive growth portion of my portfolio for overall growth. In all honesty it is there as I plan on leaving my heirs a nice sized trust fund and my portfolio is large enough to tolerate the risk of that share of my money.
jara-mill profile picture
jara-mill
01 Mar. 2024
Confirms your previous article

seekingalpha.com/...

Holding SCHD and the Nasdaq version of JEPI (JEPQ) in my HSA.

Thanks for the breakdown...bookmarking/saving this article
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
01 Mar. 2024
@jara-mill you're welcome and glad it was useful!
d
dividendwest
01 Mar. 2024
Your articles are always well thought out. For me a 33.3% split between the three would be a good place to start.
S
Spot0n
01 Mar. 2024
Would be nice to see a mention of the types/ratios of income received from these for tax purposes. Another reason they are not equals and a metric I think many retirees would be interested in.
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
01 Mar. 2024
@Spot0n That varies depending on their underlying holdings, but I imagine that VIG's and SCHD's are mostly qualified dividends whereas JEPI's are probably mostly ordinary income and/or short-term capital gains.
B
Bruce-the-Moose
01 Mar. 2024
@High Yield Investor SCHD dividends have been qualified for yrs, while JEPI dividends are not. hold both SCHD and JEPI
S
Spot0n
01 Mar. 2024
@High Yield Investor Thanks for the response. Of course they vary and not just due to holdings but also leverage, options, trading, etc. But, as Mr. Moose says, SCHD and JEPI are more or less categorical.
