Nikola Corporation: Weak 2024 Outlook With More Dilution Likely Ahead - Sell

Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Ailing zero-emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation reported another set of disappointing quarterly results.
  • Painfully weak FCEV truck gross margins resulted in average cash losses of more than $450,000 for each truck sold during the quarter.
  • Adding insult to injury, forward guidance was also well below consensus expectations.
  • Based on the company's projections, 2024 cash usage would be above $400 million thus consuming most of Nikola's reported liquidity at year-end.
  • Given the disappointing trajectory of the business and very high likelihood of further, material dilution, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.
Electric truck Nikola on a street

Tramino

Note:

I have covered Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, ailing zero-emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation ("Nikola") reported another set of disappointing quarterly results:

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

H
Huggie
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (118)
The Hydrogen Ifrastructure will do better for NKLA than building hydrogen trucks and/or cars would ever do. The ROI is much better in building and supplying the Hydrogen Infrastructure, which is very poor in the USA and other countries, too, today. With the Hydrogen Infrastructure and Supply, Build it and they will come.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

