Mid-America Apartments Q4: Attractive Even With 2024 Headwinds

Like many real estate centric stocks, Mid-America Apartments (NYSE:MAA) has been a material underperformer over the past year, losing about one-fifth of its value. Higher interest rates have weighed on real estate valuations and reduced the attractiveness of dividend-oriented stocks. Additionally, apartment REITs have come under pressure as two years of blistering rent growth have given way to declines amidst new supply. Shares are unchanged since my September update where I rated MAA a buy, lagging the market. Q4 results and importantly, 2024 guidance have disappointed, but I believe investors should stick with MAA given longer-term fundamentals.

In the company’s fourth quarter reported on February 7th, Mid-America generated $2.32 in core funds from operations (FFO), a penny ahead of consensus and flat year over year. For the full year, MAA delivered $9.17 in core FFO. While the company has exhibited growth, the main theme of 2023 was “deceleration.” Unfortunately, it appears that this is likely to transition to “decline” in 2024.

In Q4, same-store revenue growth was 2.1% as rents rose by 2.2%. Occupancy was 95.5%, down 0.1% from a year ago, still a very healthy level. This was countered by a 5.9% increase in expenses, leaves same-store net operating income essentially unchanged. For all of 2023, average rent was up 7%, so there has been material slowing over the course of the year.

This is apparent when looking at average effective rents. In Q4, Q4 average effective rent was $1,685. Austin and Phoenix were each down 0.3% from Q4 2022, but other markets generated rent growth from a year prior. In all of 2023, rent averaged $1,676. However, while average rents rose year over year, they declined $5 (0.3%) sequentially from Q3, with nearly every market posting declines. Essentially, the rental market appears to have hit a near-term top during the summer of 2023, and while the exit rate was higher in 2023 than 2022, we are seeing declines.

In Q4, new lease rates were down 7% with renewals up 4.8%, for a blended -1.6% performance. With existing tenants often still underpriced relative to market levels, MAA has been able to push up rent, but refilling vacancies when tenants leave has proven to require concessions. On the bright side, pricing pressure did moderate in January, according to management, with a sequential improvement of 130bp from Q4. In January, new leases are down 6.2% while renewals are up 5.1%. Management expects renewals to be up ~5% in 2024 with more uncertainty around new lease rates. The decline is expected to moderate towards -3%, though a return to growth is unlikely before 2025.

In addition to pressure on the topline from slowing rent growth, expenses are rising, lagging the trend in inflation somewhat. In Q4, insurance and taxes rose by 4.7% to $78 million, while operating expenses rose by 6.7% to $113.7 million. Next year, MAA expects insurance costs to rise double-digits and taxes by nearly 5%. Insurance premiums have been catching up to higher construction costs (as contracts are typically 12 months, it has taken time for insurance to reset), and 2024 should represent peak cost pressure in these categories.

What Mid-America Apartments is experiencing is not unique to the company. According to ApartmentList, rents in February were down 1% from a year ago, after posting truly remarkable gains after COVID. Notably, this is not because we are seeing large numbers of renters leave the rental market to buy a home. With mortgage rates still high, home price affordability remains a challenge. Accordingly, MAA noted the number of tenants moving-out to buy a home was down 20%.

With demand having been resilient and labor market strong, the primary problem has been supply. As rents began rising in 2020-2021, construction developers began planning to build new multifamily buildings to profit from the elevated rental level. High prices can increase supply, which in turn lowers prices, as classical economic theory teaches. As you can see below, the number of apartment units under construction hit a record. With rates rising and rents now coming down, newly started construction has moderated, but completions lag starts by 1-2 years, given the time it takes to build projects. As such, we are now feeling the supply from construction begun during the rental boom, which has weighed on rental rates.

In the past few months, we have seen once-hot Sun Belt cities like Austin, Orlando, and Atlanta lead the decline in rents. This region is where MAA operates, creating a significant headwind for results. These markets have essentially become victims of their own success. Rents in the Sun Belt in particular soared in 2020-2021 as people continue to move there, but this has caused a surge of construction. As this new supply gets absorbed into markets, it has pushed down rent rates. Markets like Austin and Jacksonville that MAA highlighted as being weak are two of the three worst performers over the past year.

