C3.ai Overview

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) reported fiscal Q3 2024 earnings on Wednesday, February 28. Shares have shot up 25%, as C3's latest earnings and guidance suggest revenue growth acceleration stemming from strong demand for C3's artificial intelligence products for enterprise. Revenue was up 7% sequentially, and is guided to increase 4.6-10.0% sequentially in fiscal Q4.

When I last wrote about C3 in June, I had rated it a buy but had noted that investors should not expect a dramatic increase in revenues at that time based on the (months-long) duration it takes for C3 to go from starting an engagement with a customer to a pilot to deployment at scale. My prediction turned out to be accurate, and C3's shares slumped over the following months as the company did not deliver as quickly as investors had hoped. Readers can see my previous analysis in the article “C3.ai, Inc. Fiscal Q4 Earnings Preview: Some Details To Watch.”

I had noted in my previous analysis that given the long sales cycle, investors should pay attention to some of the fundamentals of C3’s for certain early signs of future demand for C3’s AI offerings. Sales cycles are still long, so in this article I will again look at two very significant early signs concerning C3’s future. In my opinion, these signs are very positive, and C3’s potential as a long-term multi-bagger has become more compelling. As such, I am upgrading C3 from a buy to a strong buy.

Below, I discuss the major positive signs that I saw in C3’s earnings report and conference call which give me confidence in the strong buy rating.

Positive Sign #1: Increase In Customer Diversity

When I last covered C3, I had identified customer diversity as a key indicator of C3’s future prospects. Here is what I had said then:

Previously, C3.ai has focused on a few sectors, the most successful among them being oil and gas. However, C3.ai is making efforts to change this… It should be of great interest to investors how these efforts are going. Penetration across a wider swath of enterprise would allow C3.ai to capture a bigger slice of its addressable market and considerably improve its future outlook.

It now looks like C3’s efforts on this front are bearing quite a lot of fruit. As readers can see in the figures below (from the latest earnings presentation), C3’s pilots from a few quarters ago are now leading to bookings across a more diverse set of customers. Moreover, C3 is conducting pilots across diverse industries for its generative AI products - which are the most intriguing of its offerings from an investment point-of-view. Thus, overall C3 is making good progress on the customer diversity front.

C3.ai Fiscal Q3 Investor Presentation C3.ai Fiscal Q3 Investor Presentation C3.ai Fiscal Q3 Investor Presentation

The exact list of new agreements was also impressively diverse:

In Q3, we signed new agreements with Boston Scientific, Pantaleon, Booz Allen, Southwire, Carpenter Technology, Florida Crystals, Santa Ana Agriculture, Cerveceria Guatemala, AbbVie, T-Mobile, Bloom Energy, Ball Corporation, DLA Piper, Carlisle Companies and Holcim among others.

In addition, CEO Thomas Siebel sounded more bullish than ever about the strength of C3’s portfolio across a wide variety of applications:

Capacity is being built to run enterprise AI applications, stochastic optimization of the supply chain, supply network risk, predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, fraud detection, production optimization, customer engagement, predictive medicine, precision medicine, and government services. And that is what we do at C3.ai. So as we power into 2024 and 2025, the world is very much coming our way.

It does seem that C3 is delivering a lot of economic value to customers in at least some cases (discussed below), so it is possible that material benefits for one firm in some industry today could lead to multiple contracts with others in the industry within a year or two. These things can snowball. We will have to wait and see how much the eventual impact is, but the early signs look very positive to me. C3’s solid execution on the customer diversity front can only help the company grow, and increases the upside potential for C3.

Positive Sign #2: Strong Economic Returns For Customers

From the latest earnings report, it seems that C3 is not only winning customers, but also generating quite a lot of economic value for at least some of them. Again, the gains seem to be across multiple industries. Good returns for customers who adopt C3’s AI software are critical for growth in demand for C3’s offerings.

It seems that C3 seems is starting to deliver great returns for at least some customers. On the earnings call, CEO Thomas Siebel highlighted three rather impressive success stories (and implied that there were numerous others). One was from the oil and gas industry:

Shell has stood up and said they're getting $2 billion in economic benefit.

