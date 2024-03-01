Webinar Replay: The Science Behind Momentum And Winning Stocks

Explore Alpha Picks Now!

The transcript found below is for readers who would like to follow along. Please note that the transcription may not be 100% accurate.

Daniel Snyder: Welcome everyone to this exciting webinar today. I'm Daniel Snyder, here from Seeking Alpha. You may know me. I like to join these webinars all the time and hang out with all of you. We'll give it one second as everybody's piling in. A couple of hundred, a hundred, a hundred. Oh, look at that, 500 people just broke. We've got more on the way. But without further ado, let's get this out of the way. The housekeeping, of course.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any views or opinions expressed in the webinar do not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Any content and tools on the platform are offered for information purposes only. Seeking Alpha Portfolio is a tool for tracking news and analysis, and does not constitute a brokerage account or enable any trading activity. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker, U.S. investment adviser, or investment bank.

And with that, now that we got the legal disclaimer out of the way, thank you so much for taking the time today. Yes, this is going to have a replay. This will be sent out to everybody that's registered if you cannot stick with us right now. That will go to your inbox. And everybody that's watching the replay, welcome. Thank you for taking the time.

This is going to be a real, concise, straight to the point webinar, all about momentum investing and the trading strategies around it. And we have a complete tree. I'm going to go ahead and invite him on the screen. Zachary Marx from the Seeking Alpha Quant team. He’s here to break down all of the information. He's got a few slides that he's going to share with you. He's got an article that he's written all about it. And we're just going to have a great conversation today around momentum and the world of investing and why it works.

So Zach, why don't you go ahead and jump on screen here with me, say hello to everybody. And let's just get started with, for the people that may be here, don't know who you are yet, even though, I mean, you've been on webinar after webinar after webinar, but we always have new audience members. Why don't you go ahead and just kind of give us a brief breakdown of your background and how you ended up here at Seeking Alpha?

Zachary Marx: Yeah. So first off, thank you so much, Daniel, for having me on. I really appreciate it. And yes, it does feel like we do these webinars all the time, but I'm excited. We have new information coming out all the time, and that's why we do. So, yeah, in terms of my background, I've been kind of around the finance and data world for the better part of, or more than a decade, I guess, at this point. And yeah, previously I was working as a consultant for a large, kind of, investment management shops that span the gamut from hedge funds, large pension funds, insurance companies, kind of anyone that has been operating in the quantitative equity space and found myself at coming through to Seeking Alpha after they acquired CressCap, which was one of my former clients.

And that is how I made my way onto the Quant team here at Seeking Alpha. And it's been an amazing journey. And I'm excited and happy about the products we put out. Alpha Picks, Dividend Grades, Quant Rating System, et cetera, et cetera. So super excited to be on, really excited to be talking about momentum, the interaction factors, and hopefully people here will learn a few things and see some counterintuitive information that they might not be aware of.

DS: Yes. And for anyone who is not aware, CressCap is actually the brainchild of Steven Cress, who of course is our Head of Quantitative Strategies here. It's the Quant System on Seeking Alpha Premium. It's the Dividend Grades found on Seeking Alpha Premium. The entire Quant model also used within Alpha Picks, as you mentioned, the service that can be found in the Investing Group section on Seeking Alpha as well.

But all that aside, I would love if we could just dive in and start telling people why momentum is so important, the different types of momentum, what works, what doesn't. So, I'm going to go ahead and step back here a second and just fall into the background and let you take over with your presentation.

ZM: Amazing. Thank you, Daniel. So, yeah, let's talk about momentum. It's a very important factor in our model and a good indicator of where we think a stock is going to go. And so, the first thing I guess I want to do is just define momentum because there are different types of momentum. So, the main two types are time series and cross-sectional. So time series looks at a stock's performance relative to its own price history. A lot of technical traders are using time series momentum and looking at things like resistance or support bands, moving averages, 200-day, 50-day, et cetera. And they consider this momentum to be important in their investment making process or investment management decision making process.

We do not actually use time series momentum in our model and rather use cross-sectional momentum. And the difference is, cross-sectional momentum looks at a stock's performance relative to its own peers and can be used to help forecast the price of its future movements. And so we look at momentum. We're looking at a tech stock. We're going to look at the momentum of a particular tech stock against the rest of its industry peers. And that's -- I guess, that's how we define momentum. And basically we try to look at which securities are performing better than others relative to its peers.

