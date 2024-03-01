joecicak/iStock via Getty Images

Of all the hundreds of articles I have written for Seeking Alpha, hapless Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is my most chronicled. My first Seeking Alpha article was 03/2016's "Gilead's Harvoni: A Fair Deal"; my most recent Gilead article is 11/2023's "Gilead After Q3 2023 Earnings: Grading Its Top Cancer Acquisition" ("Acquisition").

Acquisition evaluated Gilead's 09/2020 $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics (IMMU) as revealed by Gilead's Q3, 2023 earnings. At the time, Gilead was trading at $74.51. I rated Gilead a "Hold'.

In this article, I will focus on the good, the bad and the ugly of Gilead's energetic business development [BD] strategy over the years.

The thesis here is twofold:

Gilead's strategy of successive small BD deals is flawed, and Gilead's shareholders would benefit from it spinning off its Kite subsidiary.

The Good - Gilead's Pharmasset deal set a high standard for Gilead's future dealmakers

Gilead has long prospered with its top-notch skills as an HIV drugmaker. Its daring 11/21/2011 acquisition of Pharmasset showcased its ability to profitably move beyond HIV to a broader arena of virological therapeutic candidates. At the time, it published an investor presentation illustrating its rationale underpinning the move.

Slide 6 from this presentation below shows the fully anticipated strategic rationale for the deal:

Future events proved the wisdom of Gilead's planners. In 12/2013, the FDA approved Sofosbuvir (GS-7977) a daily oral nucleotide analogue inhibitor, in the treatment of four genotypes of HCV infection as anticipated by Gilead's strategic rationale.

Gilead was the first to market with its HCV cure; others quickly followed but Gilead remained in a lead position. As reflected by its 10-K filed 02/17/2017, Gilead soon expanded its HCV franchise beyond Sovaldi, to include Harvoni and Epclusa. These generated staggering revenues as shown below:

Combined HCV revenues were ~$12.4 billion in 2014, ~$19.1 billion in 2015 and ~$14.7 billion in 2016. As more and more patients have been cured and as competitive products have come online, Gilead's HCV revenues have continued to decline.

Its latest 10-K (p. 64) shows 2023 revenues for Gilead's entire HCV franchise at ~$1.8 billion. While HCV revenues are much diminished from the glory years, they are still significant compared to its total oncology revenues for 2023 of ~$2.9 billion.

As reflected by its referenced deal presentation, the Pharmasset deal was just the right deal at just the right time. Gilead's management was savvy enough to recognize this and able to negotiate a deal with a manageable premium. I would characterize its Pharmasset deal as a once-in-a-lifetime success. Gilead has not come close to meeting this success in any of its hundred-odd deals since.

The Bad - Gilead's BD strategy

General

CEO O'Day began his tenure at Gilead in 03/2019. During his Q4, 2019, earnings opening presentation, he announced what he characterized as a new strategy; it involved driving growth by expanding Gilead's pipeline:

...internally and importantly also externally through our ongoing BD activities.

The premise of this article is that the strategy as practiced by Gilead with its long stream of mostly smallish BD is flawed for the following reasons:

it is hugely expensive in terms of aggregate dollars spent out front and committed in milestones and royalties; it involves a scattershot approach when a focused considered approach would be more productive as illustrated by its Pharmasset deal.

Its strategy has led Gilead into a sprawling series of expensive transactions with uncertain payback. With the pandemic as yet unseen on the near horizon, O'Day charted his BD course. Gilead pursuing it vigorously as reflected by the excerpts from Seeking Alpha's Gilead news feed for the years shown edited with only the larger deals or ones which were otherwise significant.

