Introduction

Harrah's Bingo Club of Reno, Nevada was founded in 1937. In 1966, Caesars Palace opened its doors for the first time on the Las Vegas Strip. By 2005, the two combined in a $9.5 billion deal and assumed the Caesars name henceforth. Soon after, late in 2006, private equity firms Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital teamed up and announced that they would take Caesars private. Between the time the deal was announced and the closing of the deal in January 2008, the economic climate shifted materially. The Great Recession exacted a heavy toll on the casino business in general but Caesars was hit particularly hard because of the heavy debt load that was part of the structure of the take-private deal with Apollo and TPG.

By 2015, Caesars (CZR) placed its operating subsidiary in bankruptcy. And in 2016, creditors agreed to a restructuring deal which called for the separation of Caesars assets into two separate companies. One would hold the operating and management assets and the other, which became VICI (NYSE:VICI), would have the real estate assets. VICI subsequently leased back the real estate to Caesars on a trip-net basis.

Source: Wikipedia. Ferguson W, Larcker D, Tayan B, "VICI Properties: Creating Value from the Ashes of Caesar's Demise. Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance.

There is a lot that can be gleaned about a business based on how it was formed. An important part of VICI's strategy is to consolidate gaming and experiential properties under a triple-net lease structure. By separating out the real estate, gaming and experiential operators can be "asset light" and receive a large cash infusion from the sale of the real estate assets. The operators can focus on their core business and increase their return on capital ratios and possibly command higher multiples. By structuring itself as a REIT, VICI can attract a class of investors that find dividends tied to stable leases a compelling offer.

In this article, we evaluate an investment in VICI's stock in light of the current macroeconomic environment. We first gauge the current landscape for REITs given elevated interest rates. We opine, in a general sense, how this could impact a REITs operating performance. Next, we drill down specifically on how the current macro picture affects VICI with respect to their cost of capital and profitability. In forming a view of their cost of capital, we will arrive at an estimate of VICI's cost of equity. We will use that estimate to illumine our view on the worthiness of an equity position in VICI. Throughout the article, we connect salient features of VICI's business with the quantitative measures that we present. At the end, a conclusion is presented and an investment recommendation offered.

REITs and Interest Rates

Please take a look at the following chart that plots the All Equity REITs Implied Cap Rates and the 10-year Treasury.

Spread between REITs Implied Cap Rate and 10-year Treasury (Nareit and St. Louise Federal Reserve)

Source: NAREIT T-tracker. St. Louis Federal Reserve.

VICI first offered it shares to the public in 2018 and the data presented is from Q1 2018 to Q3 2023 using quarterly figures.

The average spread for the time period presented is 321 basis points. One interpretation of this is that investors generally expect a 3.21% premium over the 10-year Treasury for REIT assets given the risk profile of the asset class. As of Q3 2023 (the latest available data), the spread was 201 basis points. Having a narrower than usual spread is a headwind for REITs. Investors could potentially shift their allocation from REITs into safer and relatively high yielding fixed-income investments which would have the effect of depressing the stock price of REITs. Also, given that REITs are required to distribute an amount equal to at least 90% of taxable income each year, they are reliant on external forms of capital. In an elevated interest rate environment, REITs are exposed to potentially refinancing loans that are coming due at a higher interest rate which would crimp profitability.

There seems to be some reprieve around the corner for REITs as CME FedWatch Tool has a 52.5% probability of a 25-basis point cut in the June 12 FOMC meeting.

Let us now take a look at how interest rates impact VICI specifically.

VICI as a Spread Investor

As part of the triple-net lease structure, VICI's tenants have complete control over management of the properties, including sole responsibility for all operations and related expenses. This includes property taxes, insurance and property upkeep. In essence, VICI is a spread investor. VICI taps debt and equity markets, acquires real estate, and leases the real estate to earn rental income. Crucially, the rental income earned must be more than the cost to finance the real estate. VICI earns an economic profit that is difference between the rental income earned on the real estate assets and the cost to finance the acquisition of the real estate assets. The wider the spread, the healthier the economic profit. This makes VICI's achievement of an investment grade credit rating in 2022 from two of the three debt rating agencies significant. It lowered their cost of debt.

Source: VICI's 10-K for 2023, Investor Presentation for February 24, 2024 and Q4 2023 Financial Supplement.

As potential investors in the stock, we want to quantify the economic profit and value how much to pay for a slice of the pie. One way to quantify the spread is to calculate the difference between the capitalization rate or cap rate and the cost of capital. The cap rate is the net operating income (NOI) divided by the value of the assets. Cost of capital is the cost of debt financing and the cost of equity financing in the proportion of how much of each is employed by the business. Let us evaluate each of these.

Cap Rate

Please take a look at Exhibit 1 which presents the acquisition and leasing activity for VICI for 2023. This provides a snapshot of where VICI is in terms of the marketplace they operate in and the cap rates they can achieve.

Exhibit 1 (VICI Properties 10-K)

I am going to take the last three transactions as the most representative of the cap rates in the current environment. The total purchase price of the last three transactions was $983.3 million and the total initial rent to be received is $68.3 million for a cap rate of 7.28%.

In addition to the acquisition and leasing activity, VICI invested in $698.2 million in debt. Essentially, they offer loans and earn ~9.0% on those loans. I am ignoring this in my estimate of the cap rate as it is not their main line of business.

Let us take a closer look at their cost of debt and cost of equity.

Cost of Debt

As mentioned, VICI has an investment grade credit from two of the three major credit rating agencies. Their investment grade rating is the lowest in the category of investment grade. This is actually an achievement. For a company that was born out of a bankruptcy proceeding in 2015 to achieve an investment grade issuer rating in about seven years is notable. This paints the management team at VICI in favorable light. They know that for their business to thrive, they must be able to access debt cheaper than their tenants. MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Inc., VICI's two largest tenants, have long-term issuer rating that is speculative.

