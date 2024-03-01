bin kontan

Investment Thesis

Since my last coverage back in Nov 2022, Fastly's (NYSE:FSLY) share price went up 64%, which caught my attention.

To provide necessary context, I have previously been vocal in my criticism of Fastly, primarily stemming from its challenges in restoring growth, absence of a clear path to profitability, and negative Free Cash Flow (FCF). These factors have exerted significant pressure on its balance sheet, not to mention its huge loads of debt, warranting a critical assessment.

However, since the arrival of CEO Todd Nightingale in Sep 2022, followed by changes in other top management roles, the company has improved drastically in most of these aspects, which I believe necessitate a re-analysis, and also what I will be covering in this article.

Discussion of Financial and Operating Metrics

4Q23 Quarterly Results

In 4Q23, revenue grew 7.8% YoY, and 15.5% YoY to $138 million. We can observe that growth is declining steadily over time, suggesting to me that Fastly has still yet to recover its growth.

If we look deeper into the operating metrics, 4Q23 was an outstanding quarter for customer acquisition, as 141 new customers were added, and specifically, 31 new enterprise customers from 3Q23, including the fact that the fourth quarter is a seasonally stronger quarter due to higher demand during the holiday festivities.

This performance was driven by understanding deeply how customers increase their usage over time, simplified pricing and packaging, and a new compensation sales structure that allowed them to see an uptick in customer acquisitions across adjacent verticals, as mentioned:

"If you look at our Investor Day data, you can see cohort analysis and how customers ramp over the first two to three years of their experience on the Fastly platform. It's how we compensate our sales team. We incentivize customer acquisitions for sure. I feel really good about that because we've got the international piece we just spoke about. But we also really started to see the benefits of the packaging changes we've made, of the product simplification changes we made starting to drive new customer acquisition in new verticals for us are really adjacent vertical."

Keep in mind that contributions from these customers will take time to show up in the financials as they slowly ramp up their usage overtime. But while this marks an exceptional quarter for the company in terms of acquisitions, it does not take away the fact that customers' growth in the past quarters have been lackluster and revenue still continues to decline. Whether this momentum could be sustained in FY24 remains to be seen.

4Q23 Quarterly Results

DBNER has remained stable at 119%, inline with the rate in previous quarters, and average enterprise customer spend has also increased to $880,000 in 4Q23 - growing 2.6% QoQ and 7.1% YoY. Management expects average spend expansion to continue into 1Q24. Not only does this suggest FSLY is successful in increasing the spend of existing customers, it is a testament customers see value in its services.

FSLY's strategy on winning larger enterprises, for example, BeReal during 4Q23, a rapidly expanding social media app, has also facilitated the onboarding of a social-media shopping app during the quarter. Winning these customers adds credibility to FSLY's services, and in turn helps them to win more customers.

Another point is the firm's customer concentration risk, as the top 10 of its customers comprise 40% of its revenue in 4Q23, up from 37% in 3Q23. Recall back in 3Q20, Fastly suffered a setback when it lost one of its largest customers, TikTok, which accounted for 10% of its total revenue at that time. Although it's improbable for FSLY to diversify its revenue and reduce the reliance on its top customers anytime soon, we like to ideally see this weightage reduced overtime.

While Losses Are Narrowing, Negative Operating Margin Is Still a Concern

4Q23 Quarterly Results

Due to the nature of Fastly's business model, it is relatively more capital-intensive than other software firms as they are required to build out POPs (i.e. similar to a physical server).

As traffic takes time to build up, the substantial upfront costs, compounded by a downturn in revenue growth, have further eroded the company's gross margin in 2021 and 2022. Nonetheless, a strategic pivot towards enhancing traffic efficiency and reducing costs has yielded tangible improvements in gross margins in 2023, evidenced by:

"...gross margin declines…were largely driven by just kind of overbuilding the network…initially when you set up a presence in a new market…you do have an impact on margins until you build enough traffic…we put in place a robust process around planning, engaging with sales to do a much better job of understanding traffic expectations…as we move into 2023, there is other levers around we've renegotiated some of our bandwidth costs to reduce those. We're increasing the use of peering networks, which is extremely low cost as that percentage goes up, our costs go down. bandwidth is really our biggest cost…we continue to work with the engineering department and making our servers more efficient."

These gross margin improvements have continued into 4Q23 as it increases from 51% in 3Q23 to 55%, and further margin improvements are also expected going into FY24.

4Q23 Quarterly Results

Due to improving gross margins, and recovery in revenue growth, losses have slowly narrowed over the quarters, although GAAP operating margin remains high at -30.9%, indicating a long way to profitability.

This is by no means to discount the turnaround efforts of the management team in attaining profitability, but over the next quarters, we like to see this continue.

Cash Flow Positive and Strong Balance Sheet

4Q23 Quarterly Results

As of FY23, the company also recorded positive operating cash flow (OCF) of $362,000 - a big improvement from FY22's operating cash outflow of $69.6 million.

FY23 Annual Report

Liquid cash, and marketable securities, amounted to a total of $322 million, whereas, on the liabilities side, long-term debt amounted to $343.5 million. These are the convertible notes left over from the issue of the $948.8 million debt during March 2021.

FY23 Annual Report

Additionally, what I found interesting was that, in Dec 2022 and Dec 2023, both repurchases were done at a discount. E.g. In Dec 2021, Fastly repurchased $235 million of convertible notes for $176.4 million, which is essentially a 30% discount. I thought these were splendidly done by the management team in reducing its debt, and thus, further strengthening its balance sheet.

These results, along with Fastly's improved profitability, I believe, have contributed to the increase in share price since my previous coverage.

Valuation

TIKR

At the moment, Fastly is valued at LTM EV/revenue of 4x, which has largely been what Fastly has been priced all year.

Since Jan '23, revenue multiple has also expanded slightly, indicating an increase in investors' confidence, although there is still a lot to prove in terms of reigniting revenue growth, margin expansion, and attaining profitability.

Author's Valuation

Doing a comparison against competitors and other software companies (of similar gross margins and growth rates), it seemed to suggest that FSLY is priced reasonably.

Conclusion

Fastly has undeniably made significant progress with its new initiatives and enhanced sales efficiency, resulting in reduced losses, an exceptional quarter for customer acquisition in 4Q23, and a substantially strengthened balance sheet.

However, my main concerns revolve around its negative operating margin of 30%, the sustainability of the customer acquisition efforts witnessed in 4Q23 into FY24, and ongoing trends of declining revenue growth, even though a relative valuation suggest Fastly is priced reasonably.

It is imperative that investors exercise patience and allow for further observation to ascertain the longevity of these improvements. Therefore, I recommend a hold rating and continue to monitor in the following quarters.