It's been a tough past two years for small and micro-cap stocks in the precious metals sector, but few names have been hit as hard as EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) when adjusting for overall quality. This is because the stock has found itself down over 60% from its highs despite being insulated from inflation as a royalty company, with persistent selling pushing it below the $200 million market cap level despite a surge in annual cash flow generation from 2020 levels (when the stock peaked at US$3.80). I believe the current pullback looks overdone, especially given positive recent developments across the portfolio, including news that Zijin Mining Group (OTCPK:ZIJMF) could spend ~$4.0 billion to develop its Lower Zone at Timok.

In this update, we'll dig into the recent results, developments across the portfolio, and where EMX's fair value sits after its ~60% correction.

Timok Mineralization - Reservoir Minerals

Q3 Results & Recent Developments

Roughly a year ago, I wrote on EMX Royalty, noting that the stock was moving into a low-risk buy zone at the US$1.80 level amid uncertainty relating to Timok. I chose to exit my position for a gain near US$2.00 as the stock moved onto a technical sell signal in January and there was still no clear resolution date for the Timok dispute.

However, to my surprise, the stock has declined over 17% from the level which I initially entered in December 2022 despite a relatively favorable resolution and a significant improvement in its financial results. The evidence of the improving financial results is shown below, with EMX reporting revenue/other income of $12.9 million in Q3 and adjusted revenue/other income of $14.5 million ($9.3 million in cash flow) when including its share of royalty revenue from the Caserones Mine. This represented a massive improvement sequentially and was related to catch-up payments (~$6.68 million) from Timok for the 2021 to June 2023 period.

EMX Royalty Quarterly Revenue/Other Income, Adjusted Revenue/Other Income & Net Income - Author's Chart, Quarterly Filings

Obviously, this level of quarterly cash flow and revenue/other income is not repeatable every quarter, given that it was related to an abnormally high payment because of money owed during the dispute period with Zijin from Cukaru Peki (Timok). Still, the cash generation helped to improve its cash balance (~$21.6 million) and as the chart below highlights, EMX is in a much better position than it was a few years ago, with quarterly contributions from multiple assets currently which include:

EMX Quarterly Contribution by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Caserones

Timok

Gediktepe

Leeville

Gold Bar South

Balya

Based on the improved cash generation, EMX elected to repay its $10 million Sprott Credit Facility (Sprott Resource Lending), with the remaining $34.7 million due to be repaid by December 31st, 2024. This has helped to reduce EMX's leverage vs. its peers, and the company should have another solid year in 2024 with contributions from multiple assets and more visibility into payments now that the Timok dispute has been finalized. And while on this topic, I think settling at 0.3625% (down from 0.50%) was a win for the company vs. years dragging this out in court and vs. my more conservative estimate of them holding on to just 0.30% of the NSR (effectively losing 40% of the total initial 0.50% NSR).

Finally, EMX ended the period with over 280 assets in its portfolio, including five significant producing assets (Balya, Caserones, Gediktepe, Leeville, Timok), a smaller producing asset in Gold Bar South, 149 exploration-stage royalties, and 120 royalty generation properties. That said, with the bulk of revenue coming from copper (Timok: copper/gold) and base metals (copper/molybdenum at Caserones, lead/zinc at Balya) vs. primarily gold at Leeville and Gediktepe previously, EMX has become more of a copper play for the time being. However, it still has significant exposure to gold and silver across its portfolio, and with development-stage assets like Diablillos (silver/gold). Let's take a look at some of its assets in a little more detail:

Cukaru Peki (Timok) planned production in 2023 was ~120,000 tonnes of copper and ~5.1 tonnes of gold or ~75% of revenue coming from copper.

EMX Portfolio - Company Website

Timok

Next to the EMX's most valuable royalty asset Caserones, Timok is the most significant asset in EMX's portfolio and, like Leeville and Caserones (operated by Barrick/Newmont JV and Lundin Mining), Timok is also operated by a major in Zijin Mining. This is enviable when we look at the size of the Lower Zone at Timok, which looks like it could easily support a 20+ year mine life based on conservative assumptions for conversion to reserves, with ~31.5 billion pounds of copper and ~9.6 million ounces of gold in the inferred category (Nevsun 2018 maiden resource), or ~1.1 billion tonnes at an average copper-equivalent grade of 1.11%. A look at the below image shows just how significant the Lower Zone is (copper-gold porphyry) vs. the higher-grade but much smaller high-sulphidation epithermal shallower deposit being mined today (Upper Zone).

