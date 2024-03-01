Eoneren

Overview

The REIT sector as a whole has fell into steep discount territory since the federal funds rate started rising back in 2022. Take a look at the chart below to see the inverse reaction REITs had since then. As you can see, prices have been suppressed across the board for REITs like Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Realty Income (O), VICI Properties (VICI), and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). I believe this is a huge opportunity to accumulate REITs before rate cuts happen. I previously published an analysis on Realty Income but I also wanted to share my insights on Agree Realty as well since I think they share some similarities.

Data by YCharts

However, I think that ADC has a greater potential for price appreciation, better growth opportunities, and more meaningful dividend raises over time. This is why I give ADC a Strong Buy rating. As an added bonus, ADC offers a monthly dividend and currently has a yield of about 5.2%. Over the last 4 years, the dividend average a yield of 4.03% so the yield currently sits about 25% above a normal level.

As a quick summary, Agree Realty operates as a net lease REIT (real estate investment trust) that focuses on the acquisition and development of retail properties. Some tenants of their properties include household names such as Walmart (WMT), Dollar General (DG), CVS (CVS), Kroger (KR), and more. The net lease structure is something I love because this means that the tenant is likely responsible for paying the base rent in addition to some or all of the property expenses. This includes things like property taxes, insurance, or any other miscellaneous cost such as upkeep and maintenance.

Strong Portfolio

The REIT's strategy is to focus primarily on national companies / brands within the retail space. Of their total portfolio, national brands account for 88%, regional brands account for 11%, and franchises account for only 1%. Some examples of companies within the national segment include McDonald's (MCD), Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), and Chick-fil-A. Regional brands include companies like Wawa and Wegmans. Lastly, franchises consist of food chains like Wendy's (WEN) and Taco Bell. I like their structure and it seems that they focus on companies that are typically recession resistant. ADC also focuses on tenants that also have some sort of e-commerce resistance.

The REIT doesn't invest outside of the U.S as of yet and it seems like they avoid investing in specialty buildings like fitness gyms or car washes that have a single purpose use. While I could not locate any future plans of expansion outside of the U.S, I do think this leaves a lot of opportunity to get into untapped markets later in the future. I really like the avoidance of specialty single use buildings because it eliminates a source of risk in my opinion. ADC's portfolio consist of 69% investment grade tenants, only 16% sub-investment grade, and 15% not rated.

For reference, Realty Income's portfolio only consists of only 40% investment grade tenants. Also, the top 3 clients, based on percentage of annualized income, are Dollar General (DG), Walgreens (WBA), and Dollar Tree (DLTR). While I think this isn't necessarily a bad thing, Walgreens being a part of the majority exposure isn't exactly preferable. Walgreens recently cut their dividend and is in the process of closing an additional 150 stores by August of 2024.

ADC Investor Presentation

This leaves me with the last point I'd like to highlight with ADC. They've disposed of a lot of underperforming businesses. They have a total disposition of $453M since 2010 and I am really relieved to see how they reduced their exposure to companies like Walgreens. Their latest disposition includes 7-Eleven which has been closing locations since 2022. This reinforces that they have an active management style that filters out poor performing businesses as a hedge to potential risk.

Growth Prospects

As I previously mentioned, I think ADC has better growth potential compared to Realty Income. ADC's market cap is $5.5B compared to Realty Income's $45B market cap. The company has been making sizeable investments trying to expand their portfolio. During their last earnings report management announced that they invested about $200M towards acquiring 70 retail net lease properties. 50 of these properties accounted for $187M and of the acquired properties, there was an average weighted cap rate of 7.2% while the average weighted lease term was 10 years.

Net income per share held steady at $0.44 YoY. More importantly, AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) increased by 5.2% to $1/share. Revenue also grew substantially at an increase of 23.7% YoY. For comparison, Realty Income's revenue grew by 21.5% YoY. We can see below how FFO has increased for ADC compared to O.