And so now there's a lot of different empirical research on why momentum works and they all go back a long time. They have really just amazing track records. One article I found, which I put in my article, which -- for those of you who don't know, I wrote an article about momentum in late December. We finally got around to it in the webinar today, but if you haven't read it, I really suggest you go back and read it. It’s got an overwhelmingly positive feedback. And if I see more notifications on there, I'll certainly answer questions there as well. And Daniel, just put it in the chat. So thank you very much, Daniel. But – yeah, so two guys found that momentum has been persistent and significant since at least 1801. The reason I -- they didn't say their names is, I don't want to butcher them. So apologies for that in advance, but it's the first link I provided under, why momentum works. And so yes, for now, we know that momentum has been persistent and has been a significant factor since at least 1801.

The next question people ask is, well, are they even profitable? Are you only looking at super small stocks or really, really big stocks, and do they work for companies that have really high book ratio – price-to-book ratios, they only work for value stocks, they only work for growth stocks, well, Fama and French, two of the most important names in finance, I would say, or models in finance too, found that momentum trading strategies are profitable even after adjusting for market cap and book ratio. So it works kind of across the gamut.

And then lastly, Cliff Asness, he's a very big hedge fund manager at AQR. He also undertook a study in 2014. And his next question was, okay, we know it works. We know it's been persistent for a long time. What have you factored in tax and transaction costs? And he found that momentum strategies are still profitable even after adjusting for transaction costs. So now the question is, well, why does this premium exist? Everyone has studied this and they can tell it works. It's been persistent for a very long history. It works, I guess, across the gamut. Well, you know, why does it exist? And the umbrella concept, or a lot of people have theorized, and I think my, where I hypothesize of why this premium exists, is because of behavioral finance. And I see comments like this all over the platform.

So for example, in Alpha Picks, I provided an example, but in Alpha Picks, I see a lot of comments on stocks that we've picked, especially from newer subscribers that say, you're picking a stock that in the last year has returned 100%, or even more than 100%. How can this continue to go up? It's already run its course. There's no way it can continue to go up. So these behavioral finance, specifically Kahneman and Tversky, Kahneman, Daniel Kahneman is one of the most famous people in the field of behavioral finance, have come up with two theories. One is anchoring bias, which is that investors are typically anchored to prices. So they see an initial price and they fail to update with new information.

So why would a stock move? And for example, if we look at a company like Powell, in Alpha Pick we recommend it. It had gone up well over 100% by the time we picked it. And since we've picked it, it's now up over 200%. And if you think about anchoring bias, a lot of investors are not keen to pick up a stock that's gone up more than 100%. And the reason is, it's very hard for people to take in new information and what the Quant model does and what momentum strategies do, they look at not just momentum, but we look at other factors like profitability, earnings, growth. And the reason it goes up is because, well, now it's going up because it was once looked as a company that's not growing earnings, but the dynamic of this company has shifted and the market has shifted. And as a result, earnings have gone up dramatically. The company has a massive backlog and as a result, the forecasted earnings is going up – are going forward. So it's very, to me, counterintuitive to say that actually a stock maybe is less risky and maybe has a better growth trajectory after it's gone up 100%. And that's a really big point of why people think this momentum premium exists.

And Prospect theory is another point again, in behavioral finance, that kind of reinforces this, which is that, investors typically tend to sell their winners and hold on to their losers longer than they should because they don't like the idea of losing money. So when investors want to -- are looking at their portfolio, usually they don't want to take the loss. They want to ride it out. And as a result, you know, they might sell their winners down to buy more of a loser. And that's basically what prospect theory is. And that's why, it's not always a good, it's not always a good, it's not perfect. No, no factor is 100% correct. But those are two of the best hypotheses of I believe, of why the momentum premium exists.

And the other thing I'll say about this is, I don't think that it's fair to just look at price when you're making an investment decision. So for example, if we scroll down in this article, Daniel, or I'll take over for now, and I'll use the example of Powell again. So Daniel, please let me know if you could see my screen.

DS: Yep, you're set.

ZM: Perfect. So if we look here, you can't see it very well, but basically, the orange line is the price return of Powell and the blue line is the P/E ratio of Powell. And you can see, as the price has continued to rise, you're actually paying less for earnings. And so there was this disconnect between the premium you're paying on an earnings multiple and the way the price rose. And so looking at just price doesn't always tell the full picture. And that's what the quantitative strategy does, what our model does. It combines momentum with other factors like earnings growth, valuation, profitability, and earnings revisions from forward-looking predictions by analysts. And that's why we like momentum so much.

