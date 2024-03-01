Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Q1 20243 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.89K Followers

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kim Duncan - VP of IR & Risk Management

Albert White - President and CEO

Brian Andrews - CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Bijou - Bank of America

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Jeffrey Johnson - Baird

Joanne Wuensch - Citi Group

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Group

Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler

Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Christopher Pasquale - Nephron Stock Analyst

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer & Company

Brett Fishbin - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jonathan Block - Stifel

Issie Kirby - Redburn Atlantic

Operator

Good afternoon. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q1 2024 Cooper Companies Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kim Duncan, VP of Investor Relations and Risk Management. Please go ahead.

Kim Duncan

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cooper Companies First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. During today's call, we will discuss the results and guidance included in the earnings release and then use the remaining time for questions. Our presenters on today's call are AL White, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Andrews, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements, including revenues, EPS, operating income, tax rate, FX and other financial guidance and expectations, strategic and operational initiatives, market and regulatory conditions and trends and product launches and demand.

Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Events that could cause our actual results and future actions of the company to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements are set forth

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About COO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.