Timok Royalties + Upper/Lower Zone - Nevsun Resources, EMX Royalty

While it's not clear exactly when the Lower Zone will be in production, and it's tough to land on a reserve figure given the limited disclosure to date from Zijin Mining, recent news suggests that Zijin plans to develop the Lower Zone for an investment of ~$3.8 billion. And if we place some conservative assumptions on this asset (40% of inferred resources converted to reserves and an 80% recoveries for copper, plus 65% for gold), the total recoverable metal in the Lower Zone looks to ~10 billion pounds of copper and ~2.4 million ounces of gold, translating to a value of ~$4.7 billion for the gold content and ~$37 billion for the copper content at $1,950/oz gold and $3.70/lb copper (total: ~$42 billion). When it comes to EMX's 0.3625% royalty, this points to an attributable value of ~$150 million or ~$60 million in fair value when discounted and adjusting for what's likely to be several years before first production. Hence, when combining Timok Upper & Lower Zone, this asset alone looks to be worth ~$100 million to EMX.

However, it's important to note that EMX also has a higher royalty rate on Brestovac West (shown above), with a 2% NSR for gold and silver and 1% for all other metals. It also holds a 0.5% NSR on Durlan Potok, which is north of Cukaru Peki, and Nevsun also stated that "our exploration licenses (at Timok) have the potential to host entirely new porphyry systems with associated high-grade Upper Zone style mineralization." It also stated (shortly before being acquired) that "the Lower Zone remains open to the north and at depth." Hence, while I have assigned a conservative $90 million in value for Timok as a whole, this is a property that could be producing past 2060 potentially, and possibly at a higher contribution if Zijin eventually delineates and mines material from the higher royalty Brestovac West coverage area.

To summarize, between Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) taking over at Caserones and having the experience and strong exploration track record to turn this into a 20+ year mine life and Timok potentially extending into the 2060s depending on throughput rates at the Lower Zone, EMX is in rare air among its junior peers with two massive long-life assets with full/near-full coverage and no step-downs vs. most junior royalty companies having just one exceptional 20+ year mine life royalty asset that's already in production, if any at all (*).

(*) While Metalla (MTA) has a 20 year mine life on Cote Gold, it only has partial coverage, similar to Gold Royalty Corporation (GROY) vs. Royal Gold (RGLD) which has closer to full coverage (70% of reserves). (*)

Other Development-Stage Assets

As for other development-stage assets, there are two worth discussing, with Peake being a runner-up in Arizona, owned by South32 (recent highlight drill intercept at Peake of 139 meters at 1.88% copper, 0.51% lead, 0.34% zinc, and 52 grams per tonne of silver) where EMX holds a 2.0% NSR. Looking at the other two assets, EMX holds a 1.5% royalty (subject to 1.0% buy-down) on a portion of the Parks-Salyer resource at Arizona Sonoran's Cactus Project, and a 1.0% NSR on the Diablillos Project in Argentina held by AbraSilver (OTCQX:ABBRF). Starting with Parks-Salyer, EMX's royalty covers ~25% of the Parks-Salyer resource of ~190,000 tonnes of copper, translating to ~45,000 tonnes of copper resources or ~30,000 tonnes assuming a ~67% conversion rate to reserves. And while a 0.50% NSR is not that significant typically, this still gives EMX exposure to up to ~$13 million of future contribution here under conservative assumptions.

Parks Salyer Property & Rough EMX Royalty Coverage - Arizona Sonoran Presentation

Notably, Arizona Sonoran recently received a ~$25 million strategic investment from Rio Tinto's Nuton venture, like many other copper development-stage companies. This is an encouraging vote of confidence for this development-stage copper asset, and Nuton's copper leaching technologies could potentially increase the total mineable resource. As it stands, Cactus is one of the lower-capex development projects in the copper space (brownfields site) with less than $200 million in upfront capex on an inflation-adjusted basis, suggesting that this is not a project that will collect dust like mega-capex projects, but one that's likely to be developed this decade, giving EMX another producing copper asset within the next decade (albeit only on a portion of the total mine plan).

Diablillos Project - AbraSilver

As for Diablillos, the higher-grade JAC Zone has been a significant upgrade for this asset, increasing the total silver-equivalent resource base to ~260 million ounces in the M&I category alone. This is a very positive development as the addition of the JAC Zone should lift overall grades, allow for a higher throughput rate of ~9,000 tonnes per day, ultimately position Diablillos to produce closer to ~160,000 gold-equivalent ounces per annum over its life of mine, up from my previous estimates of ~140,000 GEOs. So given the recent exploration success, this is another asset that could ultimately have a 15+ year mine life with high-grade results at JAC North (12 meters at ~13 grams per tonne gold-equivalent) plus an additional target yet to be tested at Alpaca, with these two upside opportunities not in the current resource.

