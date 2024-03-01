Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPHD: Dividend ETF May Be Poised To Overtake SCHD

Summary

  • SPHD is showing signs of re-emerging as dividend investors return to focusing on yield more than dividend growth.
  • SPHD has underperformed the much more popular SCHD, but that tends to be a cyclical situation and I see many reasons for that cycle to change.
  • SPHD gets a buy rating from me with a 2-3 year time frame in mind.

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on notebook with chart

Iryna Drozd/iStock via Getty Images

In a vibrant investor community like Seeking Alpha, if your thesis is that of a "yield-hog" ETF like the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) shows strong signs it may soon

This article was written by

The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

B
Bruce-the-Moose
Today, 1:05 PM
Comments (810)
I am a dividend growth investor that retired 4yrs ago. Long both SCHD and SCHD.

SPHD pros
1) Monthly income
2) strong dividend (4.5% vs 3.5% for SCHD)
SPHD cons
1) low dividend growth (3yr DGR 1.6% vs 9.43% for SCHD)
2) non qualified dividend income due to inclusion of REIT

Currently trimming SPHD position for better yielding positions mostly in preferred stocks, but also better yielding CEFs like Jepi, RNP, or individual positions such as KMI, OZK.
c
199chamber
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (412)
Being that markets run in cycles there is a whole lot of validity to your thesis. I do hold SCHD which has had a subpar 2 years but we must take into consideration it is light on growth particularly technology. As far as SPHD with looming interest rate cuts coming (no one knows exactly when) their holdings should do quite well in this environment as you have illustrated. Question is when is tech going to take a breather? Thanks for the piece.
