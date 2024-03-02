Mawaddah Fauziah

Sea Takes On A Formidable ByteDance

Singapore-headquartered Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) investors have experienced a remarkable revival since SE's Q3 post-earnings crash in November 2023. I updated investors in a pre-earnings SE article in November, urging investors to move on from what could be a "dead money" stock.

While SE underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY), the selloff was robustly defended at the $35 level as buyers returned. Moreover, buying sentiments on SE have improved markedly since its re-test in January 2024. Consequently, I assessed investors likely anticipate more optimistic guidance at Sea Limited's fourth-quarter earnings release on March 4.

SE bears could have been stunned by the resurgence in buying interest, even as the competitive headwinds with TikTok's (BDNCE) encroachment have intensified. Keen followers of Sea should recall that the company's key growth drivers are still mainly predicated on the success of its investments in Shopee (e-commerce unit). While Garena (gaming unit) has driven its profitability, Sea's e-commerce performance is critical to reaching adjusted EBITDA profitability on the corporate level. Sea Money (fintech unit) remains an exciting long-term prospect. However, I gleaned that SE investors will likely have much less patience on a longer profitability trajectory if management disappoints again with its forward guidance.

Recall that Sea management decided it was necessary for Sea to invest more aggressively in Shopee at its Q3 earnings card in response to TikTok's forays. I had cautioned about the threat posed by TikTok, as it's backed by a profitable and fast-growing parent (ByteDance) with revenue (FY23: $110B) well in excess of what Sea is expected to generate in FY23 ($13.6B). As a result, TikTok has made significant gains in the Southeast Asia e-commerce scene. DBS Research anticipates TikTok to expand rapidly in 2024, with a market share reaching 31% in 2024 from just 9.4% in 2023. Furthermore, TikTok has consolidated its prowess in the fast-growing market, with TikTok taking a majority stake in GoTo's (GOTO-INDONESIA) e-commerce business. As a result, TikTok should be able to overcome the regulatory headwinds that could have hampered its e-commerce operations in Indonesia. With that in mind, TikTok is anticipated to gain more clout, with the combined entity potentially garnering a 42% market share this year in the region.

SE Investors Likely Expect The Worst To Be Over

As a result, I was surprised that SE still demonstrated resilience as it bottomed out in January 2024 before staging an almost 45% recovery through this week's highs. Notwithstanding intensified competitive dynamics attributed to TikTok's aggressive growth strategies, SE buyers are likely looking forward.

In other words, it's possible that investors still anticipate a profitable push for Sea Limited, albeit delayed. Analysts' estimates suggest Sea's adjusted EBITDA could reach $2.13B by FY25, for a margin of 13.1%. Therefore, it represents a 42% 2Y CAGR in Sea's adjusted EBITDA, suggesting its operating performance could have bottomed out in 2023. With Sea Limited still expected to be the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia, I assessed that Shopee can still enjoy scale economies, notwithstanding TikTok's gains. Furthermore, with Alibaba (BABA) undergoing a major reorganization under new CEO Eddie Wu, Lazada experienced recent layoffs as China's e-commerce leader looks to rejuvenate its growth profile. As a result, it's possible that SE could have formed its long-term bottom at the $35 level, bolstered by the resurgence in constructive buying sentiments over the past month.

Is SE Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SE price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

As seen above, SE has revisited the $50 level this week as SE Bulls attempt to force a decisive breakout. Seeking Alpha Quant's overall rating has also been upgraded to bullish, suggesting the thesis has shifted in favor of the bulls. It corroborates the bear trap in January, as SE likely reached peak pessimism. Therefore, a decisive breakout from the $50 level could see further upward momentum toward the $70 level.

I gleaned the market has assessed that Sea will not disappoint Wall Street with its upcoming guidance in a few days. SE needs to justify its growth premium and bolster investors' confidence that it can return to its profitability trajectory.

Notwithstanding the uncertainties, SE's price action suggests the reversal has likely occurred, improving its risk/reward profile for further gains toward the $70 zone.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

