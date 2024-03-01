Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MRPRF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCPK:MRPRF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 29, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ines Arellano - Investor Relations

Ismael Clemente - Chief Executive Officer

Miguel Ollero - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Celine Huynh - Barclays

Stéphanie Dossmann - Jefferies

Adam Shapton - Green Street

Ferran Barniol - Kepler Cheuvreux

Fernando Abril-Martorell - Alantra

Thomas Rothaeusler - Deutsche Bank

Ines Arellano

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining MERLIN's 2023 Results Presentation. You can find the materials that will be covered in today's call available in our website.

I will please ask you to abide by the disclaimer contained in it. Our CEO Ismael Clemente; and our COO, Miguel Ollero, will walk you through the main highlights of 2023. And we'll, thereafter, open the lines for Q&A. [Operator Instructions]. With no further delay, I will pass the floor to Ismael. Thank you.

Ismael Clemente

Thank you, Ines. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. Okay. 2023 clearly exceeded our expectations, particularly in the second half, and ended up being an excellent year from an operating perspective for the Company. We were almost able to make up for the absence of 1/2 of the rent. We fell short only by €6 million, which is remarkable.

The Company also, I believe, will remember this year as a historic year because we finally set a foot in our promising new business line, data centers, with the opening of our three first facilities. The only negative aspect was the fact that we are not immune to decreasing valuations in real estate.

From a purely operating performance perspective, the Company achieved a very strong like-for-like rental growth of 6.5%. And the good work in the different business lines of the portfolio, particularly this year in offices, where we had slightly worse perspective than

