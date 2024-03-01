imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The market has had a pretty solid run to the start of this year, with the S&P 500 Index (SP500) up 6.7% while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND) is up slightly higher at 7.2%.

The tech sector-heavy Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) has been able to edge over both benchmark indices on the back of the excitement in AI, which has translated into some outsized market gains in many semiconductor stocks as well as many software stocks such as Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) and ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW). Many in the investor community were also pleasantly surprised by IBM's strong performance this year, with Big Blue beating XLK heavyweights, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and Apple Inc. (AAPL). All stocks discussed are components of the XLK.

I see how the market performance so far may be justified, as the Q4 FY23 results eventually turned out much better than expected. Despite my optimism for the year remaining unchanged, I suspect investors are getting ahead of themselves with valuation multiples in many pockets of the market, including the XLK fund, getting stretched. I rate this fund as a HOLD.

About the XLK fund

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund is owned and managed by State Street Global Advisors. The goal of the fund is to offer exposure to some of the largest blue-chip stocks in the technology space listed on the S&P 500 Index. The fund achieves its objective by tracking the underlying S&P Technology Select Sector Daily Capped 25/20 Index Net Total Return (SPSDTUN).

A caveat here is that the underlying index that the XLK fund tracks is based on stock classifications as detailed in MSCI's GICS® standard (Global Industry Classification Standard). Hence, by virtue of tracking this index, stocks within the Communication Services sector, such as Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL), and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), will not be included in the XLK. Other technology sectors such as Software Infrastructure, Semiconductors, Software Applications, IT Services, etc. feature in the fund's assets.

In addition, the fund tends to be extremely heavy at the top, with Microsoft and Apple usually accounting for at least a fourth of the fund's assets.

Peer Comparison

In an effort to conduct a quick review of XLK's peers, I have added a brief analysis of its peers below. XLK still beats its peers across many time intervals of holding periods, making this ETF a respectable fund to be held for the long term.

sa

Q4 Review: Technology was a standout star

As we head into the last month of the first quarter of FY24, we enter the final sprint of the Q4 FY23 earnings season. So far, 97% of the companies on the S&P 500 have reported their earnings to date, as per FactSet. On an aggregate basis, companies have reported earnings in Q4 FY23 that are 4.1% above estimates. This expectation beat is below the 5-year average of 8.5% and below the 10-year average of 6.7%, as per the analysts surveyed in the report.

The Information Technology sector really led the way here, with 88% of the companies reporting earnings higher than estimates as shown below. Within this sector, stocks such as Nvidia beat EPS estimates by 12.4%, Microsoft by 5.8%, and Apple by 3.9%. As a result, the earnings growth rate that FactSet reported came in at 22.7% higher than the 15.7% expected a month ago.

The guidance for Q1, however, was subdued, in my opinion, given the strong optimism that I noted through the first two months of FY24. Per FactSet's report, around 70% of companies that reported earnings, issued negative guidance. This was above the 5-year average of 59% and above the 10-year average of 63%. Per the chart attached below, 56% of technology companies issued negative guidance.

In addition, the U.S. BEA reported its second revision of the Q4 FY23 U.S. GDP estimate this week, which came in at 3.2%. While still strong, this was slightly under the government's initial estimates and under consensus estimates of 3.3%. At the same time, the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple expanded from 19.2 to 20.4 as of the last reading, per FactSet's research.

I believe these results may be enough reason for investors to get optimistic. However, I believe valuation levels are getting stretched on a mid-to-short-term basis, as discussed below.

Outlook for the XLK Fund

Based on the fund's latest data available in the fund fact sheet, XLK is trading at 28.4 times expected earnings over the next twelve months. The fund's forward P/E is significantly higher than the 20.4 forward earnings multiple that the S&P 500 index is trading at, as per FactSet's research.

To get a sense of how the expected earnings growth of various constituents in the XLK fund is distributed in comparison to their forward PE, I added a scatter chart below that illustrates this. The stocks that are in the chart below represent ~80% of the XLK fund's assets and have their forward EPS charted in comparison to their forward PE. The bubble size of the scatter plot is weighted by their respective weights in the XLK fund.

Author's compilation of various consensus estimates

From the chart above, all stocks above the regression line point to some degree of overvaluation in comparison to the S&P 500 ((denoted by the small black circle)). To me, it appears that XLK's forward valuation of 28.4 is looking stretched at the moment. In fact, when comparing the S&P 500's own forward P/E of 20.4 to its own 5-year and 10-year averages, it appears the S&P 500 is itself stretched. On a 5-year basis, the forward P/E for the S&P500 averages 19, whereas on a 10-year basis, the benchmark's forward P/E averages 17.7. This implies that the S&P 500 index itself may pull back between 7-13%, impacting the XLK fund's performance in the short-to-mid term as well.

Moreover, components in the XLK fund are expected to deliver 13.5% of EPS growth over the next 3-5 years, per the fund's fact sheet. Given these growth rates, a forward P/E of ~23-24 would be justified. Taking the XLK's current forward P/E of 28.4, this implies the fund is currently overvalued by about 13-15%.

Risks and Other Factors to Consider

A surprise recession or an economic slowdown would immediately impact the growth prospects of the components within the XLK fund. Moreover, at least 20% of the fund's assets are deployed in semiconductor stocks such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), etc. Most of the semiconductor stocks are currently benefiting from a surge in capex spending by their respective clients, significantly increasing the growth prospects of these semiconductor stocks that are part of the XLK fund. If there was any change in the economy or if businesses were to pull back their spending, most of the semiconductor stocks in the XLK would be severely affected.

2024 is also an election year in the U.S., so the XLK fund may be impacted by the election campaigns of candidates this year. For example, there may be increased scrutiny of M&A activity or investments being made by many technology companies that are part of the XLK. Microsoft and Salesforce have significant investments in various AI companies. On the plus side, markets may see more talk about bills and funding for semiconductor companies as well as AI initiatives.

Finally, the fund also faces concentration risk, although the risk is minimal in my opinion. Apple and Microsoft are the fund's largest holdings but also hold an excellent track record as well-managed companies.

Takeaways

Long-term tailwinds for the XLK fund look to be intact, with strong earnings growth expected over the next 3-5 years. However, for reasons discussed above, the fund's value is starting to look overvalued at these levels. I rate the XLK fund as a HOLD.