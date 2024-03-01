RHJ

Overview

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) is an in situ recovery ("ISR") uranium mining company with its Lost Creek and Shirley Basin assets in Wyoming, United States. This is a stock that was added to my uranium portfolio during 2023 due to the attractive valuation, good jurisdiction, and near-term production capabilities.

Figure 1 - Source: Ur Energy Corporate Presentation

The stock price of Ur-Energy has tracked the larger uranium producers and the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) relatively closely over the last year, but it has lagged over the last 3 years, as illustrated by the chart below. This has led the stock to still trade with an attractive valuation, at least on a relative basis, compared to many peers.

Figure 2 - Source: Koyfin

Operations

Ur-Energy derives most of its value from the Lost Creek and Shirley Basin assets located in Wyoming. Lost Creek is the primary asset, which has been kept in good standing during the bear market and did up until 5 years ago produce material quantities of uranium at very competitive operating costs.

The company signed a few long-term uranium contracts in 2022 and is presently ramping up production at Los Creek. Around 100Klbs of uranium was produced in 2023, but the production volume is expected to accelerate going forward. Ur-Energy has contract commitments of 570Klbs of uranium in 2024, which will be covered by the production at Lost Creek and the existing inventory of 146Kbs of uranium.

Figure 3 - Source: Ur Energy Quarterly Production Updates

Shirley Basin is a fully permitted uranium project, relatively close to Lost Creek, which Ur-Energy can bring into production in about 2 years. Both the spot price and the long-term uranium price are presently at very attractive levels, and Ur-Energy is working on securing sufficient amount of contracts to justify a restart decision.

Figure 4 - Source: Cameco & TradingView

Ur-Energy is a conservative company, which doesn't want to rely on the spot market for its sales. This conservative nature and preference for long-term contracts is the main reason why the company survived the recent bear market much better than many of its peers.

The company has, for example, only seen the share count increase by just over 100% over the last 10 years. Now, that might not sound that great, but many uranium miners of similar size saw their share count increase by 500-1,000% during this challenging period, if they survived at all.

Figure 5 - Source: Koyfin

Lost Creek has an annual mine capacity of 1.2Mlbs of uranium per year, and the plant has a total capacity of 2.2Mlbs of uranium per year. Both uranium assets have relatively competitive projected operating costs.

Valuation

The financials are as of Q3, 2023, and the share price is at the time of this writing $1.59. The latest share count is 270.9M, which gives us a market cap for Ur-Energy of $431M. The company has $7.1M in debt outstanding, which is set to be repaid during 2024. There is also $54.6M in cash, so the enterprise value is $383M.

I have primarily relied on the technical reports for the valuation and adjusted the figures for various uranium prices. The reports used an 8% discount rate as the base case.

Figure 6 - Source: My Estimates

Ur-Energy is presently trading around the combined net asset value ("NAV") estimates using an $80/lb uranium price, which I think is a relatively conservative uranium price due to inflation, ramp-up issues for the larger producers, and the lead time to bring greenfield projects to production.

The uranium industry is small and there are very few uranium miners presently producing in good jurisdictions. Cameco (CCJ) and Boss Energy (OTCQX:BQSSF) are two examples. Cameco has, following the Westinghouse acquisition, become more integrated in the entire nuclear energy industry. So, it might deserve a higher valuation given its diversified set of revenues going forward.

With that said, an EV to NAV around 1 at an $80/lb uranium price might not seem that much of a bargain for Ur-Energy. However, I would argue Cameco and BOSS Energy are trading more in the 1.5-2 range with a similar uranium price assumption.

Conclusion

Ur-Energy is a conservatively managed uranium producer in a good jurisdiction. Given the limited uranium producers available, especially in stable jurisdictions, I think a premium valuation is warranted. That has yet to materialize for Ur-Energy, while we have seen that for some of its peers.

The recent retracement in Ur-Energy and many other uranium equities has provided a good price for anyone that thinks the current uranium bull market is far from over.

Figure 7 - Source: Koyfin

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.