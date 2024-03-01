Methode Electronics: A Higher-Than-Usual Dividend Yield Represents A Good Opportunity

welcomia/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI), which is expected to release Q3 2024 results on March 7, 2024, has experienced a very robust revenue growth of 127% between fiscal 2013 and 2023, which was boosted by the acquisitions that took place in 2017 and 2018. After these acquisitions, the company prioritized debt reduction as it achieved a $100 million decrease in long-term debt to $200 million when the M&A activity resumed in April 2023 with the acquisition of Nordic Lights Group, which has brought the long-term debt to the current $332 million. Despite this recently acquired company representing 7.26% of total revenues in Q2 2024, the company reported a revenue decline of 8.83% year over year during the quarter due to current headwinds, and higher debt levels and rates caused a surge in interest expenses as the company is expected to pay over $17 million per year.

The current macroeconomic landscape marked by weakening consumer purchasing power, higher customer inventories, and tougher financing conditions has produced a delay in new orders. Furthermore, inflationary pressures, increased freight costs, and weaker volumes are causing margin pressures. All these headwinds caused a share price decline of 59% from all-time highs reached in February 2023 as investors have significantly lowered their expectations for the short and medium term.

Fortunately, the balance sheet is robust thanks to cash and equivalents of $122.5 million, inventories of $183.9 million, and total receivables of $309 million (which are significantly higher than total payables of $141 million), which should allow the company to navigate current headwinds until they ease and customers finally decide to push projects forward. A strong balance sheet should also allow the company to cover planned investments as fiscal 2024 is expected to close with a total CAPEX of $60 to $70 million. For these reasons, I consider that the current pessimism among investors represents a good opportunity for long-term dividend investors with enough patience as the recent share price decline has caused a 114% increase in the dividend yield to 2.64% compared to a 10-year average of 1.23%, which is, in my opinion, widely generous as the company has historically allocated less than 20% of cash from operations to cover it (except in 2018 and 2022 when the cash payout ratio reached 24%).

A brief overview of the company

Methode Electronics is a global supplier of custom-engineered mechatronic products for OEMs and companies operating in the automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail industries, as well as for cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, consumer appliance, and medical devices. The company was founded in 1946 and its market cap currently stands at $758 million as it employs almost 7,000 workers worldwide.

Methode Electronics logo (Methode.com)

The company's operations are divided into three business segments: Automotive, Industrial, and Interface. Under the Automotive segment, which generated 62.4% of revenues in fiscal 2023, the company manufactures a wide range of electronic and electromechanical devices and products for OEMs. Under the Industrial segment, which generated 32.6% of revenues in fiscal 2023, the company manufactures external lighting solutions, safety radio remote controls, braided flexible cables, busbars, high-voltage high-current connectors and contracts, power-product assemblies, and cabling systems used by third-party manufacturers operating in a wide range of industries. And under the Interface segment, which generated 4.7% of revenues in fiscal 2023, the company manufactures user interface solutions for appliances, commercial food service, and point-of-sale equipment; fluid-level sensors for marine and recreational vehicles and sump pump markets; and copper-based transceivers and related products for companies operating in the cloud computing and telecommunications industries.

In fiscal 2023, the Medical segment generated 0.3% of revenues, but the management decided to discontinue the business to focus on the other segments as the Dabir product has not achieved the expected market penetration, and correcting current inefficiencies has become a top priority in the face of current headwinds. These inefficiencies and the impact that the current macroeconomic headwinds are having on revenues and profit margins have caused a strong negative impact on the share price.

Data by YCharts

Although the company provides key elements to third-party manufacturers operating in essential markets, the recent margin contraction and the decline in revenues despite a significant acquisition caused a 58.54% decline in the share price to $21.30 from all-time highs of $51.38 reached in February 2023, which essentially reflects current pessimism among investors as short-term expectations are quite pessimistic. In December 2023, the company named Avi Avula the new CEO of Methode Electronics starting January 29, 2024, who will be in charge of the company in the current complex situation.

Acquisitions resumed in calendar 2023 after almost 5 years of deleveraging

Throughout its history, the company has managed to significantly increase its revenues and crossed the $1 billion mark in fiscal 2019 boosted by acquisitions, a feat that is gradually being left behind as revenues kept increasing year after year since then.

