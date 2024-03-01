The Best And Worst Performing Stocks Of February 2024

ozok

The average S&P 500 stock rose 3.87% in February, even though the index itself was up more than 5%. You can check out the performance of various ETFs across asset classes in February in this post, but below we take a look at the best and worst-performing individual S&P 500 names during the month.

While NVIDIA (NVDA) got a lot of attention (as always) after its most recent blowout earnings report, two stocks outdid the "King of AI" in February: Constellation Energy (CEG) and Ralph Lauren (RL).

Additional big winners in February included 20%+ gainers like Quanta Services (PWR), GE HealthCare (GEHC), Axon Enterprise (AXON) - the maker of Tasers and video software for police departments, Tapestry (TPR), and Uber (UBER).

Other notables include Diamondback Energy (FANG), NXP Semi (NXPI), General Electric (GE), Vulcan Materials (VMC), and Eli Lilly (LLY). And finally, even Disney (DIS) managed to make the list of the 30 biggest winners in February with a gain of 16.17%.

Not everything went up during the month, however. In fact, of the S&P's 500 stocks, 350 were up and 150 were down in February. That's pretty weak breadth for a 5%+ up month.

Below is a list of the 30 S&P 500 stocks that fell the most in February. Notably, three of the five biggest losers were from the Communication Services sector: Paramount (PARA), Charter (CHTR), and Warner Bros. (WBD).

Other big blue chips that fell in February include Amgen (AMGN), Adobe (ADBE), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Comcast (CMCSA), and Deere (DE).