Source: S&P Global Ratings

Please take a look at Table 1 in which presents the issuer rating for VICI from the three credit major credit bureaus.

Table 1: Issuer Rating and Cost of Debt Description Rating/Yield Outlook/Maturity Standard & Poor's Rating Services BBB- Stable Moody's Investor Service Ba1 Stable Fitch BBB- Stable Corporate (Baa/BBB) Median Yield 6.04% 15-May-32 Click to enlarge

Source: VICI Investor Presentation. FINRA.

VICI has a callable, 5.125% bond that matures in May 15, 2032 that is yielding 6.04%. The instrument last exchanged hands on February 28th, 2024. We shall use this market provided input as an estimate for their cost of debt.

Cost of Equity

There are different methods and philosophies around calculating the cost of equity. We use the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) in which we essentially add a spread to the risk-free rate and scale the spread by the beta statistic of the particular stock. Let us parse this out. Please take a look at Table 2.

Table 2: Cost of Equity β 0.92 Risk-free Rate 4.25% Equity Risk Premium 3.21% Cost of Equity 7.20% Click to enlarge

Source: www.cnbc.com

The beta statistic is a measure of systematic risk. It is measured by regressing the returns of the stock against the market. The stock's beta can be influenced by the volatility of the revenue stream and/or the amount of debt employed in the business. We've already mentioned that VICI's enjoys an investment grade credit rating from two of the three debt rating agencies. VICI boasts a 100% rent collection record since its formation. They also have weighted average lease term, including extensions, of over 41 years. These make the beta statistic of 0.92 as compared to 1.0 for the market as a whole a tad higher than I would have anticipated. In general, REITs commonly have a beta statistic well below 1.0. Having said that, VICI's revenue stream is not diverse. Caesars and MGM together represent 75% of annualized rent as of December 31, 2023. And properties situated in Las Vegas accounted for 49% of total revenues as of December 31st, 2023. In light of these, a beta statistic of 0.92 appears justified.

For risk-free rate, I use the US 10-year Treasury which is a commonly used proxy for the risk-free rate.

The equity risk premium is simply the 321 basis point spread observed between equity REITS and 10-year Treasury as mentioned at the top of the article. It is a measure of the premium required by investors over the 10-year Treasury given the risk profile of the asset class.

Now that we have the cost of debt and the cost of equity financing, we now weight each source of capital in proportion to how much of each is used in the business. Please take a look at Table 3 for VICI's capital structure.

Table 3: Capital Structure ($ amounts in thousands) Form of Capital Value Weight Equity Market Capitalization $ 33,657,547 66.28% Total Debt $ 17,123,804 33.72% Total Market Capitalization $ 50,781,351 100% Click to enlarge

We now have the inputs we need to estimate VICI's weighted average cost of capital. Please see Table 4.

Table 4: Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) Inputs % Weight of Debt 33.72% Weight of Equity 66.28% Cost of Debt 6.04% Cost of Equity 7.20% WACC 6.81% Click to enlarge

The tax shield normally included in the calculation of the WACC is ignored because REITs generally do not pay taxes at the corporate level.

In Table 5, we calculate the difference between VICI's cap rate and the weighted average cost of capital.

Table 5: Cap Rate Minus WACC Cap Rate 7.28% WACC 6.81% Difference 0.47% Click to enlarge

Given, their capital structure, financing costs and cap rates VICI is able to generate an economic profit of 47 basis points.

The 47 basis point spread between the cap rate and the cost of capital is a necessary but not a sufficient condition for an investment in VICI's stock. It is just as important to consider to whom does that 47 basis points of value accrue to? Fixed income holders? Management? Holders of OP units?

To estimate how much value is created on behalf of equity investors, we revisit the cost of equity calculated previously.

We estimated the cost of equity using CAPM which is a statistical method of ascertaining the cost of equity. There are other methods to calculate the cost of equity. Also, cost of equity is the terminology used from the company's perspective. It is the cost for them to obtain equity capital. From an investor's point of view, the cost of equity is the required rate of return. And for many investors, particularly REIT investors, the required rate of return has two components: the current dividend yield and the growth rate of the dividends.

Please take a look at Table 6 which presents VICI's total return as a combination of the current dividend yield and the growth rate of the dividends.

Table 6: Total Return Dividend Yield 5.62% 5-year Dividend CAGR 7.60% Total Return 13.22% Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo! Finance, VICI Investor Presentation February 26, 2024.

In Table 7, we compare the total return with the cost of equity calculated using CAPM. The cost of equity in this case can be thought of as the opportunity cost for investing in the stock akin to a "hurdle rate".

Table 7: Total Return Minus Cost of Equity Total Return 13.22% Cost of Equity 7.20% Difference 6.02% Click to enlarge

The difference of 602 basis points should not be taken as some definitive measure of discount to fair value. There are many inputs used in this framework and small changes in the inputs will impact the result. However, having a sizeable difference as we have here can form a reasonable basis that a sufficient margin of safety is present in VICI's stock at the current price.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, investing is an exchange of cash flows. We purchase fractional shares in a business and hope to earn a stable and growing dividend for many years to come. In VICI's case, we are interested in the cash flows backed by operators of some of the most well-known properties in the world. The gaming regulatory environment creates a high barrier of entry and limits the tenant's ability to move locations. These real estate assets are not easily replaceable and is critical to the tenant's ability to conduct their business. With a 100% occupancy, 100% rent collection since formation and a weighted average lease term (including extensions) of over 40 years, VICI makes a strong argument for inclusion in a value-oriented investor's portfolio. Moreover, the stock seems to be available at a reasonable discount to fair value. Prudent investors should seize the opportunity.