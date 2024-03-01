Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mid-America Apartments Q4: Attractive Even With 2024 Headwinds

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.53K Followers

Summary

  • Mid-America Apartments (MAA) has underperformed due to higher interest rates, declining rent growth, and increased supply in the apartment REIT market.
  • Q4 results showed deceleration in revenue growth and a decline in average effective rents, indicating a near-term top in the rental market.
  • MAA expects the decline in rental rates to moderate in 2024, but a return to growth is unlikely before 2025. Despite challenges, MAA has a strong balance sheet and offers a 4.7% dividend yield.
Apartment buildings - Austin, Texas

peeterv/iStock via Getty Images

Like many real estate centric stocks, Mid-America Apartments (NYSE:MAA) has been a material underperformer over the past year, losing about one-fifth of its value. Higher interest rates have weighed on real estate valuations and reduced the attractiveness of dividend-oriented stocks. Additionally, apartment REITs

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.53K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MAA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MAA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.