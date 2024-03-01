da-kuk

Last year in December, I wrote a quite bullish article on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) labeling the business development company ("BDC") as best of breed. It had all of the necessary characteristics to deliver reliable dividends going forward:

Well-covered dividend with an ample space to distribute special dividends

Healthy leverage profile

Well-structured debt maturity profile

Insignificant chunk of non-accrual investments.

Yet, if we look at TCPC's share price performance and compare it to the BDC index on a YTD basis, we can clearly observe the presence of negative alpha.

The fact that TCPC has underperformed the market is not a surprise given the market's expectation on falling SOFR and tighter spreads that directly feed into the floating rate biased BDCs.

What is quite idiosyncratic is TCPC's drop after the Q4 2023 earnings release, which sent the Stock price lower by an additional ~300 basis points, leading to a total negative alpha of ~ 8.7%.

After assessing the underlying financials that are embedded in the Q4 2023 report and listening to the earnings conference call, I have decided to downgrade TCPC to hold.

Here is why.

Thesis update

All in all, the fact that the market has punished TCPC is fully justified by the key financial indicators in the Q4 earnings deck.

The most challenging and which happens to also be one of the most important items was the total investment income that dropped by ~8% compared to the previous quarter.

Having strong investment income is a critical prerequisite for stable dividend distributions. However, if we peel back the onion a bit, we will recognize that the key dynamics behind this decrease were related to systematic factors that are relevant for most of the BDCs.

Here the table below depicts the story quite well.

As we can see, the net acquisitions levels have been negative for the third quarter in a row, which creates unfavorable pressure on both NAV and NII (net investment income) generation as the base of the AuM from which spreads could be captures becomes smaller.

What is quite Q4 specific is the lagged effects stemming from the considerable negative investment volumes in Q3 and Q2. In other words, the full effects from reduced AuM or total asset base usually are reflected in the ensuing quarter.

While in Q3 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp could shield its NII due to higher spreads and healthy portfolio, headwinds on the margin and non-accrual end coupled with further "net outflows" made it impossible to register stable NII levels this quarter.

Before we move forward to the capital structure, it is worth underscoring the absolute amounts of gross acquisitions in Q3. Over Q3, TCPC sourced in new deals in an amount of ~ $92 million, which is huge in the context of overall portfolio size. Now, if we fuse the two elements together - notable figure of fresh investments and the general tightening of margins - we arrive at an additional reason that explains why the NII has ticked lower in Q4.

What is rather BlackRock TCP Capital Corp-specific is the situation of the leverage profile, which has gone up despite the reduction in the asset base.

Usually, BDCs that suffer from negative net investment volumes tend to register improving leverage metrics as the external financing is paid down from the principal proceeds that are associated with organic repayments.

The table below clearly highlights how TCPC's debt to equity (net of cash) has actually increased by ~7% despite the portfolio size going down.

The commentary by Rajneesh Vig - Chairman & CEO in the most recent earnings call explains the key essence nicely:

During the fourth quarter, our NAV declined 6.4%, reflecting in part the special dividend of $0.25 we paid on December 31, in addition to our regular dividend. Excluding this special dividend, NAV declined 4.5%, primarily due to net unrealized losses on 3 portfolio companies, Edmentum, Thrasio and Securus.

Namely, on top of a special dividend, three non-accrual positions contributed to the aforementioned uptick in the debt to equity ratio over the Q4 period.

To make the matters a bit more difficult, let's take a look at the debt maturity schedule that is reflected in the table below.

Most of the currently outstanding borrowings are either already linked to SOFR or extended far into the future, thus introducing no meaningful risk for TCPC from the spread preservation perspective.

Nevertheless, the 2024 Note is what will have to be refinanced this year at an interest rate that will be much higher than the current 3.9%, which was nicely locked in when the SOFR was low. Following the same logic as it is implied by the existing variable rate borrowings, seeing this rate almost double would not be an unreasonable assumption.

Practically, once this is refinanced and brought back to the prevailing market interest rate level, TCPC will have to inevitably absorb higher interest expense item, which will, in turn, put a downward pressure on the NII generation.

The bottom line

With all of this being said (e.g., deteriorating NII, increasing leverage and declining net investment volumes), I still think that it is worth holding TCPC.

There are two major reasons for this:

Most of the items, which are currently imposing headwinds on TCPC's NII generation are related to systematic factors, which as the SOFR begins to normalize and deal activity to resume (already seeing evidence of that) should lead to a reversal in the key underlying metrics. The dividend coverage level still remains solid at 129% even after factoring in the most recent NII figure.

In my opinion, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp is a hold for now.