A second case was from the legal industry:

In just three months, DLA Piper applied C3 Generative AI to reduce the attorney time it takes to create over 200 point due diligence analyses of limited partner agreements, and it reduced the effort by 80%. As a result of this application, DLA Piper is realizing new operational efficiencies and freeing up their attorneys' time to focus on delivering increased value to their clients.

The third case comes from the U.S. Air Force:

The United States Air Force… has stood up and said that they're getting a 25% increase in aircraft availability from our predictive maintenance application that's deployed as a standard in the Air Force. So that's 25% increase in capability in the United States Air Force, it’s a lot of capability.

These are limited data points and it is difficult to say how much one can generalize from these across C3’s customers, but it seems that there are at least some cases where C3 is delivering extremely compelling results.

In a recent analysis, McKinsey estimated that over the next several years, generative AI could produce tens to hundreds of billions of dollars in economic value in some of the industries targeted by C3, so the success stories from C3 could very well be a sign of a multibillion dollar opportunity for the company in coming years. Per management, multiple customers have decided to lock in multi-year agreements, which is another sign that C3 software is providing real tangible value to customers.

For the first time, CEO Thomas Siebel sounded fully confident in the size of the opportunity for C3 (perhaps because, given the economic value being delivered, he no longer thinks demand is likely to fade). He stated:

As of February 2024, I believe it's broadly resolved that the enterprise AI market opportunity is substantially larger than anyone predicted, constituting a secular change in the composition and growth rate of enterprise software writ large.

To me, it now seems increasingly plausible - if C3 can deliver billions of dollars of economic value to some of its biggest customers - that C3 could, over the next few years, increase its revenues past the $1 billion mark (ttm revenues were $296 million). It also seems increasingly plausible that in the long run (say, ten years), C3 could achieve revenues around $10 billion or more, although it is extremely early to predict anything with confidence. I am not saying either of these scenarios will play out for sure, but the odds are increasing.

If C3 had revenues of $1-2 billion in, say, 3-5 years, then a valuation in the (admittedly very wide) range of $8-$24 billion would seem reasonable. A price to sales ratio for of 8-12 seems reasonable for a fast-growing technology company (especially if C3 can also achieve profitability by then). The market tends to like fast growth and cutting-edge technology, and C3 could potentially deliver both. In this case, C3’s share price would roughly 2-6x from current levels. Of course, nothing is certain at this stage, but the potential upside with C3 now looks like it could be very large.

The Risk-Reward Is Compelling In AI Stock

Of course, there are still some significant risks associated with an investment in C3.

First, despite the very positive early signs, the overall usefulness and economic value of generative AI for enterprises is still hard to estimate, making it difficult to say with confidence exactly what C3’s revenue potential is. We should get more clarity on this in the coming quarters as AI sees broader adoption.

Second, C3 has quite capable competitors, including Palantir (PLTR) and Salesforce (CRM). Both have some overlap with C3 in the markets they target, although not necessarily in every use case in every industry, since there are significant differences in how each of these three firms is approaching the market for enterprise AI. Still, I don’t think C3 needs to win every enterprise as a customer to be successful. The early signs suggest that C3 may be adding enough economic value at enough firms in enough industries to potentially see strong revenue growth in coming years even if the competition also enjoys success.

Finally, C3’s lack of profitability is a further concern, and constitutes a material risk for investors. If C3 fails to keep up with competitors, its long-term viability could be threatened. At this early stage, it remains difficult to predict how AI enterprise will evolve over time. However, I do like C3’s overall competitive strategy. C3 focuses on generative AI with zero hallucinations and clear traceability of responses, which should logically be a high priority for enterprises deploying AI systems at scale. And so although it is still too early to say with confidence how successful this strategy will be over the long-term (or how hard to reproduce for competitors), I do think that C3’s approach makes sense in theory. The accelerating growth further lends credibility to C3’s strategy.

And so, yes, there are significant risks and it is important to keep a close watch on C3, but in my opinion, these risks are more than offset by the compelling multi-bagger potential discussed above. If C3 has even only a 50% chance of long-term success, but that success scenario sees share price increase 2-6x, then the expected value of an investment in C3 is still very positive. Of course, not all investors look for this sort of risk profile in their investments, and that is also fine - there are many other investment opportunities for more conservative investors. But for investors who look for high-risk, high-reward opportunities, C3 has become quite compelling as a potential multi-bagger. Therefore, overall, I am upgrading AI stock from buy to strong buy.