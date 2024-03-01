Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.88K Followers

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Miranda Hunter - Head, Investor Relations

Dan Burrows - Chief Executive Officer

Allan Decleir - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meyer Shields - KBW

Matt Carletti - JMP

Andrew Andersen - Jefferies

Lee Cooperman - Omega Family Office

Pablo Singzon - JPMorgan

Mike Ward - Citi

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fidelis Insurance Holdings Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. Following the conclusion of formal remarks, the management team will host the question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Miranda Hunter, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Hunter, please go ahead.

Miranda Hunter

Good morning, and welcome to the Fidelis Insurance Group fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call.

With me today are Dan Burrows, our CEO; and Allan Decleir, our CFO. We are also joined by members of the Fidelis Insurance Group management team, including Jonny Strickle, our Group Chief Actuary.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during the call, including the question-and-answer section, may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon management's current assessments and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our IPO prospectus dated June 28th and filed with the SEC.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements have a reasonable basis when made, we can give no assurance these expectations will prove to be achieved. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For more information, including on the risks and other factors that may

