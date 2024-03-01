Kena Betancur

It's been almost a year since we last covered Macy's (NYSE:M), and while we were cautious given a number of headwinds, we thought the valuation made up for it. Shares have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 index (SPY), despite the company getting an unsolicited takeover offer valuing the company at $5.8 billion. Macy's was quick to reject the offer by saying that the “unsolicited proposal lacks compelling value.” Now, shares are trading with a market cap of ~$4.8 billion, reflecting low expectations that a deal will be reached. While we continue to believe shares to be trading at an extremely low valuation, we see headwinds getting worse. We even wrote in 2021, when shares were trading above $30, that it was a good time to take profits. In any case, we think this is a good time to update our analysis, given the competitive landscape changes, the current economic environment, and the arrival of a new CEO with a new strategic plan.

We would like to give new CEO Tony Spring the benefit of the doubt, especially given that he appears to have done a decent job when he was in charge of the Bloomingdale's division. Still, his new strategic plan does sound very similar to previous ones the company has launched. Previous CEO Jeff Gennette tried two strategic plans, one called “North Star” and the other "Polaris," and even then there were comments that it seemed like "groundhog day" in that it was difficult to tell the difference between one strategic plan and the other. On Feb. 27 the company announced "A Bold New Chapter," which is the new strategic plan to turnaround the company.

Is It Really Different This Time Around?

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. - Albert Einstein (although probably misattributed)

In many ways, the strategic plan seems to be doubling down on things the company has already tried. The main elements can be summarized as closing down underperforming stores, monetizing the real estate from the stores to be closed in the best way possible, re-invest in the more productive stores and the luxury brands like Bloomingdale's, capitalize on the growth of the premium beauty segment with their Blue Mercury brand, and cut costs and improve productivity (i.e. job cuts and automation).

While we will not argue that these are common sense ideas, we do think it's kind of "bold" to call this a "Bold New Chapter," when it appears to be simply doubling down on previous strategies that have had mixed results at best. Now, it's certainly possible that the implementation might be better this time around, and we think the new CEO deserves the benefit of the doubt. We believe the company is giving itself a lot of time to start showing the benefits of this new strategy, by calling 2024 a "transition" year. We think investors have already been very patient with the company, and a "bold" plan should have a more aggressive timeline to start delivering results.

Some analysts also had difficulty spotting the difference between this new strategic plan, and previous ones the company has attempted. Particularly regarding the closing of unproductive stores and reinvestment on the more productive ones. One analyst asked about it during the Q&A session of the most recent earnings call, and we include below what the CEO replied. If we understand correctly, he is basically saying that the main difference is the quality of the strategy's execution. Management also said that before they had continued operating under productive stores that were four-wall cash flow positive, but that "the bar" had now been raised.

[...] what I would say is the team spent greater part at 6.5, 7 months doing a complete diagnostic on our entire portfolio looking at demographic, psychographics, digital demand, the condition of the center, the condition of our store, capital required to bring the stores to standard. And I think we made a decision on our go-forward fleet that was far more comprehensive than it would have been in the past. So I feel good about the go-forward fleet, the decisions we've made and the value to monetize is greater than the value to operate in these stores. So relative to the differences between the first 50 and any other focused store plan previously. This one is rooted in the customer feedback. We talked to 60,000 customers to understand what they were looking for from the Macy's brand.

One area where the company does appear to be moving quickly is with cost reductions, announcing that in January it reduced its corporate workforce roughly 13% by taking out layers of management and consolidating some positions. It's also reducing fulfillment costs by increasing automation at several facilities.

The Elephant In The Room

The company hinted that they did not want to discuss or take questions about the unsolicited buyout offer, sharing only the prepared remarks shown below.

As we have shared, our Board is evaluating these candidates and will present its recommendation in our proxy statement. These nominations followed the December 1st, 2023 unsolicited nonbinding proposal from Arc house and Brigade and for additional details, we refer you to the two press releases that we have already issued on this matter.

In one of the press releases, the company states that "Arkhouse and Brigade Failed to Provide Evidence of a Viable Financing Plan and Unsolicited Proposal Lacks Compelling Value." In the other press release, the company acknowledges receiving candidates for the Board from Arkhouse, and that the company's "Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will evaluate Arkhouse's director candidates." Sadly, analysts did not insist on getting more details about this very relevant topic.

Financials

Macy's reported net sales of $8.12 billion, which was a decrease of 1.7% compared to the previous year, with comparable owned plus licensed sales down 4.2%. This was despite an $80 million benefit from a change to their return policy, going from 90 days to 30 days. The company also saw a significant decline in credit card revenues, which fell 26% to $195 million. Management attributed this decline to an increase in net credit losses.