2020 BD

03/02/2020 - $4.9 billion acquisition of immuno-oncology therapy developer Forty Seven (FTSV); 05/27/2020 - $175 million upfront plus a $200 million equity investment deal with Arcus (RCUS) for immediate rights to zimberelimab and opt-in rights to all other RCUS candidates contingent on the payment of fees ranging from $200 - $275 million per program; 06/23/2020 - $275 million acquisition of 49.9% interest in privately held Pionyr Immunotherapeutics; 07/20/2020 - $300 million acquisition of 49.9% stake in privately held Tizona Therapeutics with option to acquire balance for $1.25 billion; 08/17/2020 - $125 million plus investment of $20 million expansion of 2018 oncology-focused partnership with privately held Tango Therapeutics in a deal with a total value of potential milestones and other fees up to ~$6 billion; 09/13/2020 - ~$21 billion agreement to acquire Immunomedics (IMMU) with its Trodelvy used to treat certain forms of breast cancer and being evaluated for a number of other cancers; 12/10/2020 - $1.4 billion plus milestones purchase of MYR GmbH with its Hepcludex the first and then only medicine conditionally approved for HDV by the EMA;

Gilead's 09/2020 Immunomedics deal was its and CEO O'Day's big Kahuna. As noted in Acquisition, it has produced some FDA-approved therapies but is taking a long time to develop. Trodelvy has generated ~$1.1 billion in 2023 revenues, up 56% from its ~$0.7 billion for 2022.

As for its smaller but still >$1 billion acquisition of German biotech MYR GmbH, its Hepcludex (bulevirtide) has been a clear disappointment. It was already conditionally approved in Europe at the time of acquisition for the treatment of adults with chronic HDV.

It has received subsequent positive feedback from the EMA for full approval. It has not fared so well in the US. In 10/2022, it received a CRL from the FDA. Putting a good face on it, Gilead noted no new studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of bulevirtide had been requested. And yet, it currently seems to be in an indefinite hold.

A footnote to slide 13 of Gilead's Q4, 2023 earnings presentation (the "Presentation") states:

Received full marketing authorization from EC for Hepcludex (bulevirtide) for the treatment of adults with chronic HDV and compensated liver disease. Bulevirtide remains the only approved treatment for chronic hepatitis delta virus (“HDV”) in the EU and is not approved in the U.S.

During Gilead's Q4, 2023, earnings reported in its 02/06/2024 earnings call (the "Call"), CCO Mercier discussed encouraging HDV dynamics in Europe. She made no mention of HDV in the US. It appears that it will be a long time before any full realization of Hepcludex' commercial potential, for which FDA approval is necessary, will be realized.

2021 BD

01/06/2021 - undisclosed fee and milestones Kite collaboration with Oxford BioTherapeutics to evaluate five targets for a number of hematologic and solid tumor indications, using Oxford's OGAP target discovery platform; 02/01/2021 - $60 million plus $725 milestones collaboration with Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) to research and develop a vaccine-based immunotherapy to find a curative treatment for HIV infection; 06/17/2021 - Kite collaboration with Shoreline Biosciences for an undisclosed sum and up to $2.3 billion in milestones focusing on chimeric antigen receptor [CAR] NK targets; 08/05/2021 - undisclosed advance payment Kite deal having $875 million in milestones with Appia Bio to develop allogenic cell therapies for cancer indications; 11/18/2021 - $725 million option exercise for three Arcus programs under 05/2020 agreement referenced as item 2 above.

2022 BD

06/02/2022 - $300 million plus milestones deal with Dragonfly Therapeutics to acquire exclusive, worldwide rights for its natural killer (NK) cell engager candidate DF7001; 08/04/2022 - ~$405 million acquisition of UK-based privately-held biotech MiroBio’s with its proprietary discovery platform and the entire portfolio of immune inhibitory receptor agonists expected to reduce EPS by about $0.30-$0.35; 08/16/2022 - $280 million plus milestones acquisition of remaining worldwide rights to Trodelvy from Everest Medicines; 10/20/2022 - Kite's acquisition of a license for an undisclosed sum to Refuge Biotechnology's intellectual property portfolio for use in blood cancers, and also a library of synthetic gene expression programs; 12/22/2022 - Kite's acquisition for an undisclosed sum of Tmunity Therapeutics, giving Gilead access to its CAR T technology platform expected to reduce EPS by $0.18-$0.22;

