Omer Messinger

Investment Thesis

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) is one of the world's largest jet engine and propulsion companies. The firm has a huge presence in the commercial widebody jet engine industry while also producing a wide range of defense power systems.

The firm has struggled since 2020 to produce positive earnings as multiple headwinds battered the company. Nevertheless, 2023 saw Rolls-Royce generate strong revenue growth and superb operating margin expansion.

The high-flying stock means shares appear fairly valued with most of the 2024 upside already baked into the current price. Revenues also remain highly exposed to the cyclicality of commercial aircraft sales.

Therefore, I rate Rolls-Royce a Hold at present time.

Company Background

Rolls-Royce is a leading aerospace, defense and power company based in the U.K. The firm’s massive position within the commercial air transport segment supplying jet engines for aircraft continues to be the main driver for revenues.

Commercial jet engine series such as the Trent lineup of turbofan engines have become iconic within the commercial aerospace segment with Rolls-Royce controlling 52% of the market share for widebody jet transport engines.

Development of their defense and power segments should allow Rolls-Royce to become less reliant on the highly cyclical commercial aviation sector especially thanks to the newfound appetite across allied nations governments for increased military spending.

Given that just under 50% of the firm’s revenues are derived from commercial aerospace sales and aftermarket support, Rolls-Royce’s overall operating performance remains heavily correlated to the overall health of the commercial travel industry.

Economic Moat – In Depth Analysis

Rolls-Royce’s business operations are split into three segments: Civil Aerospace, Defense and Power Systems.

Rolls-Royce | Civil Aerospace

I view the Civil Aerospace segment as being the most moaty thanks to the massive wealth of intellectual property held by Rolls-Royce, the competitive development advantages that arise from this knowledge and due to massive barriers to entry into the business for new entrants.

The manufacture of turbofan jet engines for commercial air transport aircraft is a complex and costly endeavor. Rolls-Royce currently competes alongside GE (GE), Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) and Pratt & Whitney owned by RTX (RTX).

Rolls-Royce is the third largest of these four main jet engine manufactures with the firm still supplying engines to aircraft series such as the Airbus A320, A350, A380 and Boeing 787 and 777 families of jets.

Even the supersonic passenger aircraft Concorde was powered by four Rolls-Royce Olympus engines. Quite simply, Rolls-Royce has a massive wealth of manufacturing, design and mass-scale production expertise when it comes to jet engines.

While Pratt & Whitney, GE and Safran all present credible challenges to Rolls-Royce with regards to their own abilities and knowhow, I still find Rolls-Royce’s breadth of knowledge difficult to replicate.

These IP advantages combine with massive barriers to entry within the industry to create a hostile environment for new entrants.

Development of new jet engines is prohibitively expensive with even the likes of Rolls-Royce relying on massive amounts of pre-existing knowledge, facilities and customer relationships with aircraft manufacturers to create new engines.

Fundamentally, this makes it difficult for competitors to challenge the four big players which inherently drives moatiness for Rolls-Royce.

I also believe their extensive collaboration with Airbus and Boeing has solidified their position as one of the main producers of turbofan engines which should allow the firm to continue securing contracts with these suppliers for years to come.

Rolls-Royce is also able to extract massive revenues from the aftermarket support business for jet engines with large amounts of maintenance, checks and refurbishment having to be carried out by the firm for clients.

This long-term relationship between customers flying aircraft with Rolls-Royce engines highlights how important it is for the firm to ensure airlines chose their engines when specifying their aircraft at initial purchase.

Rolls-Royce | Defence

Defense is Rolls-Royce’s second largest business segment by revenues with the business consisting mainly of propulsion technologies development for military use cases.

Fighter jets such as the STOVL version of the F-35 Lightning utilizes a Rolls-Royce designed propulsion system that allows the fighter to perform vertical takeoffs and landings. The EJ200 jet engine is also used in the massively popular Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

Similar to the civil aviation business, Rolls-Royce benefits from service contracts and aftermarket maintenance relationships with clients in the defense segment.

I also view their defense segment as generating real moatiness for the firm thanks to the same intellectual advantages, supplier relationships and high barriers to entry protecting their civil segment.

Rolls-Royce | Power Systems

Finally, Rolls-Royce’s Power System segment is not particularly moaty in my opinion. The business focuses on creating uninterruptable safety-critical power generation solutions under the “mtu” brand.

