Paramount Group: Blue Chip Tenants And Rock Bottom Valuation

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/iStock via Getty Images

It's tempting to see the 70% drop in Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) over the last five years and think that the office REIT now forms a buy, but the fears surrounding office REITs are real with rising office vacancies and higher base interest rates wrapped around the specter of a recession forming headwinds against the asset class. $1.04 billion market cap PGRE had ownership interests and/or managed 18 Class A office properties concentrated in New York and San Francisco at the end of its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. These were spread across 13 million square feet and leased at roughly $90.93 per square foot weighted average.

Paramount Group Fiscal 2023 Form 10-K

PGRE is diversified across various industries with legal services, technology and media, financial services, and insurance forming its largest sectors. This has meant an extremely high-quality investment-grade tenant base with a large number of publicly listed companies including JPMorgan (JPM), Google (GOOG), and Morgan Stanley (MS). PGRE's top five tenants also accounted for 18.1% of annualized rent at the end of the fourth quarter. JPM has leaned heavily on its employees returning to the office, and legal services have an inherent bias towards office-based working patterns due to its client-facing nature.

Paramount Group Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Dividend Risk, FFO, And 2024 Guidance

PGRE's same-store portfolio-wide leased occupancy rate was 87.7% at the end of the fourth quarter, dipping 40 basis points sequentially and down by 360 basis points versus its year-ago comp. The REIT reported dual beats with revenue of $192.47 million, up 4.6% over its year-ago comp and beating consensus estimates by $9.96 million. However, the REIT reported a net loss of $205.6 million, around $0.95 per share. This was driven by non-cash impairment losses, as the REIT reported an 8% decrease in same-store cash net operating income versus its year-ago quarter.

Paramount Group Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

PGRE is guiding for further weakness through 2024 with occupancy set to dip by 60 basis points to 87.1% versus pre-adjusted figures. The REIT is also guiding for same-store cash NOI to dip by at least 4% through the year. Critically, PGRE reported core funds from operations of $46.1 million, around $0.21 per share. This was down by 4 cents per share from the year-ago quarter. Hence, the current $0.035 per share quarterly cash dividend, which was kept unchanged sequentially and $0.14 per share annualized for a 3.2% forward dividend yield, is covered. The low yield for a riskier asset class is not ideal, as it means an ineffectiveness of reinvesting dividends to reduce cost averages.

Debt Maturity And Lease Expirations

PGRE is guiding for its full-year 2024 FFO to come in at $0.76 per share at the midpoint. This would imply a quarterly core FFO of $0.19 per share, sufficient to cover the dividend but would mean coverage dips to 136% from 150% currently. PGRE's lease expirations are set to drive the bulk of these declines, as renewal and new leases are being signed at lower rents.

Paramount Group Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

The REIT's shares of leases signed during the fourth quarter at 142,391 square feet were completed at a weighted average initial rent of $80.17 per square foot, lower than its current weighted average. Lease expirations for 2024 are set to amount to just under 10% of PGRE's total portfolio. Hence, we should see a continued pull down of core FFO as these are signed at lower rents than their current level. However, the REIT's lease maturity schedule is relatively long-dated with nearly 60% of current leases only coming up for renewal from 2029.

Paramount Group Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Has the market overreacted with its discounting of PGRE? Perhaps not, but the REIT is currently swapping hands for 5.8x its guided 2024 core FFO. Whilst a lower Fed funds rate will deliver an incremental boost to its interest expenses, PGRE's main headwind remains lower asking rents on new leases. The REIT should see a boost to its underlying valuation in the event the Fed cuts base rates, but the underlying business is set to face continued pressure. San Francisco remains a brutal market to own office assets, with the city seeing the third highest office vacancy rates in the US at 23.7% as of January 2024, a significant 490 basis points increase year-over-year. This ramp up was the steepest in the US.

Paramount Group Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Presentation

PGRE was able to extend the maturity to 2027 of One Market, which was set for repayment in 2024. The REIT had to pay down $125 million worth of principal on the debt but kept the current fixed rate of 4.08% and also has the option to extend the 2027 maturity by an additional year. Hence, PGRE faces no real debt maturity until 2026 when $1.51 billion comes due. I'm rating PGRE as a hold as the risk posed to FFO from work-from-home trends is set to remain structural, but at the same time the Fed appears set to cut rates.