Data by YCharts

What I like is that management has the focus of expanding and taking advantage of opportunities to capture growth. Occupancy increased to 99.8% and it's harder to get much better than that! Over the course of 2023, ADC executed new leases, extension, or options on almost 2M sq ft of operating area. This was a record year of development for the REIT with 37 growth projects in development or completed and this represented about $150M of committed capital. During the last earnings call, we received the following statement from the CEO:

Most importantly, we remain nimble and opportunistic ensuring we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities as we uncover them. With over $1 billion of total liquidity, including the outstanding forward equity raise in the fourth quarter, we have ample runway and complete optionality. - Joey Agree, CEO

The average Wall St price target is $66.72/share and currently rates ADC as a Strong Buy. Their average price target represents a potential upside of 21.4% and the highest listed price target sits at $73/share. AFFO growth has averaged about 3.5% and combined with a yield of 5.3%, we are looking at a high single digit return in this current environment.

I want to put emphasis on the current environment because I believe the return potential is likely to grow higher once we get our first set of rate cuts. As a reminder, look at the inverse relationship that the price has experienced alongside the rise of interest rates.

Data by YCharts

As the economy shifts and the first set of rate cuts happen, there's a possibility that AFFO growth comes in higher than 3%. Fed rate cuts are anticipated to happen as late as May and they will be slow. Taking this into account, we will use a growth estimate of 3% and the estimated FFO value of 4.07 for the end of the fiscal year. Based on these inputs, I think a fair value would be approximately $70/share. My estimate falls within the ranges given by Wall St. This would represent a potential upside of nearly 28% from the current levels.

Dividend Comparison

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.247/share, the current dividend yield is 5.2%. ADC has consistently increased their dividend on an annual basis since 2012. During this time, they averaged a 6% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of the dividend which is pretty solid for a yield that's already above 5%. Over the last 3 years, they've been able to increase the dividend at a CAGR of 4.15%.

ADC Investor Presentation

It's also worth mentioning that the dividend seems stable and safe at these levels with a dividend payout ratio of only 75%. The dividend's annual payout is $2.96/share and that is well-covered by the AFFO of 3.94 for the full fiscal year. Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see how dividend income would have grown over time when comparing ADC versus O. We shall back test this starting from the year 2012 and an initial investment of $10,000. No additional capital was added after the starting $10,000 besides dividends being reinvested.

Portfolio Visualizer

For Agree Realty, your income would have grown from $674 up to $2,041 with dividends reinvested. This outpaces Realty Income's results of a growing dividend from $519 up to $1,517 with dividends reinvested. Also, Agree realty would have delivered a better total return with your initial $10,000 investment now being worth about $43,000 in comparison to Realty Income's investment being worth about $28,000. Therefore, Agree realty gets the win here!

Risk Profile

Thankfully, ADC looks solid in terms of the balance sheet. Debt wise, they are sitting in a great spot with no debt maturities until 2028. What really stands out here is the fixed charge / debt coverage ratio of 5.1x. To me, this indicates that ADC is well suited to cover debt interest and related expenses which is enough reassurance that they are capable of riding out any unexpected headwinds. In addition, they successfully reduced their Proforma net debt to EBITDA ratio down to 4.3x. This ratio shows that for every dollar ADC earns, it owes about $4.30 in debt.

ADC Investor Presentation

One major risk to future growth will be interest rate sensitivity. As we await an interest rate cut from the fed, gone are the days of the near zero rates. I expect a higher average interest rate to be the norm. Therefore, we can expect increased borrowing costs going forward over the next decade and we may see little growth of AFFO per share.

Until we get a stabilized rate, we may see thinner profit margins. However, at least we do see ADC making active strides in terms of investments that expand their portfolio.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I believe Agree Realty (ADC) is a strong buy at these levels. Valuation estimates indicate that fair value is between $66 - $70/share. Combined with a solid 5% dividend yield, you have the potential to lock in some double digits gains if a position was initiated here sub $$55/share. In addition, the dividend remains safe and well-secured by the growth AFFO. The dividend has a consecutive growth streak of raises since 2012 and has returned a higher level of income than the peer Realty Income (O).

I believe the strength of ADC lies within the portfolio makeup. About 70% of their portfolio is made up of investment grade tenants and management has disposed of tenants that could serve as a risk to the total integrity of the portfolio. The removal of the majority of Walgreens locations is a reassuring step and the ongoing investments into new development leaves me with the impression that we will see some additional growth in the future. AFFO growth is projected to be about 3% but I believe this will gradually increase as rates come down a bit. Therefore, I rate ADC as a Strong Buy.