Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Acciona, S.A. (ACXIF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2024 8:10 PM ETAcciona, S.A. (ACXIF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.89K Followers

Acciona, S.A. (OTCPK:ACXIF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jose Manuel Entrecanales - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rafael Mateo Alcala - Chief Executive Officer, Acciona Energia

Jose Entrecanales - Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, Acciona Energia

Jose Angel Tejero Santos - Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer

Jose Diaz-Caneja - Chief Executive Officer, Infrastructure

Rafael Esteban - Head of Development

Arantza Ezpeleta - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jose Manuel Entrecanales

Good morning. Jose Manuel Entrecanales, Chairman and CEO at Acciona. Welcome to the 2023 Results Presentation for both Acciona and Acciona Energias. On my right, the CFSO of Acciona Group, the Head of Infrastructure on my very right, CEO of Acciona Energia on my left, Rafael Mateo, and CFSO at Acciona Energia.

I will be making a short introduction and then I will pass on the floor to Rafael first Acciona Energias, then the CFSO of Acciona Energias, and then on to the Group with Jose Diaz-Caneja, Head of Infrastructure, and Jose Angel Tejero, CFSO of the Group.

During 2023, which has been the warmest year since records begun, we have seen the acceleration of both the effects of climate change and the transition towards a decarbonized economy with around 145 countries with net zero targets covering more close to 90% of global emissions. It’s a transformation that is producing what some say is the biggest relocation of capital in history. Clean electricity, the main vector of decarbonization, needs to triple to meet the demand required by conventional or new users, such as electrification of transport, industry, big data, or clean hydrogen to name a few.

It is estimated that an additional investment of 1.7 trillion annually is needed. This figure more than doubles when considering the non-energy infrastructure required for resilience, transformation, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ACXIF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACXIF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.