Importantly, we should be passing the worst of this supply over the next six to nine months, as projects get completed. I think it is critical to emphasize that we are seeing a cyclical surge in supply, but this comes against the backdrop of a significantly undersupplied US housing market. Because of how little construction was done in the 2010s, we have formed significantly more households than built housing units. As we get past this wave of supply, I do expect rental inflation to structurally run hotter than overall inflation, as it has in the past, given this shortage.

In other words, we are experiencing a cyclical downturn within a secular uptrend for rent-oriented companies like MAA, which I believe is a time for long-term investors to purchase high-quality companies at attractive prices. Additionally, while MAA is near the center of the supply storm, given its Sun Belt focus, ongoing migratory trends and economic growth in places like Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Arizona create favorable long-term economics.

Importantly, Mid-America is built to withstand near-term weakness. It has a strong balance with just 3.6x debt/EBITDA leverage. It carries $4.5 billion of debt at an average rate of 3.6%. Importantly, the average maturity is 6.8 years, which minimizes its need to refinance at elevated rates. MAA also has not engaged in too much speculative construction. It has 5 projects with 1,970 units in developments, with 3 set to open this year, and 2 in 2025 when supply is sparser. There is $256 million left to spend with $392 million already invested. These projects account for just about 3% of its enterprise value.

Mid-America is using its strong balance sheet to take advantage of opportunities where they arise. For instance, it closed 2 acquisitions in Q4 at 15% below construction replacement costs. The company has budgeted $400 million for potential property acquisitions in 2024, should these discounts persist. MAA is also being methodical in its organic growth efforts, pushing back 3 projects originally slated for 2023 into 2024. This is allowing it to take advantage of lower construction costs, as supply chain issues fade, while also completing them at a time when there is less competing supply, which should enhance initial rental rates. MAA also has been investing in upgrading existing units to increase their attractiveness and boost rents, which will help its properties compete against new supply. Management sees an 8% return on this investment.

In other words, MAA is opportunistically using weakness in the market to expand its asset base at discounted valuations, while also sizing its activity in a measured way so that if market weakness persists for longer or interest rates remain elevated, it does not stretch its balance sheet. I view this as prudent and consistent with the company's financial conservatism.

Now, in 2024, management is guiding to $8.68-9.08 in 2024 FFO as same-store property revenue growth will be just 0.15-1.65% given the fact rental rates are likely to be flattish this year. Given increased expenses of about 5%, same-store net operating income will likely fall, with a range of -2.8% to +0.2% provided. I was looking for at least $9.50 in core FFO back in September, and the supply headwind has been larger than I feared while elevated insurance costs have exacerbated margin pressure. At the midpoint, FFO will fall about 3% from 2023. Considering we are seeing record supply and negative sequential rent growth, this is a modest drop in earnings, which speaks to how the secular supply shortage minimizes the cyclical volatility in MAA’s business.

As you can see below, I have compared MAA's FFO yield to peers in the apartment real estate space using Seeking Alpha forward consensus. MAA has more exposure to high-supply Sun Belt areas than Avalon Bay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and Essex (ESS). Camden (CPT) has similar Sun Belt exposure, but also a meaningful California presence. While the Sun Belt markets are feeling greater pressure in 2024, given migratory and economic trends, I do view the medium-term outlook as more favorable, making MAA relatively attractive to peers.

Essentially, I believe investors have an opportunity to buy into a company with a better long-term geographic position at a discounted valuation because investors are focused on near-term supply headwinds. MAA is an example of buying when others are fearful, and with its strong balance sheet, it can even expand its asset base in an accretive fashion. With 3% rental growth over the medium term and 1-2% unit growth, MAA can generate double-digit returns down to a 6% FFO yield.

While that could support a share price up to $150, given the near-term pressures and risk they could persist for longer, I am targeting a sector-average FFO yield of about 6.5% or about $138, providing about 10% upside.

I would also emphasize that even with these challenges, MAA increased its dividend by 5% to $1.47 last quarter. The company has a solid 1.51x dividend coverage at the midpoint of 2024 guidance, allowing it to safely pay its dividend and fund its moderate growth projects. Investors collect a 4.7% yield while waiting for the rental market to bottom this year. Over the medium term, I expect rental growth of ~3%, which combined with 1-2% unit growth and some recaptured operating leverage creates the potential for 5+% dividend growth on an ongoing basis and a 10+% total return over the medium term. MAA offers an attractive mix of current income and dividend growth for investors, and I would use the weakness to continue accumulating shares.