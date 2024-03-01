da-kuk

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) has been a big winner this year, with shares up more than 80% in 2024 benefiting from positive sentiment towards artificial intelligence ("AI") as a secular growth theme. The company is attempting to leverage its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology as a suite of AI-driven analytical tools for government and commercial applications.

While BigBear.ai hits the mark on many tech buzzwords, the reality here is that its actual operating and financial trends leave a lot to be desired. Ahead of the upcoming Q4 earnings report, we highlight a speculative outlook between just modest growth and large recurring losses.

The biggest challenge we see is a debt-heavy balance sheet and ongoing cash burn that we believe will require a potentially dilutive capital raise sooner rather than later. While artificial intelligence is a very real and important theme in the market, BBAI may not be the AI stock you're looking for. We expect shares to remain volatile with risks tilted to the downside.

Data by YCharts

BBAI Q4 Earnings Preview

BBAI is set to report its Q4 results on March 7th, after the market close. Management guidance targeting full-year revenue between $155 and $170 million from the last quarter report, implies Q4 coming in around $43 million, which represents a 6% year-over-year increase consistent with the consensus. A single published Wall Street estimate is looking for an EPS loss of around -$0.05, which compares to -$0.23 in the period last year.

Seeking Alpha

The otherwise soft top line forecast follows the Q3 results where revenues declined by -16.4% to $34 million, which was explained by management as related to the wind-down of key U.S. Air Force contracts. By this measure, the sequential quarterly improvement captures new business activity, although it would be a stretch to claim the sales momentum as impressive.

For context, the segments being targeted by BigBear.ai technology include opportunities in cybersecurity, supply chains & logistics, as well as autonomous systems.

The company is focusing on several recent "wins" with momentum, particularly from Defense and Intelligence sector customers. BBAI notes that it has been selected as the "exclusive provider" by L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) across computer vision, predictive analytics, and event alerting systems.

In December, a partnership with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) was announced for integration into Amazon Web Services ("AWS") to enhance cloud AI features. At the same time, there is some uncertainty as to the economics of these deals.

A key development for BigBear.ai into Q4 was the $70 million all-stock acquisition of "Pangiam" which officially closed on March 1st. The group is seen as a leader in Vision AI with a portfolio of solutions covering facial recognition, image-based detection, and biometric capabilities that are seen as complementing many of BigBear.ai's existing portfolio.

We expect to hear more of these types of customer wins and planned synergies with Pangiam as part of the Q4 update

source: company IR

In terms of financials, going back to the Q3 results, BigBear.ai has made an effort to rationalize spending evidenced by SG&A falling by -43%, or $11.5 million, from a peak in Q2 2022. This has translated into the narrowing loss and a marginally positive adjusted EBITDA last quarter.

While some of that improvement should continue into Q4, the bigger question is how much room there is for further cuts while also eyeing necessary investments towards growth opportunities.

In other words, the steps toward efficiency have at least helped stem the cash bleed, but is likely not sustainable for a company that needs to be generating much stronger growth. We expect adjusted EBITDA to turn negative again in 2024.

source: company IR

What's Next For BBAI?

When we think about the universe of "AI stocks," BigBear.ai stands out as a pure play on the theme compared to larger and more established tech names that are sort of racing to integrate artificial intelligence into their existing ecosystem.

The company notes that its differentiation is an open architecture that can be applied to various domains and industry applications. In many ways, we can draw comparisons between what BigBear.ai does with processing data toward AI-driven analytical insights to Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), which is more on the side of data integration and data management.

Our interpretation is that BBAI is more "downstream" on the data chain compared to PLTR within this same realm. The biggest difference when we look at Palantir, a name we have previously covered, is that the company is significantly larger in scale and already profitable.

Notably, BigBear.ai considers Palantir a "primary competitor" while also including names such as C3.ai (AI), and some private companies in the same group. Other less-direct competitors in target markets like logistics and cybersecurity include Microsoft Inc (MSFT) and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD).

The point here is to say that the landscape is very competitive, with the uncertainty being whether BigBear.ai has the advantages necessary to grow and consolidate market share going forward.

source: company IR

We mentioned our concerns regarding the balance sheet. BigBear.ai last reported a cash position of $32 million against $194 million in long-term debt. Over the past year, BigBear.ai has posted a negative $29 million in cash flow from operations, which leaves a rather small cushion on the liquidity side even assuming some improvement in cash generation going forward.

The argument we make is that while the company may very well have a compelling market opportunity and be on track to deliver stronger results, that may not be enough to cover this area of fundamental weakness.

The next step to shore up the balance sheet could be a secondary share insurance that is dilutive to existing shareholders. With a current market cap of around $600 million, a capital injection materially large enough to move the needle would likely work as a headwind toward the stock.

Data by YCharts

All this is with the consensus for top-line growth around 10% between 2024 and 2025 while EPS remains negative over the period. The bullish case for BBAI would be that the company can provide some evidence those trends are accelerating much stronger above the 20% range. On the other hand, the required spending to support such momentum would further push back the timetable for more sustainable profitability.

Seeking Alpha

When looking at the stock price action, we sense that there is some "hype" involved, with the market already expecting trends to evolve significantly stronger. We can also point to climbing short interest in shares, with the percent of float reported short currently at 19%, as fueling the latest leg higher in the stock.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

BigBear.ai is an interesting stock but remains more of a long-term story that will take many years to scale into a sustainably profitable business opportunity.

We rate BBAI as a strong sell, with a view that the stock price action has simply gone beyond the fundamentals. Traders that got in early have hit a proverbial home run, but we'd say it's too late for investors looking into BBAI to chase the stock for more upside. Ultimately, the Q4 earnings report could end up disappointing what is being priced in as an unrealistically high bar of expectations.