Additionally, a lot of people have given this unfair characterization of momentum that says momentum strategies are just too risky. And in Asness’ 2014 paper, he really attacked and I think did a great job of attacking this, I think, unfair characterization. And the reason it's unfair is, number one, the momentum strategy actually had the highest Sharpe ratio. If you look at all these other ones. So this is the risk free rate, basically, this is small minus big, which is basically a size factor. And then this is high minus low. It's a book value factor, which is basically a value factor. And basically these had, we found that momentum had the highest Sharpe ratio. And for those who don't know, Sharpe ratio is return over standard deviation. And standard deviation is basically a measure of risk. So if you measure the returns of the factor relative to its risk, momentum actually had the highest, the highest Sharpe ratio or the highest risk reward level ratio.

Furthermore, two guys in 2013, I actually believe these guys work for Cliff Asness, found that momentum crashes -- when the factor does crash, it typically happens after long bear markets and mostly affect the short side of the trade, stating -- and I thought this was a great quote, “consequently, the expected return of past losers are very high, and the momentum effect is reversed during these times. However, this feature does not apply equally to winners during good times, resulting in an asymmetry of the winner and loser exposure to the market during extreme times.” So, basically what they're saying is, when momentum crashes happens, they're not even exposed as much on the long side as they're on the short side. And it kind of relates back to what we said before, which is that, you know, when people are selling stocks, they're selling their winners. And that's where a lot of people are shorting, and that's where, you could potentially get hurt and buy more of their losers. And if they buy more of their losers, that's why these shorts are maybe getting hurt and momentum crashes.

And then furthermore, what's so important is they later studied how important the interaction of value and momentum are. And I'll just read this quote. I mean, if you want to read the whole article, everything I wrote, I just think this is an unbelievable quote, which is that, “Value and momentum are best thought of as a system. They are both strong alone, but are much stronger together due to their negative correlation, which shows up most clearly when value is defined with timely prices.” So basically, if we go down a little bit further, you'll see that value actually helps momentum significantly when there's a momentum crash. And when value isn't performing well, momentum helps value significantly perform better. And that’s why the interaction of these factors is so incredibly important.

And I think it's helped us build an incredible track record, both from the Quant side and then in our live performance in Alpha Picks as well. And that's why we think momentum is so important. And lastly, I wanted to jump in to a few interesting slides I had pulled out from, you know, one is a presentation from a big firm called Schroders. One is from an AQR document that I referenced in here, and then one from Lord Abbett as well. I think momentum is finally getting some of the love it deserves. So I'll go through this quickly.

So first off, I thought this was extremely compelling. It's a great graphic. And basically, what it does is it shows the annualized returns of U.S. stocks sorted by price momentum. So basically, what happens if you buy the top quintile, if you split all stocks in the U.S. into 5 different buckets, what was the annualized returns of buying the top quintile of stocks, or buying the bottom quintile of stocks, the stocks that have performed the worst versus the stocks that have performed the best based on 12 month momentum.

And you can see, basically as you go up, there's almost a straight line. And basically the stocks that have performed the best actually delivered significantly higher excess returns than the stocks that have performed the worst. So that's number one, and it may be counterintuitive, or at least for me it was counterintuitive when I first was studying this. And then number two, I think this is a very popular graphic. It gets shown a lot, but I'm going to build on this. So please just bear with me. So this graphic is from a Schroders’ presentation and shows the growth of $100 invested in the U.S. stock market from 1926 to 2023. And basically this blue line shows if you had just stayed in every single day from 1926 to 2023, what would have happened? If you invested a $100, you would be at around $85,000.

Conversely, this green line represents, if you had switched to cash, if the previous month end was at an all-time high, you would have roughly, 90% less. You would only have $8,700 or $8,800, let's call it, compared to $85,000. Oops. And basically, I think this graph gets thrown around a lot, but you can see, there's clearly a massive disparity between timing the market and time in the market.

So let's go more granular. So let's look at -- since 1926, that's an extremely long time. So let's go more granular. So since 1926, you lost roughly 90% by not being invested the entire time and switching to cash if it was a month end and the market was at an all-time high. So let's go even more granular. Over the past 50 years, what was the disparity? Well, you still lose 61%; 30 years, 53%; 20 years, 33%; and 10 years, 23%. So basically, over any timeframe, you're losing by selling the index at a month-end high. And I saw another graphic that says, I think it was 42% of the time when there's a month end high, 42% of the time the next month is higher. And it's so significantly higher that 42% makes up for so much of these returns.

