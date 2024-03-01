Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Best And Worst Performing Stocks Of February 2024

Mar. 01, 2024 7:20 PM ETNVDA, CEG, RL, PWR, GEHC, AXON, TPR, UBER, FANG, NXPI, GE, VMC, LLY, DIS, PARA, CHTR, WBD, AMGN, ADBE, PANW, CMCSA, DE, ADBE:CA, DIS:CA, LLY:CA, NVDA:CA, PANW:CA, PARAA, UBER:CA
Summary

  • The average S&P 500 stock rose 3.87% in February even though the index itself was up more than 5%.
  • While Nvidia got a lot of attention (as always) after its most recent blowout earnings report, two stocks outdid the "King of AI" in February: Constellation Energy and Ralph Lauren.
  • Of the S&P's 500 stocks, 350 were up and 150 were down in February. That's pretty weak breadth for a 5%+ up month.

best or worst

ozok

The average S&P 500 stock rose 3.87% in February, even though the index itself was up more than 5%. You can check out the performance of various ETFs across asset classes in February in this post, but below

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