These power systems are utilized mainly in standby power solutions as well as large ships and heavy-duty land vehicles. Many of the world’s largest superyachts and microgrids are powered by Rolls-Royce developed mtu power systems.

The lack of operating margins and relatively muted profitability at the segment highlights a lack of competitive advantages for the firm.

I believe the technologies being employed into these products are much more replicable for other competitors and I believe the segment is not differentiated enough to contribute towards Rolls-Royce’s overall economic moat.

Considering these three business segments, I believe Rolls-Royce enjoys a narrow yet durable economic moat.

Financial Situation

Rolls-Royce has struggled in recent times to generate real profitability from their business with 5Y average ROA, ROE and ROICs of -4.40%, -2.47% and -0.67% illustrating their inability to generate returns.

These weak returns have come on the back of Rolls-Royce generating very poor profitability due to a wide range of headwinds impacting their business. Troubles with the Trent 1000 engines along with the massive cutback in aircraft orders due to COVID-19 resulted in a double whammy for Rolls-Royce.

Scaled back order-books, a sudden drop in maintenance revenues along with significant cost inflation ultimately left Rolls-Royce struggling to produce profits over the past five years.

Rolls-Royce | Investor Relations

However, the tides have begun to change with Rolls-Royce posting some solid performance in 2023 with their full-year results highlighting margin expansion and topline growth.

Underlying revenue grew 21% YoY for 2023 thanks to strength in their Civil Aerospace business along with new Defense contracts for submarine AUKUS platforms.

RYCEY FY23 Earnings Report

The Civil Aerospace business grew 29% YoY thanks to the massive boost in Large Engine Flying Hours which recovered 88% to 2019 levels. The firm also noted successes with the development of their new UltraFan engine which is on track for commercial introduction within the next decade.

RYCEY FY23 Earnings Report

Defense revenues grew 12% YoY while Power Systems topline expanded by 16% YoY. Rolls-Royce noted increased demand for products utilizing their propulsion systems along with increased maintenance revenues as key drivers for revenues in these two segments.

RYCEY FY23 Earnings Report

While I like this topline growth, I really love their operating margin expansion. Operating profits grew 144% YoY to £1.59B which accordingly saw operating margins expand 5pp to 10.30%.

FCF also grew 150% YoY to £1.29B with the firm’s total return on capital climbing rapidly to 11.3% compared to just 4.9% in FY22.

This massive increase in operating profitability came thanks to significant cost efficiencies which aligned with forecast progress in their strategic transformation initiatives.

A massive focus on efficiency & simplification underpins this strategy with the firm delivering £150M of savings in 2023 along with another £450m planned over the next two years.

I really like this post-covid focus on leaning the business and eliminating inefficient structures, activities and improving working capital.

Seeking Alpha | RYCEY | Profitability

Seeking Alpha’s Quant calculates an “A+” profitability rating for RYCEY stock which I ultimately believe is an accurate representation of the 2023 results although perhaps a little optimistic given their overall 5Y profile.

Rolls-Royce’s balance sheet is in reasonable health. The firm has £18.2B in total current assets while total current liabilities amount to just £14.93B. This solid short-term liquidity leaves Rolls-Royce with a quick ratio of 0.68x and a current ratio of 1.22x.

Total assets are £31.5B while total liabilities amount to £35.1B. This slight debt burden is primarily due to a significant amount of unearned revenue non-current along with around £3.7B in long-term debt.

Significant unearned revenue non-current is to be expected given the firm often signs supply contracts and gets paid well before the product is actually produced.

Rolls-Royce’s net debt position has also decreased YoY by 39% from £3.3B at the end of FY22 to just £2B at the end of FY23. I like the management teams focus on deleveraging the firm and see it as a complimentary step within their strategic transformation initiative.

Overall, Rolls-Royce has had a tough couple of years financially speaking. The troubled long-haul travel market continued to impact wide-body aircraft sales much longer than initially expected which significantly impacted the firm’s key revenue driver.

However, I really like the direction Rolls-Royce is taking with their operational improvements and believe the future for the firm looks much more profitable.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha | RYCEY | Valuation

Seeking Alpha’s Quant assigns Rolls-Royce with a “B+” Valuation grade. I find this letter grade a little optimistic and believe it may slightly overplay the upside potential present in RYCEY stock.

