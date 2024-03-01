Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WGMI: Managing Long Term Expectations

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin is back above $60k, with six consecutive monthly gains and a 157% low to high return since September 2023.
  • Miners have been viewed as a way to get exposure to Bitcoin through the public equity markets.
  • The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF focuses on miners and hardware providers, but the mining business model has long term uncertainty.
  • I like WGMI's top picks and concentration to those picks, but I think investors/traders will ultimately do better longing BTC directly or picking the stocks individually.

Bitcoin decentralized cryptocurrency symbol crypto binary virtual data blockchain tech glowing 3D background

Violka08/iStock via Getty Images

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is back above $60k. Roughly seven weeks after spot ETF approvals in the United States, the coin has printed six consecutive monthly gains and a whopping 157% low to high return dating back to September 2023. Naturally, when

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.85K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, MARA, CLSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WGMI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on WGMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WGMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.