2023 BD

01/03/2023 - aggregate up to $658.5 million total in upfront, option exercise and milestone payments across all programs license with EVOQ Therapeutics; 01/30/2023 - closing of $225M upfront payment and $100M equity investment with Arcellx (ACLX) for Kite's further development of CART-ddBCMA, its lead treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; 03/23/2023 - waiver of rights to acquire the remaining stake in Pionyr acquired in 2020 for $275 million; 05/09/2023 - acquisition for an undisclosed sum of privately held XinThera with a portfolio of preclinical candidates for oncology and inflammatory diseases targeting PARP1; 07/24/2023 - $800 million deal over 5 years for Cognizant (CTSH) to manage Gilead's global IT infrastructure, enhance its overall client experience and enable faster time to market for Gilead products; 08/15/2023 - $66 million plus milestones development deal with Tentarix Biotherapeutics to develop protein therapeutics for conditions related to cancer and inflammation; 10/17/2023 - $100 million + milestones collaboration with Assembly Biosciences (ASMB); 12/19/2023 - $60 million + milestones development deal with Compugen (CGEN);

2024 BD

During 2024, Gilead has announced the following deals:

01/30/2024 - increased its interest in Arcus (RCUS) from around 20% to 33% by buying $320 million of shares to accelerate development programs; 02/12/2024 - acquisition of CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) for $4.3 billion; its lead and primary asset in development is seladelpar, for Primary Biliary Cholangitis [PBC] with an 08/14/2024 PDUFA date.

The one that needs to be spun — Gilead's Kite Acquisition

Back in 2017, Gilead acquired Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion. Since the early days, as illustrated by its subsequent 2017 $175 million plus milestones purchase of Cell Design Labs, Kite has proved needy in terms of adding expensive new technology to support its operations.

Kite's CAR T cell therapy was state of the art back in 2017. Today less so. It is klunky, time-consuming and expensive. Supplemental cell therapy deals have proven essential to staying current in this rapidly evolving corner of the biotech universe.

Of the 27 BD deals referenced above, six were for Kite. Several with incomplete financials. Yet they clearly represent billions in aggregate commitment

During the Call, an analyst noted Kite's successes in terms of revenues, patients treated, and turnaround time in processing patient's cells preparatory to treatment. After his nice soft opening, he got down to brass tacks, asking:

What can you tell us about the progress that you've made to making this a profitable franchise? I'm just thinking not for the current products, but also looking out five years plus?

CFO Dickinson gave a long-winded, highly confusing response. Rather than confound my readers as I was confounded by the full response, let me just set out the last bit of it which gives its flavor:

...this is a business that we have line of sight to biologics margins and profitability. We're really growing the business, ... for long-term sustainability and growth and less near-term profitability, but it's certainly exciting that the business is doing as well as it is.

Lots of words, signifying little; basically Kite is a black box; I would submit a quite expensive black box. Not only was Kite's cost of acquisition pricey, billions of Gilead's limited BD resources were spent in trying to keep its operation up to date.

Conclusion

Gilead's shareholders would be well rewarded if it would spin off its Kite subsidiary into a separate publicly traded corporation. This would unlock value, it would ensure that Gilead was no longer diminishing its BD capital in support of a financial black box.

As for valuation following its Q4, 2023 earnings, I continue to rate it as a hold. It has been in a rut for all the years that I have followed it. When you chart its overall returns compared to the S&P 500, it consistently falls far short in terms of total return on whatever time period you pick.

Nothing in its Q4, 2023 earnings suggests this dynamic will change anytime soon. My read is that the only chance of a boost for Gilead's poor shareholders is to spin off Kite.