And so this is counterintuitive, right? Basically, to go even further than what we just said, returns actually would have been better if you invested when the market was at an all-time high than the average of all the other times you could have invested. So basically, if the market was not at an all-time high and you invested, you would receive lower returns than only investing when the market was at an all-time high, which to me was just incredible. I almost couldn't believe that. But the magnitude that it goes up when the market is at an all-time high just makes up for this so much, which is just incredible. I mean, 12 months of disparity is really crazy. It's basically the same at 24 months. And at 36 months, it's marginally higher, but it just shows you how really incredible some of these short-term returns can be.

And then lastly, what I'll say, and what I emphasize in my article is, if you just look at momentum alone, it's not as powerful as when you combine it with other factors. And this is new phenomenon is really, I think, gaining some popularity now, which is earnings momentum. And it's very highly correlated with momentum, which is to say that the reason a stock price goes up is because its future prospects looks better. And so if you look at the earnings momentum of a stock and you can see where you can jive that the stock price is going up because the earnings are forecasted to continue going up and you see, you know, it has a lot of tailwinds behind it. It basically, to me, it do risk the company a little bit. And you can see this company is not fighting against the wind. It has a lot going for it. The fundamentals are there. The earnings power is there. You can see a path to higher profitability, more shareholder returns, potential capital returns to shareholders. You can see that the earnings momentum is an incredibly powerful predictor of future returns. And that combination of price momentum combined with growth, value, profitability, and future prospects is why we think the Quant rating system is so incredibly powerful, why we've employed in Alpha Picks and have been successful in achieving the returns we have.

And so, listen, Daniel, I know we're hitting up on almost 2:30. We have 8 minutes left. So I just want to make sure if there's any questions that you received, I want to leave time to…

DS: Yeah.

ZM: …address them. So please fire away.

DS: Yeah. So I just wanted to say like, this is actually I know you said you wrote this article back in December of last year, but here we are leap day of February 2024. We're in a month where we continue to hit all-time highs this year. I think we've had 13 new all-time highs, I think is the latest number I saw. Everything you're speaking to is talking about the momentum of the index. Right. But also, as you mentioned in the article, I think we should also reference the cross-sectional momentum that you're talking about in individual stock picks.

So maybe, I know before we just jumped on here, I said maybe a good example, maybe even today still we'll find out in the future is Nvidia, right? Everybody's been watching this stock. And for the last 6 months, the momentum Quant factor, if you want to pull it up here on Seeking Alpha, has been an A+. The momentum has been strong in continuation. And you've seen the earnings continue to deliver. And all of this lines up to exactly what you're talking about with momentum investing, is that these companies are adapting, they're innovating, they're continuing to grow earnings, they're showing revenue growth. And that is how the index goes higher. No matter how much our psychological behavior, our fear that we're at the top, I looked at the money market funds still and see all those trillions of dollars, are they going to come back to the market? Are they trying to time the market? What if those people just have to buy? What do you think that's going to do to the index? So these are things that I think about, but this is interesting, isn't it, with Nvidia?

ZM: Extremely interesting. And I've seen this chart being thrown around. And basically, Nvidia's share price, it's almost like an incredible direct correlation with the free cashflow per share. Basically, it almost tracks it exactly. And basically, that's what momentum is showing here. The reason Nvidia gets this incredible premium is because, yes, there's the AI story behind it, which I'm sure there's some sort of AI premium, or AI sentiment premium that's attached to Nvidia, but if you look at it from the fundamental perspective, when it was trading, What is it here? I mean, let's see, I don't even know what the price was in 2021, probably $100 or $180 or $200.

DS: It was around $140, $150 a share. That was kind of the range.

ZM: Right. And the free cash flow per share was significantly lower here. And now if we get all the way up here, we see free cash flows per share is at $9 and we're seeing a dramatic increase. It was less than $3 here. And clearly, obviously maybe over here, we see the AI sentiment or AI premium kind of really get priced in. I wonder if this is around the time ChatGPT got released. I wonder that. But yeah, I mean, you can see how clearly it's tracking so similarly to the free cash flow per share. And I think that's the story behind momentum. I think people just think about it. I referenced in the article GameStop. And if you look at the Quant rating system, we never had a strong buy on it. We never even had a buy on GameStop. And the reason is because we won't invest in companies -- I should rephrase that, we won't give strong buys to companies that are just momentum driven. It needs to have the fundamental story behind it. It needs to have the numbers behind it, the earnings growth behind it to get high conviction rating from our model. And that's why it's not momentum alone, but the power or the alchemy of it all is momentum combined with earnings growth, combined with future prospects, and combined with profitability.