Even using a conservative $1,900/oz gold-equivalent price assumption, a 1.0% NSR would translate to ~1,600 GEOs per annum or ~$3.0 million in cash flow for EMX per annum and Diablillos looks like it could be in production by 2029 based on its current development pace. However, the kicker here is that if new discoveries continue, it's possible that we could see a mid-tier come knocking on the door, and this could prompt a mine build at 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes per day vs. the more recently mentioned 9,000 tonnes per day. Obviously, it's early to model a further expansion as I wouldn't expect AbraSilver to build at this size (but a suitor might), the annual contribution to EMX would be closer to 2,000 GEOs per annum.

To summarize, these three more advanced stage development assets alone look to be worth upwards of ~$50 million to EMX (I have assigned $10 million to Peake for the time being as it's very early stage, but a very impressive discovery next to the massive Taylor CRD deposit on the Hermosa Project), on top of an already significant base of producing assets with Timok, Gediktepe, Leeville, Caserones, and Balya.

Valuation

Based on ~120 million fully diluted shares (does not include far OTM warrants at ~US$3.50) and a share price of US$1.52, EMX trades at a market cap of ~$182 million. This makes EMX very attractively valued compared to an estimated net asset value of ~$340 million on its top-9 most valuable assets, which are as follows:

- Caserones (~0.78% NSR)

- Timok Upper/Lower Zones (0.3625% NSR)

- Gediktepe Oxides/Sulfides (10%/2%, respectively)

- Diablillos (1.0% NSR)

- Parks-Salyer (0.5% NSR after buyback)

- Balya (4.0% NSR)

- Leeville (1.0% GSR)

- Viscaria (1.0% NSR)

- Hardshell Skarn (2.0% NSR).

Even if we use a conservative 0.80x multiple for this portion of the portfolio given where junior royalty/streaming companies have traded over the past 18 months (0.50x - 1.0x), this still places a value on EMX's top-9 assets of ~$272 million or US$2.27 per share. However, as we know, EMX has another 260 assets in its portfolio. I would argue that it's conservative to assign $35 million to its exploration-stage royalties and future milestone payments/buybacks on royalties, plus another $30 million for its royalty generation properties.

Once added to the fair value estimate and adjusting for net debt, EMX's fair value comes in at US$2.65. If we measure from a current share price of US$1.52, this represents a 74% upside from current levels, placing EMX comfortably in a buy zone after what's been a brutal two-year correction.

EMX Royalty vs. Peers - Gold Royalty Corp Presentation, Author's Notes, S&P Capital IQ EMX Royalty Share Price Performance, Company Milestones & Long-Term Uptrend - Company Website

Finally, the above technical picture highlights that while EMX may appear to be in free fall the past few months, it's come down to re-test its September 2022 lows and is also hovering barely 5% above its long-term uptrend line. Hence, I would expect this level to hold if we see further weakness, suggesting limited downside from current levels.

Summary

EMX Royalty has significantly underperformed its peer group over the past two years, but this looks to be a case of the baby being thrown out with the bathwater. This is because the company's portfolio has grown meaningfully since this correction began in late 2020 with a more diversified portfolio, a more favorable outlook for several key development assets (Timok Lower, Diablillos, Peake), and a significant increase in overall cash flow generation with consistent producing assets with long mine lives like Timok and Caserones.

Hence, while EMX may be in the junior royalty/streaming group that's been punished and seen severe multiple compression since its peak at the time of the Ely Gold acquisition in 2021, I would argue that the selling in EMX looks overdone and the drop from US$2.00 to US$1.50 has been completely unjustified.

Timok (Brestovac) Royalty Purchase & Drilling Highlights - EMX Filings, Reservoir Minerals

Plus, EMX stands out with Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) with a royalty generation kicker within its business model, and with a very impressive track record of value creation with incredible returns on investment by investing in the right assets before their true potential was uncovered. This was certainly the case with Cukaru Peki, which was a ~$200,000 investment but looks like it could ultimately yield over $100 million in cash flow if the Lower Zone is developed. To summarize, EMX offers a way to get copper/gold exposure with significant optionality at a deep discount to its conservative estimated net asset value of ~$380 million. Hence, for investors looking for inflation-protection and royalty/streaming exposure, I see EMX Royalty Corporation stock as a top-5 name in the royalty/streaming space and a steal below US$1.55.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.