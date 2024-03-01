magnez2/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) calling the stock "dirt cheap" was a very nice bet because the stock price has tripled over the last three months, which is a sensational rally and I hope that it made solid returns for my readers. A lot has happened since December 2023, and today I want to update my thesis with new insights and an updated valuation, which is crucial because there was a big guidance boost during the latest earnings call. The company continues strengthening its positioning in the new artificial intelligence [AI] driven reality and its valuation is still attractive [but not "dirt cheap" anymore]. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for SMCI.

Recent developments

SMCI delivered stellar FQ2 2024 earnings on January 29, when the company topped consensus estimates by a wide margin. Revenue more than doubled on a YoY basis and the adjusted EPS skyrocketed as well, from $3.26 to $5.59.

Seeking Alpha

The market absorbed FQ2 earnings with massive optimism not only due to the stellar previous quarter but also due to the very aggressive guidance for the upcoming quarter and full fiscal 2024. The management expects revenue growth to accelerate in FQ3 and demonstrate around threefold YoY growth. For the full fiscal 2024, the management expects revenue to double compared to FY 2023. Another very strong bullish indicator is that SMCI recently raised a lot of cash, $1.5 billion in senior convertible notes, which means the financing is interest-free and will not affect the EPS. According to the press release, net proceeds of around $1.47 billion will be mostly used "to fund working capital for growth and business expansion". That said, this will help SMCI to improve its liquidity and working capital to be able to meet the surging demand. This means that SMCI is highly likely very well-equipped to manage its ongoing revenue spike efficiently.

Seeking Alpha

And I believe the demand indeed is poised to surge in the next several years. BofA securities recently initiated coverage of SMCI and in their first report about the company, Ruplu Bhattacharya shared the opinion that the AI servers market is expected to compound at a staggering 50% over the next three years. This is a massive industry tailwind. And industry tailwinds are usually absorbed the most by the most efficient and innovative companies. SMCI looks like a technological leader in AI servers because its products are compatible with the hardware of all the semiconductor companies positioned at the forefront of the AI revolution. The company partners with all semiconductor superstars like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), and Intel Corporation (INTC).

SMCI's latest earnings presentation

The fact that NVDA has recently crushed quarterly earnings again is another bullish sign for SMCI. But what is the most important is that during NVDA's latest earnings call, the CEO, Jensen Huang multiple times mentioned that the demand by far exceeds the supply of AI chips. A strong demand for AI chips also means that it's highly likely the demand for AI servers will also be robust over several upcoming years.

It is also crucial that SMCI not only targets improving the production capacity of its servers, but strives to deliver the most energy-efficient servers as possible. It is important because data centers consume tons of energy and steps toward minimizing the environmental footprint are crucial for the secular and sustainable growth of AI-powered data centers. SMCI's strategic prioritization of producing "greener" servers is a clear indication that the management is long-term minded.

SMCI's latest earnings presentation

Valuation update

The stock increased by more than eight times over the last twelve months and tripled since its 2024 inception. Valuation ratios are elevated, but most of them are not sky-high compared to the sector median, in my opinion, all things considered.

Seeking Alpha

As my followers know, the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach is the one I trust the most when we speak about growth companies. Therefore, I am proceeding with the DCF simulation. I am using the same 12% WACC for my discounting. To stay conservative I also prefer to remain with the same 5% FCF margin for my base year with further yearly expansion by 50 basis points. But I want to be flexible in terms of revenue growth estimates and simulate different scenarios because it is the factor that has the most crucial effect on my DCF calculations.

I am starting with a DCF based on long-term revenue growth consensus estimates. But before we start, I want to emphasize how consensus estimates changed since my last article was published.

Compiled by the author

As we can see, there was a big FY 2024 increase due to the management's guidance boost and CAGR was also upgraded from 16% to 18%. And that was the major reason why the stock delivered such a massive rally within a short period of time.

Author's calculations

As shown by my DCF template, the business's fair value is projected at $63 billion under the base case scenario which incorporates long-term consensus revenue estimates with an 18% CAGR for the next decade. But an 18% CAGR looks very conservative in my opinion given the massive shift to AI-powered technologies and SMCI's solid positioning in the industry. I would like to simulate an optimistic scenario with a 20% revenue CAGR for the decade.

Author's calculations

Under an optimistic scenario, the company's fair value is at $73 billion which represents a massive 60% upside potential. I believe that an optimistic scenario is doable for SMCI given all the tailwinds. However, I also want to simulate the last, pessimistic, scenario with the same 16% revenue CAGR which took place in my previous article about SMCI.

Author's calculations

Even under a pessimistic scenario, the stock is still more than 20% undervalued. Please also remember that I am using an elevated 12% WACC and very conservative FCF margin assumptions. Below you can see my target price estimates under various scenarios.

Author's calculations

Risks update

SMCI is extremely volatile, just consider that its last 52-week stock price range is between $87 and $1,078. The stock started February 2024 at $550 and peaked at around $1,000. After achieving this psychological level it plunged by more than 20% and then bounced back to a thousand and then again returned back closer to $800. The massive YTD rally attracted a lot of swings and intraday traders which substantially added to the stock's volatility. Therefore, long-term investors should be ready to tolerate massive stock movements within short timeframes.

Seeking Alpha

The company's reputation is not flawless in my view. In 2020, the company agreed to pay a $17.5 million fine over SEC allegations that there were alleged "widespread accounting violations". On the other hand, it is crucial to highlight that this situation was during the former CFO's tenure and there were no accounting issues under the current CFO. Already more than three years passed and this might not be quite a risk in 2024, but I believe this incident might suggest that the company's internal controls are not 100% safe.

Bottom line

To conclude, SMCI is a "Strong Buy". The demand for AI servers will highly likely continue to surge in the next three years and SMCI looks very well-equipped to absorb this secular tailwind. The company's financial position is robust and its partnership with prominent semiconductor players is a clear indication of the superiority of its servers compared to competitors. Moreover, my valuation analysis suggests that the stock is still very attractively valued.