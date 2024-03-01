Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob McEwen - Chairman and Chief Owner

William Shaver - COO

Jeff Chan - VP, Finance

Michael Meding - VP and General Manager of McEwen Copper

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright

Joseph Reagor - ROTH Capital

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to McEwen Mining's Q4 and Year-End 2023 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. Present from the company today are Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner; Perry Ing, Chief Financial Officer; William Shaver, Chief Operating Officer; Stefan Spears, Vice President, Corporate Development; Michael Meding, Vice President and General Manager of McEwen Copper; Jeff Chan, Vice President, Finance; Carmen Diges, General Counsel and Secretary.

After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Mr. Rob McEwen, Chief Owner. Please go ahead, sir.

Rob McEwen

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome. I'm delighted to say we had a great year. Not only did our strategy to surface value of McEwen Copper and a very large copper project, Los Azules, delivered large gains, but also our gold and silver mines increased production and met guidance and reduce their production cost per ounce closer to industry averages. In addition, our exploration efforts delivered solid gains in -- at Los Azules and that's our properties in Timmins. And all of this allowed us to report a net income of $54.7 million or $1.15 per share, versus a net loss of $81.1 million or $1.71 in 2022.

These big swings in our bottom line are largely due to our investment in McEwan Copper and its 100% ownership in our massive Los Azules property.

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business.

