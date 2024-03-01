Solskin

Companies trying to reduce the many significant pain points of the U.S. healthcare system are common. Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is one of those companies, looking to digitize and simplify a cumbersome intake process for health patients and practitioners. 93% of patients enjoyed their experience with Phreesia, with it helping reduce friction and difficulties in the paperwork process.

The industry continues to move towards a digital future with telehealth, medical devices, and others increasingly utilizing technology in consumer healthcare.

Phreesia stock has a strong track record of growth through both organific means and acquiring new capabilities through acquisition with a 5 year sales CAGR of 30%. However, the sector had a very rough year in 2023, creating a potential entry point for long-term investors. Phreesia is seeking a return to profitability in Fiscal 2026, and slowing some longer-term investments to focus on profitability. This is a welcome change, as companies that are making large losses will continue to trail in performance.

Let's look at PHR and why it's a hold currently with a high valuation amid its cash burn.

PHR model (Phreesia IR)

The Phreesia platform gives a scalable platform with a large total addressable market, or TAM, of $10 Billion dollars with solid margin potential. Currently, gross margins are 64.4% and are continuing to improve over the past year. Combining the recurring revenue of a technology company with the scale of healthcare is a winning combination. Subscription revenue is a solid driver as the company continues to add new features such as automated scheduling, patient reminders and virtual intake.

Phreesia processed over $3.7 Billion in patient payments over the past year with a solid take rate of 2.93% in the most recent quarter. This is a large and growing source of recurring revenue which is sticky with the take rate only slightly declining since the Covid boom peak. Revenue for fiscal Q3 2024 was $91.6 million but the loss was still sizable at $31.9 million. This loss is down $8.2 million y/y for Q3 but shows the significant progress still to go for GAAP profitability as the progress has been slow.

The company continues to focus on sales and marketing due to the long-term stickiness of its customer base. Marketing was slightly down y/y though, as investments are being made at a more measured pace during this period of expensive financing.

The problem with investing capital here at the moment is the valuation. Phreesia is not profitable and with a high cost of capital some money has moved to greener pastures with a better return on capital. This has hurt the shares which are down 33% over the past year. The dropping valuation is somewhat justified by higher interest rates, likelihood of a capital raise in 2024 or 2025 and a lower growth rate of 20% expected in the coming fiscal year. Revenue growth is not the area that would give me pause, as Phreesia actually increased its rate of customer acquisition in the most recent quarter. PHR guided initially in the December results for the coming fiscal year starting in February 2024 with 21% revenue growth. They are also aiming for positive adjusted EBITDA as they cut back on some less valuable initiatives in order to reduce their path to sustain profitability. Below you can see that the valuation has continued to decline from 6x sales at the start of 2023 to 3.2x sales now. Operating income has trended up in the past year as cost reduction efforts are starting to bear fruit. However, you can see that net cash is decreasing steadily as the company continues to burn cash growing the client base.

Data by YCharts

One way the company can improve profitability and reach positive net income would be to increase how much revenue it gets from each Healthcare service client. As it stands, they have actually seen revenue per client decrease from a peak of $26700 in Q3 of 2022 to $24800 in Q4 of 2023. The company calls out a potential doubling of the quarterly revenue per client is possible long term, but they haven't made sustained progress in that area as companies tighten their spending patterns.

Some of the headwinds here are from acquisitions of HSC's that have a lower revenue level, with expectations to increase services to those clients over time. They continue to acquire assets with different capabilities to the end of cross-selling their products and services.

For example, they purchased "Connectoncall," adding capabilities of after-hours tracking and answering of calls. While they have a number of smaller clients, they will be able to see other products to them over time. Access eForms is another good example, helping reduce burden of regulatory compliance with streamlined workflows for clients. These small acquisitions add a small batch of clients to cross-sell to as well as important capabilities and are key to the long term for Phreesia's success.

Risk factors

There are some risks to potential equity growth, and the biggest one is dilution. The company is already diluting at a decent pace due to stock-based compensation. Most health technology companies aim for 3% yearly dilution, which will continue to put some pressure on shares over time.

However, a larger equity offering is also a risk if the company wants to pursue a sizable acquisition since the cash burn rate may not be enough to get to 2025 without one. These acquisitions in the past have been valuable, adding health service centers at a low cost with the ability to upsell their overall offering. Currently, the company has $103 million in cash, down significantly year over year from $209 million last year at this time. The company added a $50 million revolving credit facility with capital one which may prevent an offering in 2024, but it is a risk for the next two years as the company scales without positive cash flow.

Conclusion

While Phreesia, Inc. has some intriguing aspects and a strong long-term plan, until it reaches critical mass it will continue to burn cash. Even in fiscal 2026, where it aims to be at a $500 million revenue level, the company will struggle to reach GAAP profitability.

The benefit of Phreesia is the long-term value of its customers with a sticky product, meaning profitability in out years beyond 2026. At the moment, the valuation is still high for a company with a moderating growth rate and significant cash burn with a high interest rate environment. I rate Phreesia, Inc. shares a Hold at the moment and look for any further weakness to potentially start a position in PHR. Those looking to start a position should have a longer-time horizon than I would normally suggest at over 5 years to see significant improvement and shareholder returns.