Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Despite Prices Being Through The Roof, The Housing Market Still Offers Upside

Mar. 01, 2024 2:25 PM ETCCS, BZH, NVR, KBH, PHM, TMHC, MTH, TOL, DHI
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The housing market is experiencing a surge in demand due to a housing shortage.
  • Backlog for homebuilders has largely decreased, but the number of homes delivered has only dipped slightly.
  • Net new orders for homebuilders have significantly increased, indicating strong demand despite high interest rates.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Builders workig on wooden house.

ArtistGNDphotography

From my experience, some of the best investment returns come about when you marry the investment philosophies of value investing and contrarian investing. As an example of how this can prove to be a success, we need only look at the housing market. Around

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
30.27K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCS--
Century Communities, Inc.
BZH--
Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
NVR--
NVR, Inc.
KBH--
KB Home
PHM--
PulteGroup, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.