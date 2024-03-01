BDC Weekly Review: BDCs Continue To Shed Leverage

Darren415

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the fourth week of February.

Market Action

BDCs were slightly up on the week. Month-to-date, the sector is close to flat, with much of the movement driven by earnings releases.

Systematic Income

The average valuation remains slightly above its historic average. Decent earnings, high short-term rates and a modest level of portfolio stress are three factors that are supporting prices.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

One trend that has been noticeable in the BDC sector over the past year is the steady drop in leverage. The chart below shows how this has played out over the last 4 quarters, with the median leverage falling from 1.19x to 1.08x.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

This trend seems to run counter to what has, arguably, been a Goldilocks environment for BDCs with a high level of short-term rates, decent credit spreads (particularly in 2022), a modest level of interest expense (as many BDCs took advantage of the low level of long-term rates in 2022 to refinance bonds with many being able to issue bonds with coupons below 3%) and a low level of defaults.

However, BDC managers are forward-looking and their portfolio shifts are made in response to their expectations and the balance of risks over the medium term. A lower level of leverage is a natural response to expectations of rising credit losses and markdowns. A related reason to cut leverage is that a likely downtrend in NAVs would by itself push leverage higher, so a drop in leverage is a kind of frontrunning of the expected increase in leverage down the road.

Finally, a drop in leverage typically means a decrease in secured financing usage. This type of financing is relatively expensive at the moment both relative to asset yields given the tight level of credit spreads as well as relative to unsecured financing given the inverted yield curve and the fact that many BDCs were able to refinance bonds at much lower coupons over 2022.

One downside of the drop in leverage is that it is a marginal headwind to net income across the sector. However, there are also several advantages, such as more efficient net income generation (due to the drop in secured financing) as well as a potential mitigant to portfolio stress in the medium term. A lower level of leverage also gives BDCs some dry powder to expand lending in a more favorable environment, such as when spreads widen out.

Market Commentary

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) reported a good quarter, with a rise in the NAV and net income. Total NAV return was +3.2% and 14.5% over the past year - well above the sector average. The base dividend was hiked by 2 cents to $0.37.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Coverage at the new base dividend and the Q4 supplemental is 116%. Non-accruals were low at around 1%. OBDC is the most overweight BDC in the Income Portfolios, and its valuation convergence has been playing out, with the stock now only around 6% below the sector median valuation.

Overall, the company has been performing very well. Given its outperformance, this likely has a bit more to go. There are three mild concerns for OBDC. One is the relatively low proportion of first-lien debt (similar to Ares Capital (ARCC)). Two, the decision a few years ago to swap out their lowest coupon bond to a floating-rate rather than locking it in. And three, PIK remains quite high - in double-digits - well above the sector average.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) delivered a good Q4 result, with a bump in both the NAV and net income. Fees were not as high as in previous Q4’s - something we saw with ARCC.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

This suggests that there could be some pent-up deal activity which could deliver fees over the rest of the year if risk sentiment remains solid. The total NAV return for the quarter was +3.6% and over the past year +17.4%. TSLX remains a strong performer.

Stance And Takeaways

In line with the discussion above, a number of our BDC holdings have reduced leverage in the last few quarters - the trend of GBDC leverage is shown below. As the lending market is fairly frothy at the moment this is no bad thing. It's important for BDCs to avoid growing their portfolios at the expense of lending protections, which typically weaken in periods of high investor sentiment. Once the cycle turns and spreads widen out, these lenders can start to grow their portfolios on more favorable terms.