In July 2017, the company acquired Procoplast, a Belgian-German manufacturer of automotive assemblies, for $22.2 million, and three months later, in October 2017, it also acquired Pacific Insight, a global manufacturer of lighting and electronic products and full-service solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets, for $108.7 million.

After a short break, the M&A activity intensified in September 2018 when the company acquired Grakon, a global manufacturer of advanced lighting systems, controls, and components for OEM manufacturers operating in the heavy truck, bus, rail, electric vehicle, and power sports industries, for $422.1 million. The acquired company generated revenues of $159 million in the 12 months prior to the acquisition, and the EBITDA was ~$41 million during the same period, which means that it was a major acquisition after which reducing long-term debt of over $300 million became a top priority.

The latest acquisition took place in April 2023, almost five years later, when the company acquired 92.2% of the outstanding shares in Nordic Lights Group, a Finish-based premium provider of high-quality lighting solutions for heavy-duty equipment, for €121.8 million as the management managed to reduce long-term debt from over $300 million to $200 million since the Grakon acquisition, and it acquired an additional 7.2% for €9.3 million in the following two months.

While the Nordic Lights acquisition is helping to offset the impact that current headwinds are having on revenues as it contributed $20.9 million in Q2 2024 (from a total of $288.0 million), the company now finds itself with a long-term debt of $332 million at a time marked by higher interest rates. Therefore, I would expect the M&A activity to stay on hold again for quite some time until a softening of current headwinds enables enough cash to be generated to allow some deleveraging, especially now that CAPEX is expected to skyrocket in the coming quarters.

Revenues have decreased and are expected to remain stagnant in fiscal 2025

The company has managed to increase its revenues over the years as they increased by 127% from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2023, with most of the growth achieved in the fiscal 2018-2022 period boosted by acquisitions. Despite this, softer industrial activity, weaker demand from data centers and e-bike manufacturers, high customer inventories, and project delays in the automotive market have led to a deterioration in revenues in the first half of fiscal 2024.

Methode Electronics revenues (Seeking Alpha)

In this regard, fiscal 2023 closed with very moderate growth of 1.38% compared to fiscal 2022, and revenues increased by 2.58% year over year in Q1 2024 but decreased by 8.83% year over year in Q2 due to the headwinds mentioned above, as well as impacts from UAW strikes. Weaker demand from data centers has also contributed to this deterioration.

This decrease was partially offset by the $20.9 million contribution in revenues from the recently acquired Nordic Lights (as well as a $3.5 million forex tailwind) as revenues in the automotive segment decreased by 21.64% year over year during the quarter while the industrial segment reported a 15.99% increase (where operations from Nordic Lights are reported). Excluding results from Nordic Lights, revenues actually decreased by 16.6% year over year, so the impact of current headwinds is more significant than meets the eye if we only look at the surface.

Looking forward, the management expects some improvement in the second half of fiscal 2024 as the fiscal year is expected to close with a mild 2.54% decrease in revenues, and although growth close to 1% is expected for fiscal 2025, these expected moderate results reflect serious issues as the recent acquisition was not enough to boost revenues. Despite this, there are currently too many factors at play, especially regarding the length of the delays in the launch of electric vehicles (which impacted fiscal 2025 guidance by $70 million), so expectations could stray significantly (for better or worse) from reality. Everything will depend on the movements in the automotive industry as new projects are expected to emerge in fiscal 2026, as well as the recovery of industrial activity. As a plus point, I must say that 19% of revenues in Q2 2024 took place in the electric vehicle industry, and the management expects the EV market to drive long-term growth, but high inventories from electric bike manufacturers and program delays will keep negatively impacting revenues in fiscal 2025.

But despite all the difficulties that customers and, therefore, the company are going through, I consider that the recent share price decline represents a good opportunity for long-term investors with a long time horizon as the P/S ratio has plummeted to 0.666, which means the company generates $1.50 of annual revenues for each dollar held in shares by investors.

