Agree Realty: Better Growth Prospects Than Realty Income

Summary

  • Agree Realty has fallen into discount territory following the aggressive interest rate hikes. Valuation suggests the price currently trades at a 20% discount to fair value.
  • ADC operates as a net lease REIT focused on retail properties with national and recession-resistant tenants.
  • The dividend yield is over 5% and has been consistently raised since 2012. The payout ratio is only 75%.
  • ADC has greater potential for price appreciation, growth opportunities, and meaningful dividend raises compared to Realty Income due to their better quality portfolio of tenants.
Overview

The REIT sector as a whole has fell into steep discount territory since the federal funds rate started rising back in 2022. Take a look at the chart below to see the inverse reaction REITs had since then. As you can

This article was written by

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio. The Gaming Dividend is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ADC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

Article Update Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (728)
Thanks for reading! If you enjoy this style of writing and analysis, please consider supporting my work by dropping a follow!
C
Critically
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (6)
NNN is better.
The Gaming Dividend
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (728)
@Critically what makes you say that?
Joey Agree profile picture
Joey Agree
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (398)
You hit the highlights well. Thank you. No reason for us to go international anytime soon. The domestic market is huge and fragmented. Tag me with any ?’s!
The Gaming Dividend
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (728)
@Joey Agree Appreciate you stopping by. Thanks for confirmation on the international comment.
a
alschroed
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (2.95K)
I own all 3 : O, ADC, and VICI. There is no reason not to own O and ADC together.
The Gaming Dividend
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 11:09 AM
Comments (728)
@alschroed I plan on doing the same thing. I currently hold both O & VICI as well. Will start a position in ADC asap.
Mo_Hawk profile picture
Mo_Hawk
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (422)
I have this stock on my radar (currently holding O) and am still waiting for a good entry point, as I assume that the REITs will go down even further. I am also pretty sure that this asset class will take some time to recover even after an interest rate cut by the FED.
The Gaming Dividend
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (728)
@Mo_Hawk I believe the current levels are a great entry point. I plan on starting a position here and will accumulate. Thanks for reading.
doggz109 profile picture
doggz109
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (133)
Long ADC. It’s my favorite REIT and I actually increased my position by 1/3 this week with the discounted shares. I’d get even more but don’t want to be too overweight. I can sit back with my divvies and wait for the fed to make up its mind.
The Gaming Dividend
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (728)
@doggz109 I parallel this sentiment. I feel I'm currently a bit over weight in REITs so I will start with a smaller position size here.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (4.97K)
Best monthly paying REIT in my opinion.
The Gaming Dividend
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (728)
@The Dividend Collectuh thanks for originally putting it on my radar!
Michael Bergmann profile picture
Michael Bergmann
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (123)
@The Dividend Collectuh
... by a wide margin.
