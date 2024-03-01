champpixs

Thesis

The Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) is a fixed income closed‐end term fund that we first covered more than two years ago. Given the narrowing of discounts for many fixed income CEFs, we are revisiting this name given its appealing valuation and trading style.

We feel BGB's valuation has been held back by its active trading strategy and its set terms. The CEF is set to dissolve on or about September 15, 2027, absent shareholder approval to extend such term. With the fund's termination date so far in the future, a retail investor would do well to ignore such a date, since returns will not be constrained or influenced by said maturity term until one year out.

BGB has managed to outperform much better-known names from PIMCO in the past years, yet it is still trading at a significant discount to net asset value when its peers are flat or exhibiting premiums to NAV.

The fund takes a very active approach to its collateral, with a very high turnover rate as described in the sections below. However, we fail to see a negative impact from these actions on the fund's performance.

Not your usual floating rate CEF

What sets BGB apart from the usual floating rate CEF cohort is its high allocation to fixed income bonds, which fluctuates between 15% and 20%, and currently stands at 16%. A higher fixed bond allocation during a year when the Fed is slated to cut rates is beneficial, as duration will play a positive role in delivering total returns for this sleeve of the collateral.

The second factor that is quite unusual in the CEF space is the very active stance taken by the BGB management:

Turnover (Fund Website)

It is highly unusual to see turnover figures above 30% to 40% for these instruments because turnover indicates trading rather than buy-and-hold vehicles. BGB therefore takes a very active approach in terms of its collateral, and engages in numerous trades throughout the year, which mathematically at least denote a full collateral replacement during a 12-month period.

A high turnover is detrimental only when results lag other funds which are oriented towards a 'buy and hold' strategy. As we will analyze in the below sections, it is not the case here, with BGB outperforming many of its peers. Therefore, the active management component should not subtract from the fund's valuation metrics.

Valuation still attractive

While other floating rate loans CEFs have seen their discounts to NAV narrow to flat or even premiums in the past year, BGB is still trading at a discount:

Data by YCharts

We can see the Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) trading at a premium to NAV of 1.8%, while Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) is now at 1.47%, with both funds having traded at large discounts until late 2023.

The market has realized that 'higher for longer' translates into attractive yields for leveraged loan funds for extended periods, thus has bid up those names. BGB is lagging, and we feel there is a +7% upside to be realized here once the market closes the current arbitrage gap.

Robust portfolio build with an active approach

The fund has a robust and granular portfolio build, shying away from taking excessive credit risk via CCC names:

Ratings (Fund Website)

As we can see from the above table, the CEF is overweight 'B' names (with B1, B2, and B3 falling into this sub-category), all while keeping the CCC bucket under 10%.

The fund's industry concentration is equally granular, with the top sector accounting for only 8.8% of the collateral, while the second-highest allocation is at 6.2%.

The fund's specificity resides in its higher than usual fixed rate bond sleeve, which is currently at 16% as mentioned before:

Allocations (Fund Website)

Attractive performance and volatility

Leveraged loans are low-volatility instruments, and BGB does not disappoint when it comes down to risk metrics. The fund has a 7.3% standard deviation and a very contained drawdown profile:

Data by YCharts

The above chart shows us the price performance for the fund only (i.e., dividends not included), thus letting us observe and isolate drawdowns. The main drawdown was during the Jan 2022 - Jul 2022 period when higher rates were violently priced in. After the initial move-up in rates, the CEF's drawdown was limited to -5%. Expect more of the same going forward, with credit spread drawdowns limited by the positive duration impact exhibited by the fund.

Historically BGB has posted attractive returns:

Data by YCharts

While a pure floating rate collateral CEF like AIF has outperformed, BGB has managed to significantly beat the much better-known PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) in the past three years.

An interesting aspect to note is that BGB and AIF had almost identical total returns until early 2023 when AIF started outperforming. If we look at AIF's discount to NAV (or premium as we speak), we can see a +10% return addition from the move to a premium. If we eliminate the move in discount/premium to NAV, the total return component is only 12% higher on a 3-year look back.

Supported dividend

The fund employs a 35% leverage ratio, but exhibits a supported dividend yield:

Data by YCharts

While the fund does not show its Section 19 notice on its website or in its Annual Report, we can back into its distribution metrics. If we look at its price performance and NAV performance in the past year we can see they are very closely correlated. This is consistent with a constant discount to NAV for the fund, and a stable asset base. Conversely, its total return is consistent with adding the fund's price change plus the rough 10% dividend yield. This tells us the CEF is distributing what it makes, rather than using principal to pay interest.

With high SOFR rates of above 5%, and spreads on leveraged loans exceeding 300 bps, the math adds up for the fund's distribution from the asset level side as well.

Conclusion

BGB is a fixed income CEF focused on leveraged loans. The fund has a large 16% sleeve of fixed rate bonds, exposure which will help duration-wise in a decreasing interest rate environment. CEF takes a very active approach to its holdings, with a high turnover ratio, but this feature has not detracted performance-wise. With many of its peers in the floating rate space now trading at a discount, the CEF still has a -7% discount to NAV. Despite its term feature in 2027, the fund should be traded as a perpetual until one year out, given its features and return profile. We find the valuation attractive here versus its peers and feel the high portfolio turnover and term maturity should not detract.