Data by YCharts

This ratio is 54.01% lower than the average of the last 10 years and represents a 69.24% decline from 10-year highs of 2.165 reached in 2015, which means investors are placing a much lower value on the company's sales due to three main factors. Firstly, as I mentioned, sales growth expectations for the second half of fiscal 2024 and the full fiscal 2025 are pessimistic. Secondly, the acquisition of Nordic Lights has caused a significant increase in long-term debt and, therefore, interest expenses. And thirdly, inflationary pressures, weaker volumes, higher wage and freight costs, and operating inefficiencies are causing a contraction in profit margins.

Profit margins are under pressure

One of the greatest strengths of Methode Electronics has always been, in my opinion, its comfortable and sustainable profit margins as the company has consistently reported gross profit margins of over 25% and EBITDA margins of over 15% until fiscal 2022. Unfortunately, this has not been the reality in fiscal 2023 and in H1 2024 as inflationary and wage pressures, weaker volumes, operational inefficiencies, supply chain issues, and increased freight costs are causing a serious margin contraction. In this regard, the trailing twelve months' gross profit margin currently stands at 20.23%, and the EBITDA margin at 3.37%.

Data by YCharts

What is even worse, the gross profit margin has continued to worsen in Q2 2024 to 18.16% while the EBITDA margin plummeted to -12.74% as the company reported a non-cash goodwill impairment of $57.4 million for the North American and European automotive businesses, which resulted in a negative -$55.3 million net income for the quarter compared to a positive $27.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. Without one-time events, the EBITDA was positive at $21.2 million for the quarter, although this still represents a 55% decrease compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2022 due to the headwinds that I mentioned.

Currently, the management is focused on solving operational inefficiencies and decided to cease operations in its Dabir Surfaces business as the Dabir product failed to penetrate the market. Apart from this, I consider that the current contraction in profit margins is quite understandable if we take into account that the weakening of volumes has been very recent and that the macroeconomic landscape continues to be marked by inflationary pressures that keep pushing production costs up.

Although I consider current headwinds to be temporary due to their direct link with the economic context, it is important to note that the impacts they are having on the company's profitability represent an increased risk for investors as these are being felt in the cash from operations, which decreased to $98.5 million (trailing twelve months).

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, the company reported negative cash from operations of -$0.6 million in Q2 2024 and total receivables decreased by $5.2 million while accounts payable increased by $1.6 million, and although inventories increased by $8.3 million during the quarter, this shows how negatively current headwinds are impacting operations as the company is having serious profitability issues considering it needs to cover higher interest expenses as a result of the acquisition of Nordic Lights.

The balance sheet will allow the company to cushion a few bad quarters

Despite the fact that each acquisition has been possible through the use of debt, the management has historically demonstrated its intention to maintain a healthy balance sheet as it has always strived to reduce debt exposure in non-acquisition years, and its ability to reduce debt is far superior to what its balance sheet shows as the management has also carried out share buybacks in recent years.

After some years of deleverage, long-term debt increased again in recent quarters to $322 million due to the Nordic Lights acquisition, and increases in inventories and receivables also contributed to increased debt exposure. Despite this, the company still holds $122.5 million in cash and equivalents, so it has some margin to continue navigating the current headwinds.

Data by YCharts

Despite this, the cash pile has been decreasing in recent quarters as cash and equivalents decreased by $7.7 million in Q4 2023, by $9.1 million in Q1 2024, and by $25.4 million in Q2 2024, which was negatively impacted by higher capital expenditures and working capital building. Furthermore, the recent increase in long-term debt has caused a surge in interest expenses as the trailing twelve months' total interest expense increased to $9.4 million.

Data by YCharts

However, that does not show the full impact of the recently acquired debt since the total interest expense increased to $4.40 million in Q2 2024, which means that the company is expected to pay more than $17 million in annual interest expenses at current debt levels and rates.

Luckily, total receivables are very high at $309 million and inventories reached $183.9 million. Both numbers are significantly higher than the total payables of $141.0 million, so the company should be able to partially offset the impact that lower revenues and margin pressures are having (and will keep having) on cash from operations in the foreseeable future, even if temporarily, through their conversion into actual cash, which should ultimately allow the company to gain some time while demand stabilizes and headwinds ease.