DS: And I'm so glad you just said that. So when people are thinking about momentum investing, they're investing in stocks and they're watching those earning calls or seeing how earnings are projecting and the trend and everything else. At what point would someone possibly want to consider that there's been a momentum change. Maybe this is the top, maybe this is the beginning of the downfall for a company or they're not going to see great earnings continuing going forward. You got to think about the other side of the scenario. Within all your research, is there anything that you can talk to on that?

ZM: Yeah, I mean, in terms of inflection point, I think that's a very like nuanced topic. I mean, obviously it's different for every company. I think in Alpha Picks, we’ve – trying to highlight a few. I mean, we recommended Abercrombie & Fitch, a couple of months ago. It's done incredibly well. I mean, that's a really interesting story. I think people really have just thought about them as a retailer and they are a retailer, but their strategy has changed dramatically. They used to have a very big brick and mortar footprint. They closed down a tremendous amount of stores, are selling a lot more online. They used to have a strategy of a lot of sales, sell things at a very -- more of a volume business and just try to get things off the shelf. And now they're not doing that. They're getting way higher gross margins. And as a result, maybe we waited. I think when we initially recommended Abercrombie and Fitch, it was up over 200% in the year. And it still looked attractive to us because there's still a lot of runway, the strategy was still in motion, and we could see it playing out. And as a result, we've been rewarded. So I think it's really just, dissecting, or at least that we try to think about it, dissecting if the story is still intact and there's still runway ahead of it.

We like companies that have a lot of backlog, have macro tailwinds behind it, and are fighting against the grain. I think if you look at companies over time, if you think about legends in the CEO space, they become legendary when they do massive turnarounds. Why is that? Because it's so incredibly difficult to turn a company around. It's much easier to run a company when things are flying off the shelf, everyone wants your product, earnings are growing, everything is going your way. And I think that earnings momentum is great. And when you find that it's priced attractively, that's kind of when we give it the high conviction rating or the model gives the high conviction rating.

DS: Yeah. And before we run out of time here real quick, maybe we just touch on, because I know every webinar I've done with Steven Cress talking about the Quant model and everything else, I mean, he always likes to talk about the momentum grade and the growth factor grade and how those two are kind of weighted differently and actually a little bit heavier than the rest of the grade because of all of this momentum investing and the research behind it. Maybe we just talk about the Quant rating and you go over for Abercrombie & Fitch since you haven't pulled up if you can go to the summary page, and we just looked at the factor grades and maybe dive into the actual momentum grade that is on Seeking Alpha? And everybody that has Seeking Alpha Premium here can go and reference for each of their stocks. So if you want to just dive in, we can just highlight kind of what is covered underneath that really quick.

ZM: Yeah, no problem. So yeah, we have valuation, growth, profitability, momentum revisions. I think we had Abercrombie on 10-15. So probably somewhere around here. $59, $58, I forgot the exact price. But yeah, this is what we look like. That's what we look for. If we look in momentum, we have some slow and some fast momentum metrics, they're both predictive in different scenarios. And there's a lot of empirical research actually going over the differences between slow and fast momentum as well. But yeah, you can see it's had incredible price performance. You know, the difference to the sector is just incredible. 5 year performance is really amazing for 3 months, basically averaging 14% return over 3 months, which is unbelievable.

And yeah, this is what we look at. In addition, I'll actually add one thing. We just added -- there was a webinar about this a couple of weeks ago, we just added a new feature, seasonality, which is basically kind of showing you seasonal momentum, which probably is pretty predictive for November. You could see, wow, just incredible performance in November and January. Probably Black Friday sales and holiday sales have something to do with that as well. Yes.

Well, yeah, it's a really interesting factor. I think it's been pretty predictive and I think it gets mischaracterized a lot. And hopefully this webinar has helped kind of demystify the factor. And you can see, it's not just the momentum. I think valuation was a bit higher, or a bit higher the grade, I should say, when we picked it. But revisions, basically everyone on the Street is forecasting that they're going to have higher earnings next year and meaningfully higher earnings. Their growth is great. They are profitable now. And that's why I think shareholders have been rewarded here.

DS: Yes, amazing. Now Zachary Marx, you are a man, the myth, the legend. Thank you so much for taking the time today. I went ahead and dropped your author profile in the chat. Everybody go give Zach a follow right now. He's going to put out more educational content like this in the future. Zachary, I can't thank you enough, sir. I mean, this is the perfect time to be talking about momentum investing with stock market at an all-time high again and again. Thank you so much.

ZM: Of course. Of course. Thank you very much for having me, Daniel. Hopefully we'll do it again soon.

DS: All right. We'll talk to you later. And thank you everyone for joining us today. And we'll see you in the next webinar. Have a great rest of the week.

ZM: Thank you.

