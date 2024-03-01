onurdongel

Topline Summary

Chimerix, Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) is a microcap biotech stock focused mainly on development of novel treatments for subsets of high-grade glioma, a form of brain cancer, as well as other therapies. While they have the same serious risks of pipeline failure that all developmental biotechs carry, the fact that they have double their market cap in assets and a 2+ year runway gives a lot of fuel for the investment thesis. For the conservative investor, I don't think there's enough here to justify a buy. However, my rating of "Strong Buy" is an endorsement of the thesis for those with a longer-term outlook seeking to buy into a promising anticancer treatment approach, though you will want to watch carefully and take gains off the table if and when they come.

Pipeline Overview

Doraviprone (ONC201)

CMRX's main clinical asset in development is doraviprone. This targeted agent performs a few functions that modulate Ras and cell stress signaling, while being able to penetrate the blood-brain barrier. One of its targets, the dopamine receptor 2, has been shown to be overexpressed in glioblastoma, and doraviprone was shown to be particularly cytotoxic to glioma in vitro, particularly those harboring the H3 K27M mutation (which is found in a large subset of pediatric brain tumors).

In early studies, doraviprone was not shown to have clinical activity in the form of objective responses in unselected patients with solid tumors, but an analysis of clinical trials and expanded access use revealed a 20% response rate among 50 patients with H3 K27M-mutated diffuse midline glioma, with a median duration of response of 11.2 months.

These findings have led CMRX to open the ACTION study, a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of doraviprone in patients with H3 K27M-mutant, newly diagnosed diffuse midline glioma. Overall and progression-free survival are the coprimary endpoints for the study. CMRX has gained Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for doraviprone to treat this condition, opening up faster lanes to approval if shown to be successful. CMRX estimates that a first report of PFS should come in 2025.

Doraviprone is also being investigated in rate groups of neuroendocrine tumors, most notably pheochromocytoma-paraganglioma. A phase 2 study published in 2022 demonstrated favorable tolerability and evidence of clinical activity (50% partial response rate in the pheochromocytoma cohort of patients).

ONC206

The second drug being developed by CMRX is ONC206, a second-generation DRD2 inhibitor and agonist of ClpP designed to build on the lessons learned so far with doraviprone. This agent is in phase 1 clinical study, though we don't have much data yet to evaluate whether this agent is an improvement over ONC201.

Financial Overview

As of the most recent financial filing, CMRX maintained $189.1 million in current assets, including $27.7 million in cash and equivalents and another $155.2 million in short-term investments. They had another $21.7 million in long-term investments not recognized as "current" but that might be considered relatively liquid in the near term.

Their operating expenses for the year reached $93.4 million, and after interest income and other small sources of revenue, CMRX recognized a net loss of $82.1 million. Given this cash burn, the company has between 8 and 9 quarters of funds and assets on hand to push their activities forward. This is consistent with the company guidance of taking operations deep into 2026 when they expect a final readout of the ACTION study.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Encouraging early efficacy in a disease of high unmet need

While it's not common, diffuse midline glioma harboring this H3 K27M mutation carries a very poor prognosis, with historical median OS of just 12 months from the time of diagnosis. Considering this is a disease that affects mostly children, that amounts to a staggeringly unacceptable outcome. CMRX touts a median OS of 21.7 months using frontline doraviprone, with an encouraging tail to the curve suggesting that there are some patients who achieve a very long survival benefit with this agent. See slide 6 of their corporate presentation for this curve.

Risk - Limited follow-up, limited patient numbers

It is important, however, to keep in mind that the evidence of activity is based on small patient numbers, and we don't know that the 35 patients included in that frontline analysis are the same as the 274 analyzed as part of their historical control set. This is why the placebo-controlled trial is so important, to get a sense of how well doraviprone is performing in a balanced group of patients.

Strength - Cash sufficient to get to an important readout

With coffers north of $200 million, I am inclined to believe CMRX's guidance that the ACTION study will have a data readout before they are in dire need of cash. Of course, this means that if we have a positive study, they will probably try to raise funds at that time. But there is no obvious need to acquire funding from a position of weakness.

Risk - Unclear market potential

Tackling an unmet need is a very noble goal, but this is a very rare disease, affecting 0.8 out of 100,000 children per year in the US. That's on the order of hundreds per year with a new diagnosis. With an average cost of orphan drugs of $32,000 per year, even tapping into the entire patient pool would net something on the order of $20 million in revenue. Of course, the prevalence of this disease would be higher, and if doraviprone has a meaningful impact, then patients would be able to be on treatment longer, affecting the calculus.

CMRX's numbers of eligible patients are higher, though, it should be pointed out, and they guide in their presentations that the potential market opportunity for H3 K27M-mutated glioma could reach more like $750 million, and it should be noted that the barriers to adoption would be very, very low.

Bottom-Line Summary

I have to be honest: I'm rooting a bit harder than usual for the success of the ACTION study, and that may cloud judgment a bit. We're talking about mostly young kids with this form of brain cancer being enrolled into a placebo-controlled study with no crossover. Ethically, that is a tragedy, even though 2/3 of the patients in the study will receive the (hopefully) active agent. But it is the right trial design, given that there are no known effective treatments for this disease.

That out of the way, there is definitely potential here, and I think the assets held doubling the market cap is emblematic of the lack of respect and attention CMRX is getting from the market at large. This creates an opportunity for value, even though we're still a year or more from a big data readout. We've seen very enticing early data (though you should respect that this is in relatively small patient populations, and the final results could look more like historical treatment), and the diffuse midline glioma has an unacceptable standard of care, meaning that any innovation here should get a lot of attention and adoption.

For these reasons, I hold 2 different ratings in mind. For the traditional, risk-averse investor, I'd steer clear completely. You are unlikely to see a near-term gain from CMRX, in my opinion, and the risk of failure is very real. However, for those with a longer-term outlook who are willing to ride the waves of volatility inherent to these kinds of companies, I think there's a great opportunity here. I would strongly encourage that if you take a position, that I would keep it small, and do not get married to the equity, taking gains off the table as they come to ensure that your downside risk is minimized. Overall, I am rating this a "Strong Buy" based on that latter thesis.