One positive was the Macy's Media Network segment, which saw revenue increase 5% to $60 million. Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.45, and the company recognized approximately $1 billion in impairment, restructuring and other costs, which were excluded from adjusted diluted EPS. Most of the impairment charge was related to the roughly 150 locations the company is planning to close over the next few years. On the positive side, the company ended the year with over $1 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Where We See Value

While a lot of attention has been paid to the company's real estate, we also see significant value in the Bluemercury brand, which continues to perform extremely well. Management believes they have the opportunity to be the fastest-growing luxury beauty retailer in North America, which they estimate has a TAM of ~$90 billion when including the beauty market and spa facilities. Bluemercury has delivered twelve consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth, recently growing sales 7.8% and comparable sales 2.3%. We also see the Bloomingdale’s brand as a valuable asset in the "affordable luxury" market.

Peers

Compared to some of its department store peers, Macy's is actually doing a little bit better. It has delivered a -11% total return in the past five years, while Kohl's (KSS) and Nordstrom (JWN) have given investors total returns of close to -50%. This is a dramatic underperformance when compared to the S&P 500 index, or the broader iShares Russell 2000 index (IWM). With the competitive landscape getting more aggressive, it is difficult to remain optimistic about the sector, despite the low valuations.

Outlook

Management is guiding for growth to resume in 2025, with the company expecting to deliver low single-digit comparable growth and mid-single-digit EBITDA dollar growth. By the end of 2026, they plan to have closed roughly 150 under productive Macy's locations. These stores that are planned to be closed represented about 25% of Macy's gross square footage, but less than 10% of its sales.

Macy's also is planning on growing the Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury store base by roughly 20%. The company also expects growth from the Macy's Media Network.

Macy's is calling fiscal year 2024 a "transition year," and is guiding for a 1% to 4% decline in net sales. The expected range for the adjusted diluted EPS is $2.45 to $2.85, and does not assume any share repurchases.

Valuation

With a forward price/earnings multiple of approximately 7x, it's hard to argue the company is expensive. There's also massive value in some of the real estate the company holds, although we would argue that the company remains profitable in large part thanks to owning many of its stores. If it had to pay market rents at all of its stores, earnings would be significantly lower.

Based on the average earnings estimates from analysts, it appears the consensus is that the company is a slowly melting "ice cube." Still, even with declining earnings, investors could potentially get a decent return as long as management either returns profits to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, or reinvest earnings wisely.

Based on our estimated future earnings, we calculate a net present value for future profits of ~$24.9 per share. This calculation assumes earnings slowly declining for the next ten years, and then stabilizing once Bloomingdale's and Blue Mercury become a bigger part of the company. We therefore believe shares are currently undervalued, but we believe there is high uncertainty, as the competitive landscape is quickly changing.

EPS Discounted @ 10% FY 24E 2.65 2.41 FY 25E 2.73 2.26 FY 26E 2.69 2.02 FY 27E 2.65 1.81 FY 28E 2.62 1.63 FY 29E 2.60 1.47 FY 30E 2.57 1.32 FY 31E 2.55 1.19 FY 32E 2.52 1.07 FY 33E 2.49 0.96 FY 34E 2.47 0.87 Terminal Value @ 0% terminal growth 24.95 7.95 NPV $24.94 Click to enlarge

Risks

While we see shares as currently undervalued, we are downgrading them to a "Hold" from a "Buy" previously as we see high uncertainty and a deteriorating competitive landscape. While the company has been facing tough competition from department store peers, online retailers like Amazon (AMZN) and fast fashion brands like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) and Zara (OTCPK:IDEXY), there's also a relatively new development with the aggressive push by Chinese online retailers to gain market share in North America. These include the likes of Shein, Temu (PDD), and AliExpress (BABA).

Temu has been particularly aggressive, reportedly spending millions every day on Meta and Google digital ads, and apparently making significant losses on orders sent to North America. It's difficult to compete with companies willing to sell products at a loss while investing millions on advertising.

Conclusion

While we believe new CEO Tony Spring deserves the benefit of the doubt, especially considering he did a good job when he was in charge of the Bloomingdale's division, it's hard to see much different in the "Bold New Chapter" strategy the company just announced compared to previous strategic programs the company has attempted. We see shares as undervalued at current prices, but see significant risks from a competitive landscape that is getting worse, especially with very aggressive competition from online Chinese retailers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.