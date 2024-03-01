courtneyk

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) is a marketing automation platform that empowers businesses to send targeted email and SMS campaigns, gather valuable customer reviews, and leverage a built-in customer data platform / CDP for deeper insights.

Valued at $9.2 billion at the time of IPO and backed by the e-commerce giant Shopify (SHOP), KVYO has not performed well since going public in September last year. The stock has been down 20.6% as of today.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating. My price target of $31 implies a 17% upside at the end of FY 2024.

Financial Reviews

key metrics (10K)

Overall, fundamentals are healthy and improving. KVYO’s growth performance has been solid. In FY 2023, it grew its revenue by over 47% to $698 million after beating the Q4 estimate. Despite still operating at losses, KVYO has demonstrated a capability of growing fast and expanding profit margins at the same time. KVYO did it last year before the IPO, where FY 2022 revenue grew by over 62% YoY while the operating loss margin narrowed significantly to negative 11% from over negative 27% the year before.

It is also important to note that KVYO has actually maintained such a trend in FY 2023, despite the almost 6x increase in GAAP operating loss. Adjusting for elevated share-based compensation due to the vesting of double-triggered RSUs, I estimated adjusted FY 2023 operating loss to narrow by over $308 million to negative $22k. This implied an operating loss margin contraction to merely negative 3%, suggesting that KVYO was close to breaking even from an operating standpoint.

10K

The big picture is clearer when we look into KVYO’s cash flow situation. Cash from operations has reached breakeven in FY 2023, with OCF / Operating Cash Flow of $119.3 million, almost half of net proceeds received at IPO. The strong OCF has helped improving KVYO’s already strong liquidity. KVYO finished FY 2023 with over $739 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt.

Catalyst

In 2024, I expect continued strong demand for KVYO’s marketing platform offering, driven by confluence of trends in first-party data marketing capability, multi-channel commerce, and generative AI.

The deprecation of third-party cookies in web browsers has been forcing a shift in the marketing landscape. With less ability to track users across the web, traditional advertising and audience segmentation become less effective. This "cookieless world" challenges marketers to find new ways to understand and target their customers. In response, the demand for first-party data marketing is rising. This involves collecting and using data directly from your own sources, like website forms, emails, and purchases.

KVYO platform (KVYO website)

I believe KVYO remains well-positioned to capture the opportunities from the rising demand because of its strong offering. KVYO’s AI-driven CDP enables businesses to harness first-party data effectively and integrate with existing business applications. In FY 2023, KVYO has seen strong demand as it landed several key mid-market customers demanding first-party data capability:

2023 was a banner year of brands choosing Klaviyo for expanding their business with us. Leading companies like Stanley 1913, Dollar Shave Club, Khloe Kardashian's Good American, Sugarfina and HUM Nutrition all chose to drive their revenue growth with us. Our ability to easily harness our customers' first-party data continues to be a differentiator in the mid-market. We're excited that Fresh Clean Threads, a mid-market apparel retailer and one of the fastest-growing women-owned businesses in the country, chose Klaviyo during the quarter.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

At the same time, I also believe the shift towards mid-market customers should help drive not only growth but also margin expansions for KVYO, given the larger deal sizes compared to the ones associated with its predominantly SMB client base.

Meanwhile, KVYO should also continue seeing strength in international markets, given the global impact of the cookieless world. I would project KVYO to see growing demand in the US and potentially stronger one in Europe, a region with relatively strict data protection law (GDPR). KVYO seems to have made a strategic expansion move, as it opened up a European office in 2019 to potentially pre-empt the upcoming shift and opened up an office in Sydney to serve as an APAC expansion hub. The move has paid off relatively well so far. In Q4 2023, revenues from EMEA and APAC combined grew by 46% YoY, in line with the overall revenue growth.

Two other major external trends are driving the demand for KVYO’s CDP, in my view, omnichannel commerce and the rise of artificial intelligence / AI. As customers expect seamless brand experiences across all channels, KVYO helps businesses unify customer data for a single customer view and personalized interactions. Additionally, the integration of AI allows its customers to accelerate marketing content creation. In Q4, the management suggested a strong commitment to integrate AI capability into the platform:

AI has always been fundamental to powering Klaviyo, and today, it's getting better with features like Segments AI, which generates complex segments for you in seconds based on simple audience prompts, and Forms AI, which uses artificial intelligence to optimize web forms for conversion by testing multiple versions of your form to find the highest converting display time automatically. And finally, you've been able to generate high-performing subject lines with AI, and now you can do the same for entire blocks of email content.

Source: Q4 earnings call.

Risk

Risk remains minimal, in my opinion. Nonetheless, I believe monitoring the two risk factors below is important for investors interested in KVYO.

In my opinion, KVYO’s heavy reliance on the retail sector presents a vulnerability, as unexpected economic downturns or shifts in consumer spending habits can disproportionately impact their business.

economic outlook (JPM)

According to JP Morgan, retail spending is expected to grow at a slower pace in 2024 compared to 2023, highlighting this potential risk. As per the company's 10K filing, Over 95% of KVYO’s revenue in 2023 came from retail sectors, which are generally more sensitive towards consumer spending level, further amplifying this concentration risk.

Another concern has to do with seasonality. I believe KVYO’s Q4 performance might be skewed due to the holiday season, leading to a potential slowdown in demand during subsequent quarters. This could negatively impact investor sentiment and potentially lead to short-term price fluctuations.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for KVYO is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (70% probability) assumptions - KVYO to achieve FY 2024 revenue of $897 million, a 28.5% growth, at the high end of the company’s guidance. I assign KVYO a forward P/S of 11x, an expansion from the current TTM P/S of 9.2x, implying a share appreciation to $33, slightly above its YTD high of $31. In this scenario, I expect KVYO’s products to see continued strong uptake in the following quarters beyond the holiday season. Bear scenario (30% probability) assumptions - KVYO to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $880 million, a 26% growth, missing the company’s low end guidance. In this scenario, I would expect KVYO to see subdued revenue growth as a result of weaker consumer spending levels. I expect P/S to remain at 9x level, which implies minimal price action from the current level.

price target (own analysis)

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $31 per share, presenting a potential upside of 17% from the current level. I give the stock a buy rating.

Conclusion

KVYO, despite its recent stock price drop, has potential for growth. While challenges exist, the company's focus on expanding its reach, developing innovative products, and building strong partnerships positions it well in capturing the generative AI, first-party data marketing, and multi-channel commerce trends. KVYO boasts impressive customer retention and a valuable CDP product, mitigating some risks. Considering its strengths and a potential 17% upside by FY 2024, I initiate coverage with a buy rating.