Data by YCharts

Despite this, investors should not forget that the company will go through a few difficult quarters from now on that will put the balance sheet to the test as, apart from increased interest expenses, it will need to cover ~$20 million in annual dividends, as well as capital expenditures that the management plans to double as they are preparing for upcoming program launches, which will presumably be delayed until at least fiscal 2026.

Don't expect dividend raises in the foreseeable future

The company has been paying dividends for many years, and these have historically increased as the management announced the last increase in June 2021 when it was raised by 27.3% to $0.14 per share and quarter. In this sense, the management has always thought twice before increasing the dividend as one of Methode Electronics' strengths is its historically low cash payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

Looking back, the dividend has doubled in the last 10 years, which has been possible thanks to increased sales and reliable cash from operations, but if we add the recent share price decline to the equation, we are left with an unusually high dividend yield of 2.63%, which is 114% higher than the average of the last 10 years. This suggests that this could be a good opportunity for long-term investors interested in obtaining an exceptional dividend yield on cost over the long run.

Data by YCharts

At first glance, a 2.63% dividend yield could seem too modest for many potential dividend investors, but in my opinion, it is a very generous yield if we take into account that the cash payout ratio has remained at very low levels in recent years. In the following table, I have calculated the dividend cash payout ratio by determining what percentage of the cash from operations has been allocated to the payment of dividends and interest expenses in recent years, so that the company's ability to cover its dividend through actual operations can be appreciated.

Fiscal year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Cash from operations (in millions) $122.9 $110.7 $145.2 $117.8 $102.0 $140.6 $179.8 $98.8 $132.8 Dividends paid (in millions) $13.8 $13.5 $13.7 $14.7 $16.3 $16.3 $17.4 $20.4 $19.8 Interest expense (in millions) - - - $0.9 $8.3 $10.1 $5.2 $3.7 $4.0 Cash payout ratio 11.23% 12.20% 9.44% 13.24% 24.12% 18.78% 12.57% 24.39% 17.92% Click to enlarge

As one can see, the company has maintained a very low cash payout ratio in recent years that only exceeded 20% (and just barely) in fiscal 2019 and 2022, which is the reason I believe a 2.63% dividend yield on cost should be very appealing for long-term dividend investors as such low ratio offers significant dividend safety and growth potential (in the long run). Still, it is important to know that the recent dividend yield surge is tied to zero-growth expectations for the next several quarters, which is essentially the price that dividend investors will have to pay for an exceptionally high dividend yield on cost.

Also, capital expenditures increased in recent quarters as the company is currently launching over 20 new programs. In this regard, capital expenditures increased to $10.7 million in Q2 2024 (from $8.4 million in the same quarter of 2022), and the management plans to increase CAPEX to $60-$70 million in fiscal 2024, which represents a significant increase from current numbers as the company spent $24.5 million during the first half of the fiscal year.

Data by YCharts

To summarize, it is important to know that the company must face annual expenses of over $17 million in interest, ~$20 million in dividends, and $60 to $70 million in CAPEX (albeit CAPEX should return to normal levels shortly as the expected increase is related to significant investments to support upcoming projects), which the current $122.5 million in cash and equivalents will help cover with the help of strong working capital, which should be enough to navigate current headwinds as the situation is expected to start improving in fiscal 2025.

What is, in my opinion, a negative aspect of the current capital allocation strategy, is that the management has been (and continues) carrying out share buybacks after each significant drop in the share price, like the current one, in recent years, intending to take advantage of the lower share price to reduce the total number of shares outstanding at low prices. While it is true that this strategy can lead to great benefits for shareholders in the long term, in times like now this poses a significant risk as the resources of the balance sheet will be critical to navigate current headwinds in the coming quarters.

The company keeps buying back shares

The company has carried out share repurchases in recent years to reduce the total number of shares outstanding and thus improve per-share metrics as each share represents an increasingly larger portion of the company. Indeed, these efforts remain in force as the management extended the company's authorized repurchase program by $100 million to $200 million in June 2022, of which $71.2 million had already been repurchased at the time of the announcement. The initial $100 million program was approved in March 2021, and the management expressed strong confidence regarding the company's flexibility to keep repurchasing shares in the coming quarters during the Q2 2024 earnings call conference as $7.8 million worth of shares were repurchased during the quarter.

