Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer: Why I Believe The Show Must Go On

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
5.06K Followers

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer's stock price has tripled in the last three months, and the recent pullback provides a good buying opportunity.
  • The company continues to strengthen its position in the AI servers market, which is expected to compound at a 50% CAGR over the next three years.
  • The DCF simulation suggests a fair capitalization of $63 billion under the base case scenario, with a potential upside of 60% under an optimistic scenario.

Зарядный бык на Уолл-Стрит

magnez2/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) calling the stock "dirt cheap" was a very nice bet because the stock price has tripled over the last three months, which is a

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
5.06K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
Today, 5:38 PM
Comments (14.93K)
$1,500 easy!

Long SMCI, AVGO, MSTR, MELI, NVDA. etc
p
pulpoinspace
Today, 5:33 PM
Comments (122)
Good call!
i
ialllll
Today, 5:26 PM
Comments (675)
As many on this board know I have been a huge bull in Smci since $200. Great analysis here but wanted to mention they were just added to the SP 500 after todays close. The amount of demand this will create will be enormous. Good luck to all the naysayers and uninformed shorts. Have a nice weekend. I know I will have one knowing this new news.
BirdmanLarry profile picture
BirdmanLarry
Today, 4:48 PM
Comments (84)
Nice report. Thanks for the analysis. What is consistently overlooked is the value of the close relationship with Jensen Huang at NVDA on top of the IP and industry-leading knowledge of liquid cooling techniques needed for AI applications. This is their moat. I believe that SMCI has a notable advantage over competitors at this moment. We will see if they continue to hold this advantage going forward.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.