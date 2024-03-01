Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2024 11:09 AM ETAegon Ltd. (AEG) Stock, AEGOF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.87K Followers

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 1, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yves Cormier - Head of Investor Relations

Lard Friese - Chief Executive Officer

Matt Rider - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Baker - Citi

David Barma - Bank of America

Nasib Ahmed - UBS

Farquhar Murray - Autonomous

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Henry Heathfield - Morningstar

Steven Haywood - HSBC

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Aegon Second Half 2023 Results Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Yves Cormier, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Yves Cormier

Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining this conference call on Aegon's second half year 2023 results. My name is Yves Cormier, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Aegon's CEO, Lard Friese; and CFO, Matt Rider, to take you through the highlights of the year, our financial results and the progress we are making in the transformation of Aegon. After that, we will continue with a Q&A session.

Before we start, we would like to ask you to review our disclaimer on forward-looking statements, which you can find at the back of the presentation.

And on that note, I will now give the floor to Lard.

Lard Friese

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. I will run you through our strategic and commercial developments before handing over to Matt, who will run through the financial results in more detail.

Let's move to Slide number 2 to review our achievements in the second half of 2023. 2023 was another important transformational year for Aegon.

During

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AEG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.