Data by YCharts

Looking back, the company could currently enjoy a long-term debt of ~$200 million (compared to $332 million currently) if it had not repurchased shares in the last 3 and a half years as it bought back $10.6 million worth of shares in fiscal 2021, $64.8 million in fiscal 2022, $48.6 million in fiscal 2023, and $11.6 million in H1 2024. While it is true that these buybacks have reduced the total number of shares outstanding by 7.41% to 35.60 million, the current situation suggests that it would be a good idea to preserve as much cash as possible to reduce the risks that current headwinds represent, although it seems that in this case the management is determined to continue with the strategy as it continues to be optimistic about the prospects of the company.

Risks worth mentioning

Before investing in Methode Electronics, there are certain risks that I consider very important to take into account as the company is currently going through a delicate situation.

Recent interest rate hikes could trigger a global recession, which could further delay the revenue recovery expected in 2025 and beyond as customers could see demand for their products decrease, which would most likely have a direct impact on Methode Electronics' revenues and profit margins.

The sales recovery may not be as strong in fiscal 2026 and beyond as many investors could expect if product demand from Methode Electronics' customers does not improve or if a significant number of postponed projects are ultimately canceled.

In addition to expecting a potential recovery in sales starting in fiscal 2025 and intensifying in fiscal 2026, many investors also remain hopeful that current efforts to address operational inefficiencies will bear fruit in the coming quarters. If this is not the case, the pessimism could intensify even more, which would most likely drive the share price below its current levels.

The dividend growth could be significantly lower than that experienced in recent years in the short and medium term as both revenues and profit margins are suffering the consequences of current headwinds.

The recent deterioration in cash from operations could force the management to temporarily cut the dividend if margins take longer than expected to recover as it could opt to preserve as much cash as possible in the balance sheet to achieve some flexibility to navigate current headwinds. While this is a risk the probability of which is, in my opinion, very low due to the robustness of the balance sheet and the historically low cash payout ratio, it is important to keep in mind that this is a possibility that should not be completely ruled out.

If current headwinds extend beyond fiscal 2025, the management could be forced to issue shares at prices significantly lower than those at which they were repurchased if the negative impact on the balance sheet is strong enough, which would not only demonstrate that share buybacks of recent years have only served to destroy shareholder value but also call into question the reputation of the management.

Conclusion

The current macroeconomic landscape is having a strong impact on the company's operations, but in my opinion, the current revenue and margin contraction should not be a cause of concern for long-term investors. Margins are under pressure as inflationary and wage pressures, as well as supply chain issues and increased freight costs, continue to be headwinds that Methode Electronics keeps navigating.

In my opinion, the company has not had material time to adapt its operations to a lower volume environment as the volume weakening is very recent, and the management keeps addressing operational inefficiencies while the cessation of medical operations should bring some relief. Also, headwinds not related to operational inefficiencies are, in my opinion, temporary as they are directly linked to the current macroeconomic landscape, and the situation is expected to start improving in fiscal 2025. Until revenues start recovering and margins recover to more healthy levels, the balance sheet could suffer some deterioration as cash from operations was negatively impacted in recent quarters as a consequence of margin contraction at a time when the company is expected to pay interest expenses and capital expenditures significantly higher than in the past, but the balance sheet is strong enough to navigate current headwinds for several more quarters without this entailing a significant deterioration as cash and equivalents, total receivables and inventories remain very high. Also, the fact that a new CEO was appointed in December 2023 suggests that changes could be seen in those strategies that until now have not worked as they should.

For these reasons, and considering the company has historically been able to cover its dividend with a very small portion of cash from operations, I strongly believe the recent ~59% share price decline represents a good opportunity, excluding the noise that H2 2024 could create (for better or worse), for long-term dividend investors with enough patience to wait for current headwinds to ease, which should ultimately unlock significant dividend growth potential, in the long run, starting from a dividend yield on cost that is 114% above the average of the last 10 years.