Current P/E GAAP TTM ratios of 12.82x are around 50% down from the firm’s 5Y average which while initially impressive, is almost entirely due to the truly awful earnings reported by the firm in recent times.

The key metric that seems the skew the quant’s letter grade is the 0.61x PEG non-GAAP FWD ratio. While this is incredibly low relative to the sector median for industrials, I view it as potentially excessively optimistic and reliant on speculative growth estimates.

Given that RYCEY stock only has two analysts forecasting EPS for 2024, I would take this PEG ratio with a grain of salt.

Seeking Alpha | RYCEY | 5Y Advanced Chart VS FTSE 100

Rolls-Royce’s 5Y chart reveals just how poorly the firm’s stock has performed in recent history. Share prices have dropped 60% with the greater market (represented by the FTSE 100 tracking UKX (UKX) index fund) outperforming the stock by 70%.

Seeking Alpha | RYCEY | 1Y Advanced Chart VS FTSE 100

However, over the last year Rolls-Royce has managed to generate massive returns with the stock rising over 170% from its 2023 lows as a result of the resurging earnings at the firm.

The Value Corner

By utilizing The Value Corner’s Intrinsic Valuation Calculation, we can better understand what objective, quantitatively sourced value exists in the company.

Using the current share price of $4.64, an estimated 2024 EPS of $0.22, a realistic “r” value of 0.07 (7%) and the current Moody’s Seasoned AAA Corporate Bond Yield ratio of 4.87x, I derive a base-case IV of $4.55. This represents a fair valuation in shares.

When using a bear-case CAGR value for r of 0.05 (5%) to reflect a scenario where a recession causes Civil Aerospace revenues to decline, shares are valued at only around $3.70 suggesting a 25% overvaluation in the stock.

In the short term (3-12 months), Rolls-Royce appears to be accelerating their earnings and topline growth. However, any recessionary macroeconomic environment that results in a decrease in commercial air travel could stunt growth suddenly.

My bear-case scenario illustrates how much growth is already being incorporated into the share price by investors with essentially all 2024 revenue expansion already baked into the stock.

In the long-term (2-10 years), I do think Rolls-Royce has the opportunity to regain their earnings stride and grow their business sustainably.

The focus on operational efficiency could yield margin expansion even if a temporary contraction in revenues were to occur while long-term investments into new technologies should solidify their position in the market even further.

Rolls-Royce Risk Profile

The company faces multiple real risks with the primary threats arising from the cyclicality of the civil aerospace businesses revenues.

Commercial air travel demand has a very strong correlation with the overall health of global economies. Economic downturns almost always result in massively decreased air travel as corporations and consumers cut down on their expenses by reducing non-essential expenditures.

Given that Rolls-Royce still sources around 50% of their revenues from the Civil Aerospace business, I view their overall earnings to be volatile and excessively exposed to the cyclicality of economies.

Economic downturns present a unique challenge to Rolls-Royce due to the impacts cost inflation has on their business. Given the capital-intensive nature of building jet engines, Rolls-Royce’s overall profitability suffers significantly during periods of significant input inflation.

This sensitivity to input costs exacerbates the impacts of recessionary periods as margins and profitability are reduced even further amidst an already slower economic environment.

From an ESG perspective, Rolls-Royce also faces some environmental and societal concerns. The production and operation of jet engines results in significant greenhouse gas emissions which some believe is excessively detrimental to the warming of our climate.

Societally, Rolls-Royce is also viewed by some groups as being war-profiteers due to their involvement in the production of defense equipment.

While I do not see these ESG concerns as being excessive, I recommend you conduct more research into these concerns should they be of importance to you.

Overall, I rate Rolls-Royce as having a high-risk profile due to their significant exposure to a cyclical business environment.

Summary

Rolls-Royce is an interesting business. While recent years have been marred by inefficiency and a difficult market environment, 2023 was a strong year for the firm characterized by strong earnings and great operational efficiency improvements.

Nevertheless, current valuations appear to have priced-in much of the growth for FY24 with any underachievement relative to these growth expectations leaving the stock trading in what may be an overvalued territory.

Given the lack of margin of safety in the current valuation and the firm’s exposure to cyclical revenues, I rate Rolls-Royce a Hold at present time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.