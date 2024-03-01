Marje

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is a prime apartment REIT with a heavy presence in the Sunbelt.

MAA IR

My previous work on the stock (latest article - here) focused on trying to determine whether it was better to invest into apartments in the Sunbelt or in legacy Coastal markets. Amongst the most important variables was the large amount of new space being built in the Sunbelt. I worried that a 4-5% annual increase in total stock of apartments may be too high to be offset by job/demographic growth and may eventually result in declining rents in markets that just a year or two ago were amongst the hottest in the country with double-digit rent growth. Despite my fear, I issued a BUY rating for MAA last August at $145 per share, because I felt that the risk of over-supply was somewhat priced in with Sunbelt REITs trading at a discount to their Coastal peers on a P/FFO basis. Since then, MAA has admittedly underperformed with an RoR of -12%, compared to an RoR of the S&P 500 (SPX) of 13%.

Seeking Alpha

A lot has changed since last August. The company reported two additional quarters of results (latest figures - here), interest rate expectations have changed completely, and most importantly rent growth in MAA's markets has decelerated significantly while vacancies have increased. Today I'd like to publish an update to my thesis based on all of these new developments and show why I think a downgrade to a HOLD is warranted.

Latest results

MAA posted very good full year results on February 7th with FFO per share up 15% YoY, marking a third consecutive year of double-digit FFO growth. On a full year basis, growth was down from last year, but remained solid with same store NOI up by 6% YoY and average effective rent per unit up by 7% YoY at $1,676 / month. Moreover, the average occupancy of their stabilized portfolio has remained flat over the year at 95.7% with vacancies well below the national average of 6.6%.

MAA IR

In short, MAA has done well and isn't showing much weakness. At least not in their full year numbers. Moreover, this is one of only 8 REIT with an A or an A- rating and a strong balance sheet with low leverage of 3.4x EBITDA, low cost of debt of 3.4% and a portion of interest rate hedging at 90%.

Does that mean that all is great and everyone should buy MAA in expectation of the 9-10% total return I outlined in my last article? Not so fast!

One of the problems of MAA and of apartment REITs in general is a high turnover rate and a short average lease contract duration which means that little is guaranteed and things can take a turn quickly if market dynamics change. Sure enough. if we zoom in, it becomes evident that rent growth is, in fact, slowing. Q4 2023 NOI was up only 2.2% compared to Q4 2022 and was actually down 0.1% compared to Q3 2023. Moreover, going forward management is guiding towards negative NOI growth in 2024 driven by low property revenue growth of <1% and substantially higher OPEX.

MAA IR

This is actually consistent with what the Sunbelt market is experiencing at the moment. And while MAA's portfolio may outperform the market for a couple of quarters, with a 44% turnover in their portfolio, their performance is eventually destined to match that of the broader market they operate in. That means that if the market struggles with vacancies and declining rents, MAA will too. So rather than spending a lot of time on what result MAA posted in the past, let's try to look at where the Sunbelt apartment market might go in the future. Because at the end of the day, MAA's performance will be driven primarily by rent dynamics in its markets.

Sunbelt - supply peaks and rents decline

Supply in the whole Sunbelt exploded during the pandemic and is expected to add 4-5% to inventory in each of the next two years, double the amount expected in the Coastal markets.

EQR IR

And some markets that MAA operates in will see even more supply than the chart above indicates. We're talking 6-8% annual growth in inventory.

Atlanta, Austin and Dallas, which combined account for 30% of MAA's ABR, are all amongst the top 5 metros in the country with the highest expected % increase in inventory. Deliveries aren't even expected to peak until later this year, but we can already see negative effects across the market.

First, vacancies are rising.

In Atlanta, MAA's biggest market with a 15%+ share of ABR, vacancies are up significantly to around 8%, and rising.

Real Page

And in Texas, things are not much better with Austin experiencing a similar decline as Atlanta and Dallas averaging a nearly 10% vacancy in properties build after 2019.

Second, rents are already declining as a direct consequence of rising vacancies.

Rents in Atlanta are down 2.6% YoY, and in Austin, they dropped by as much as 5.1% over the course of 2023.

CoStar research

And I'll remind you that this is before the peak in supply which will come in Q3 and Q4 of this year and before another strong year of supply in 2025. All things considered, I think it's very likely that rents will decline further and that management's guidance of flat same store NOI may proof to be too optimistic.

Consensus currently calls for a 4% YoY decline in FFO per share in 2024, followed by 3.8% growth in 2025. But I wouldn't be surprised to see a 6-10% drop over the next two years as the market fails to absorb the new volume dumped on the market and rent decline.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

MAA currently trades at an implied cap rate of 7.2%, about 300 bps above 10-year treasury yields. That's a sizeable premium for an A- rated company which suggests that the market is likely also worried about declining rents.

Assuming that:

FFO per share drops by 5% a year over the next two years,

10-year yields decline to at least 4%,

and the spread to long-term yields normalizes at 200bps once we work through the excess inventory,

I expect roughly 10% of upside over the next two years on top of the 4.7% annual dividend yield. That roughly matches my expectations from my last article, but given the lower starting point corresponds to a lower price target of $140 per share (vs $170 previously).

Author's calculations

All things considered, I consider the market dynamics in the Sunbelt quite risky and wouldn't be surprised to see rents fall over the next two years. In the meantime, the potential upside is not big enough to stomach this risk which leads me to a downgrade of MAA to a HOLD here at $125 per share.